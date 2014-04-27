Breaking News

    Noh way past. Young South Korean star keeps his nerve for maiden PGA Tour win

    Updated 1446 GMT (2246 HKT) April 28, 2014

    Seul-Yul Noh of South Korea on his way to victory in the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
    • Seung-Yul Noh wins maiden PGA Tour event
    • Noh finishes on 19-under 269 in New Orleans
    • Andrew Svoboda and Robert Streb two shots back in joint second
    • Alexander Levy claims first win on European Tour in China
    South Korea's Seung-Yul Noh recorded his maiden PGA Tour victory despite a sustained challenge from a clutch of Americans at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
    The 22-year-old Noh carded his first bogeys on the TPC Louisiana course during the final round as he carded a one-under-par 71 for a total of 19-under 269.
    That left him two shots clear of Andrew Svoboda and Robert Streb, with U.S. Ryder Cup player Jeff Overton a further shot back.
    All three threatened to prevent Noh's breakthrough triumph, but were unable to overhaul him on a tense final day.
    Noh, who played with a yellow insignia on his cap as a mark of respect to the ferry tragedy in his country, may have owed his victory to a fortunate pitch shot on the 13th.
    His effort from 81 feet away struck the flag full on and fell to just three feet away before he made a crucial birdie.
    But a three-putt bogey on the 15th saw his lead over Streb slip to a single shot after the home player birdied the 16th.
    Noh responded with a birdie of his own on the 16th and a clutch putt to save par on the 17th ultimately kept him two shots clear.
    Last day playing partner Keegan Bradley suffered a nightmare final round on the greens, lipping out several short putts to see his challenge fade with a 75.
    England's Justin Rose showed encouraging form ahead of his defense of the U.S. Open title in June with a final round 68 to finish in a tie for sixth on 13-under, the same mark as Bradley.
    Meanwhile on the European Tour, Frenchman Alexander Levy scored his maiden victory by taking the $3.2 million China Open.
    The 23-year-old was the overnight leader and carded a three-under 69 on Shenzhen's par-72 Genzon Golf Club for a score of 19-under-par and the $530,000 winner's check.
    He finished four shots clear of England's Tommy Fleetwood with Spain's Alvaro Quiros in third place.
    Levy held the lead since a superb second round 62 Friday and kept his nerve on the final day.