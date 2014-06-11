Breaking News

No new Madeleine McCann evidence found during Portugal dig, UK police say

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 2111 GMT (0511 HKT) June 11, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Madeleine McCann was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing May 3, 2007, at her family&#39;s holiday apartment in Praia de Luz, Portugal. London&#39;s Metropolitan Police continues to investigate leads in her disappearance.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannMadeleine McCann was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing May 3, 2007, at her family's holiday apartment in Praia de Luz, Portugal. London's Metropolitan Police continues to investigate leads in her disappearance.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Madeleine&#39;s parents, Gerald and Kate McCann, speak to the press in Portugal in May 2007. They launched a massive publicity campaign after their daughter went missing.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannMadeleine's parents, Gerald and Kate McCann, speak to the press in Portugal in May 2007. They launched a massive publicity campaign after their daughter went missing.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
In this photo from 2007, a Portuguese police officer searches for evidence on the window that leads to the room where Madeleine was sleeping.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannIn this photo from 2007, a Portuguese police officer searches for evidence on the window that leads to the room where Madeleine was sleeping.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Portuguese police search for Madeleine in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannPortuguese police search for Madeleine in May 2007.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Gerry and Kate McCann speak with Pope Benedict XVI in Saint Peter&#39;s Square in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannGerry and Kate McCann speak with Pope Benedict XVI in Saint Peter's Square in May 2007.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Portuguese rangers search for Madeleine in Praia de Luz in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannPortuguese rangers search for Madeleine in Praia de Luz in May 2007.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Philomena McCann, Madeleine&#39;s aunt, hands out posters inside Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannPhilomena McCann, Madeleine's aunt, hands out posters inside Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, in May 2007.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The resort and surrounding area where Madeleine went missing is seen in August 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannThe resort and surrounding area where Madeleine went missing is seen in August 2007.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Reporters and television crews are reflected in the playroom window of the McCann family home in Rothley, England, in September 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannReporters and television crews are reflected in the playroom window of the McCann family home in Rothley, England, in September 2007.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
The McCanns hold an age-progressed police image of Madeleine during a May 2012 news conference to mark the fifth anniversary of her disappearance.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannThe McCanns hold an age-progressed police image of Madeleine during a May 2012 news conference to mark the fifth anniversary of her disappearance.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
A Portuguese Republican Guard policeman stands guard as police begin digging in an area of wasteland near Praia da Luz on June 2, 2014.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannA Portuguese Republican Guard policeman stands guard as police begin digging in an area of wasteland near Praia da Luz on June 2, 2014.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 mccann 060202 mccann 060203 mccann 060204 mccann 060205 mccann 060206 mccann 060208 mccann 060209 mccann 060210 mccann 060212 mccann 060213 mccann 0602

Story highlights

  • Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family's holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007
  • Police have been digging in an area near where she disappeared, then aged 3
  • Scotland Yard says the 8-day search in Praia da Luz has not identified new evidence
  • British police reopened their investigation into her disappearance in July 2013
An eight-day search in Portugal near where Madeleine McCann went missing seven years ago has uncovered no new evidence, British police said Wednesday.
London's Metropolitan Police -- also known as Scotland Yard -- are leading the hunt for Madeleine, who was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she disappeared from her family's holiday apartment Praia da Luz, on Portugal's Algarve coast, in 2007.
Scotland Yard said its officers had been working alongside Portuguese police and experts to search specific areas in the resort town.
They had searched some 60,000 square meters of ground, including drains and derelict buildings, in what was "the largest deployment "ever undertaken by UK police overseas in a case of this type."
"The decision to search the 'horse shoe' shaped piece of waste ground to the west of Praia da Luz and other sites was as a specific result of the UK's investigation work to date," police said in a statement Wednesday.
"Forty-one ground anomalies were identified initially by both aerial survey and ground analysis which were then investigated fully," they said.
"At this time no evidence relating to Madeleine McCann has been identified. However it has given us an essential understanding of the activity on and people that have used this piece of land."
Police to dig for Madeleine McCann
Police to dig for Madeleine McCann

    JUST WATCHED

    Police to dig for Madeleine McCann

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police to dig for Madeleine McCann 03:51
Were burglars involved in McCann&#39;s case?
Were burglars involved in McCann's case?

    JUST WATCHED

    Were burglars involved in McCann's case?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Were burglars involved in McCann's case? 01:42
Police hope for new leads in McCann case
Police hope for new leads in McCann case

    JUST WATCHED

    Police hope for new leads in McCann case

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police hope for new leads in McCann case 01:40
Madeleine McCann investigation reopens
Madeleine McCann investigation reopens

    JUST WATCHED

    Madeleine McCann investigation reopens

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Madeleine McCann investigation reopens 01:19
Scotland Yard said there was still a "substantial amount of work yet to be completed" in its investigation, and that "more activity" was expected to begin shortly.
"This recent work is part of ensuring that all lines of enquiry are progressed in a systematic manner and covers just the one hypothesis that she was killed and buried locally," it said.
Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, left the girl and her younger twin siblings asleep in the apartment on May 3, 2007, while they went for dinner with friends at a tapas restaurant nearby. Her mother checked on the children about 10 p.m. and discovered her daughter missing.
Last week, sources told CNN that British police were working on the assumption that Madeleine was dead, while their Portuguese counterparts were working on the assumption that she was still alive and had been taken out of Portugal by a non-Portuguese national who had been in the country for a short time.
Scotland Yard's head of specialist crime and operations, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, told media on May 22 there would be "specific police activity" in Portugal in the coming weeks, relating to Madeleine's disappearance.
"It should not be assumed that this substantial upcoming phase of work in Portugal will immediately lead us to the answers that will explain what has happened," he warned at the time. "What you will see is normal police activity you would expect in any such major investigation."
Rowley also told media that Scotland Yard had made it clear to their Portuguese colleagues that they would not be giving operational updates, saying: "If media interfere with police work, that work will stop."
Scotland Yard reopened its investigation into Madeleine's disappearance in July 2013 after a two-year review of the original probe. Portuguese police reopened their investigation last October.
At the time, Metropolitan Police said the two police forces' investigations would run in parallel.
Madeleine's parents launched a massive publicity campaign to find their daughter and say they continue to believe she is still alive.