Noh way past. Young South Korean star keeps his nerve for maiden PGA Tour win

Story highlights Seung-Yul Noh wins maiden PGA Tour event

Noh finishes on 19-under 269 in New Orleans

Andrew Svoboda and Robert Streb two shots back in joint second

Alexander Levy claims first win on European Tour in China

South Korea's Seung-Yul Noh recorded his maiden PGA Tour victory despite a sustained challenge from a clutch of Americans at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

The 22-year-old Noh carded his first bogeys on the TPC Louisiana course during the final round as he carded a one-under-par 71 for a total of 19-under 269.

That left him two shots clear of Andrew Svoboda and Robert Streb, with U.S. Ryder Cup player Jeff Overton a further shot back.

All three threatened to prevent Noh's breakthrough triumph, but were unable to overhaul him on a tense final day.

JUST WATCHED Hold still! Golfer tries dangerous shot Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hold still! Golfer tries dangerous shot 00:55

JUST WATCHED Gary Player on the Masters Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Gary Player on the Masters 02:35

JUST WATCHED PGA's new young gun: Patrick Reed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH PGA's new young gun: Patrick Reed 02:45

Noh, who played with a yellow insignia on his cap as a mark of respect to the ferry tragedy in his country, may have owed his victory to a fortunate pitch shot on the 13th.

His effort from 81 feet away struck the flag full on and fell to just three feet away before he made a crucial birdie.

But a three-putt bogey on the 15th saw his lead over Streb slip to a single shot after the home player birdied the 16th.

Noh responded with a birdie of his own on the 16th and a clutch putt to save par on the 17th ultimately kept him two shots clear.

Last day playing partner Keegan Bradley suffered a nightmare final round on the greens, lipping out several short putts to see his challenge fade with a 75.

England's Justin Rose showed encouraging form ahead of his defense of the U.S. Open title in June with a final round 68 to finish in a tie for sixth on 13-under, the same mark as Bradley.

Meanwhile on the European Tour, Frenchman Alexander Levy scored his maiden victory by taking the $3.2 million China Open.

The 23-year-old was the overnight leader and carded a three-under 69 on Shenzhen's par-72 Genzon Golf Club for a score of 19-under-par and the $530,000 winner's check.

He finished four shots clear of England's Tommy Fleetwood with Spain's Alvaro Quiros in third place.

Levy held the lead since a superb second round 62 Friday and kept his nerve on the final day.