    Beer we go. Pep Guardiola dowsed as Bayern celebrate Bundesliga title

    By

    Updated 1957 GMT (0357 HKT) May 10, 2014

    Bayern boss Pep Guardiola receives the traditional beer shower as his side celebrate a 24th Bundesliga title.
    Photos: Title celebrations Bayern style
    Bayern boss Pep Guardiola receives the traditional beer shower as his side celebrate a 24th Bundesliga title.
    The Bayern squad show off the Bundesliga shield after a 1-0 win over Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena.
    Photos: Title celebrations Bayern style
    The Bayern squad show off the Bundesliga shield after a 1-0 win over Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena.
    Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness watched the title celebrations ahead of starting his jail sentence in Germany for tax fraud.
    Photos: Title celebrations Bayern style
    Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness watched the title celebrations ahead of starting his jail sentence in Germany for tax fraud.
    Bayern players surround Claudio Pizarro after his injury time winner in the 1-0 victory over Stuttgart.
    Photos: Title celebrations Bayern style
    Bayern players surround Claudio Pizarro after his injury time winner in the 1-0 victory over Stuttgart.
    Story highlights

    • Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart in final game of Bundesliga season
    • Claudio Pizarro scores last gasp goal for champions
    • Pep Guardiola dowsed with beer in traditional celebration
    • Bayern hope to complete domestic double next week
    The atmosphere could have fallen a little flat after the Champions League setback against Real Madrid, but it did not stop a capacity 71,000 crowd at the Allianz Arena celebrating Bayern Munich's 24th Bundesliga title in traditional style Saturday.
    A last-gasp winner from Claudio Pizarro ensured the final league game of the season would result in a 1-0 win over Stuttgart and the cue for the party to start.
    Manager Pep Guardiola was dowsed with the best Bavarian beer as has become the custom, with defenders Jerome Boateng and Daniel van Buyten the main protagonists.
    Read: Real crush Bayern to reach final
    He scarcely seemed to mind as he lifted the shield, reward for an all-conquering season which saw the championship wrapped up by March and with 29 wins, three draws and only two defeats.
    Bayem dressing room secrets revealed
      Bayem dressing room secrets revealed

    Bayem dressing room secrets revealed
    How Bayern Munich became the World&#39;s best team
    How Bayern Munich became the World's best team

      How Bayern Munich became the World's best team

    How Bayern Munich became the World's best team
    Bayern Munich: The best in the business
    Bayern Munich: The best in the business

      Bayern Munich: The best in the business

    Bayern Munich: The best in the business
    Some have blamed the early clinching of the title for some lackluster performances which followed, including the 5-0 semifinal aggregate reverse to Real which ended Bayern's hopes of defending the Champions League crown.
    The last league game was also a low-key affair on the pitch until Peru's Pizarro scored from outside the penalty area in the 92nd minute.
    Guardiola, whose future at Bayern has been the subject of some speculation, looked a relieved man after it went in, but he will be hoping his team can raise themselves for one final big performance next week.
    Read: Guardiola reveals Bayern tensions
    They face arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup final in Berlin, hoping to complete the domestic double before many of their squad head to Brazil for the World Cup finals.
    Bayern may have to do so without key midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who limped off in the first half with a knee injury. He will undergo an MRI scan Monday to determine the seriousness, worrying for his club side and Germany.
    "Bastian has a problem with his kneecap," Guardiola told the official Bayern website. "But we still have six days to go until the cup final."
    Guardiola also reflected on his team's achievements in his first season in charge. "The first championship is very special for a Catalan such as myself," he said.
    Read: Bayern clinch title with seven games to spare