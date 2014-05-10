Beer we go. Pep Guardiola dowsed as Bayern celebrate Bundesliga title

Story highlights Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart in final game of Bundesliga season

Claudio Pizarro scores last gasp goal for champions

Pep Guardiola dowsed with beer in traditional celebration

Bayern hope to complete domestic double next week

The atmosphere could have fallen a little flat after the Champions League setback against Real Madrid, but it did not stop a capacity 71,000 crowd at the Allianz Arena celebrating Bayern Munich's 24th Bundesliga title in traditional style Saturday.

A last-gasp winner from Claudio Pizarro ensured the final league game of the season would result in a 1-0 win over Stuttgart and the cue for the party to start.

Manager Pep Guardiola was dowsed with the best Bavarian beer as has become the custom, with defenders Jerome Boateng and Daniel van Buyten the main protagonists.

He scarcely seemed to mind as he lifted the shield, reward for an all-conquering season which saw the championship wrapped up by March and with 29 wins, three draws and only two defeats.

JUST WATCHED Bayem dressing room secrets revealed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bayem dressing room secrets revealed 00:10

JUST WATCHED How Bayern Munich became the World's best team Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How Bayern Munich became the World's best team 03:52

JUST WATCHED Bayern Munich: The best in the business Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bayern Munich: The best in the business 03:38

Some have blamed the early clinching of the title for some lackluster performances which followed, including the 5-0 semifinal aggregate reverse to Real which ended Bayern's hopes of defending the Champions League crown.

The last league game was also a low-key affair on the pitch until Peru's Pizarro scored from outside the penalty area in the 92nd minute.

Guardiola, whose future at Bayern has been the subject of some speculation, looked a relieved man after it went in, but he will be hoping his team can raise themselves for one final big performance next week.

They face arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup final in Berlin, hoping to complete the domestic double before many of their squad head to Brazil for the World Cup finals.

Bayern may have to do so without key midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who limped off in the first half with a knee injury. He will undergo an MRI scan Monday to determine the seriousness, worrying for his club side and Germany.

"Bastian has a problem with his kneecap," Guardiola told the official Bayern website. "But we still have six days to go until the cup final."

Guardiola also reflected on his team's achievements in his first season in charge. "The first championship is very special for a Catalan such as myself," he said.