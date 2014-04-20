Matt Kuchar denies Luke Donald with sensational bunker shot

Story highlights Matt Kuchar moves up to third place in PGA Tour's FedEx Cup rankings

Up until Sunday, Matt Kuchar had been the PGA Tour's "nearly man" this season.

The birdie, coming after dropping a shot with a three-putt at the previous hole, earned him the $1 million first prize ahead of former world No. 1 Luke Donald, who finished with three pars.

For Kuchar, it was redemption -- and relief -- after tying fifth at the Masters, losing a playoff in Houston and placing equal fourth in Texas.

With three other top-10 finishes this year, the two-time U.S. Ryder Cup player has moved up to sixth in the world rankings.

"I told my caddy before that last shot, 'I'm about due to make one of these,' " said the 35-year-old, who came from four shots behind overnight leader Donald to claim his seventh PGA Tour victory.

He closed with seven-under-par 64 to finish at 11-under 273.

Englishman Donald, who had been two ahead after Saturday's third round, signed for a 69. He has now finished in the top three for five of the last six years at Hilton Head's Harbour Town Golf Links.

Ben Martin (67) and John Huh (68) tied for third on nine under, with fellow Americans Scott Brown and Brian Stuard equal fifth two shots further back.