Breaking News

U.S. sends B-2 stealth bombers to Europe

By Mariano Castillo, CNN

Updated 1740 GMT (0140 HKT) June 11, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rare B-2 stealth bombers land in Europe
Rare B-2 stealth bombers land in Europe

    JUST WATCHED

    Rare B-2 stealth bombers land in Europe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rare B-2 stealth bombers land in Europe 01:40

Story highlights

  • The two U.S. Air Force aircraft are on a training mission
  • Aim is to become familiar with air bases and operations in the area, Air Force says
  • For local residents, the stealth bombers are a sight
Two of the United States' most recognizable military aircraft -- a pair of B-2 stealth bombers -- caught the eyes of residents as they arrived in Europe this week for training.
"They seem to defy science!" said one Twitter user in Cirencester, England, who saw one of the stealth bombers in flight.
The bombers' unique radar-evading design always draws attention, as does this training mission in particular, which comes at a time of conflict in Ukraine.
An Air Force news release about the mission did not mention the Ukraine crisis, but U.S. fighter jets have previously been deployed to Europe on similar training missions to show support for NATO allies.
The U.S. Air Force deployed two B-2 stealth bombers to Europe in 2014 to conduct training flights and become familiar with air bases and operations there. Click through the gallery to learn more about the aircraft.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
The U.S. Air Force deployed two B-2 stealth bombers to Europe in 2014 to conduct training flights and become familiar with air bases and operations there. Click through the gallery to learn more about the aircraft.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
B-2 stealth bomberThe U.S. Air Force deployed two B-2 stealth bombers to Europe in 2014 to conduct training flights and become familiar with air bases and operations there. Click through the gallery to learn more about the aircraft.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Maintainers and crew chiefs prepare a B-2 at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in March 2011. There are only 20 B-2s in the Air Force fleet. All are based at Whiteman in the 509th Bomb Wing.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
B-2 stealth bomberMaintainers and crew chiefs prepare a B-2 at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in March 2011. There are only 20 B-2s in the Air Force fleet. All are based at Whiteman in the 509th Bomb Wing.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
A B-2 takes flight from Whiteman in April 2011. The B-2 is operated by a crew of two -- a pilot in the cockpit&#39;s left seat and a mission commander in the right.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
B-2 stealth bomberA B-2 takes flight from Whiteman in April 2011. The B-2 is operated by a crew of two -- a pilot in the cockpit's left seat and a mission commander in the right.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
A KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a B-2 during a training mission in August 2012. The B-2 is powered by four General Electric F118-GE-100 engines, and it can travel 6,000 miles without refueling.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
B-2 stealth bomberA KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a B-2 during a training mission in August 2012. The B-2 is powered by four General Electric F118-GE-100 engines, and it can travel 6,000 miles without refueling.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
A B-2 takes off from Whiteman for a training run to Alaska in October 2002. B-2s can carry conventional or nuclear weapons. The planes have flown combat missions over Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
B-2 stealth bomberA B-2 takes off from Whiteman for a training run to Alaska in October 2002. B-2s can carry conventional or nuclear weapons. The planes have flown combat missions over Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
A B-2, left, flies near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in March 2013. The B-2 has a wingspan of 172 feet, a length of 69 feet and a height of 17 feet.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
B-2 stealth bomberA B-2, left, flies near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in March 2013. The B-2 has a wingspan of 172 feet, a length of 69 feet and a height of 17 feet.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Airman 1st Class Steven McCray, a B-2 crew chief, performs pre-flight checks at Whiteman in April 2013. Each B-2 costs about $1.16 billion.
Photos: Photos: B-2 stealth bomber
B-2 stealth bomberAirman 1st Class Steven McCray, a B-2 crew chief, performs pre-flight checks at Whiteman in April 2013. Each B-2 costs about $1.16 billion.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
05 stealth bomber03 stealth bomber 061004 stealth bomber 061001 stealth bomber 061006 stealth bomber 0610restricted 07 stealth bomber 061002 stealth bomber 0610
Secret new stealth drone exposed
Secret new stealth drone exposed

    JUST WATCHED

    Secret new stealth drone exposed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Secret new stealth drone exposed 02:06
The mission for the pair of stealth bombers, the Air Force said, is to conduct flights in Europe and to become familiar with air bases and operations in the area.
"This deployment of strategic bombers provides an invaluable opportunity to strengthen and improve interoperability with our allies and partners," said Adm. Cecil Haney, commander of U.S. Strategic Command. "The training and integration of strategic forces demonstrates to our nation's leaders and our allies that we have the right mix of aircraft and expertise to respond to a variety of potential threats and situations."
The B-2s are assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
"Just saw a Stealth Bomber fly over our house," another resident said on Twitter. "Amazing aircraft. My son wanted to know if Batman was flying it."