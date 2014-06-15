Day of mourning declared after Ukrainian military plane shot down

Story highlights Hundreds observe moment of silence in Kiev's Independence Square

Prime Minister vows Ukraine will wipe out the killers

World leaders hold telephone talks with Putin, Poroshenko

The government blames insurgents in eastern Ukraine

Hundreds gathered in Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday to honor the victims of violence that has ravaged Ukraine for months, including 49 people killed when a military plane was shot down.

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko had declared Sunday a day of mourning. The crowd in Kiev observed a moment of silence at noon local time (5 a.m. ET).

"We bow our heads to the heroes who lost their lives for the sake of their country, to prevent the war from coming into the house of each of us," Prime-Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said.

"They lost their lives because they defended men and women, children and the elderly who found themselves in a situation facing a threat to be killed by invaders and sponsored by subhumans," he said. "First, we will commemorate the heroes by wiping out those who killed them and then by cleaning our land from the evil."

The Ilyushin-76 military transport plane went down early Saturday while approaching an airport in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk, said military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov. Ukrinform said the plane was carrying paratroopers, equipment and food.

Ukraine's defense ministry said the plane, which was transporting military personnel, was shot down by insurgents using anti-aircraft machine guns. Ukrinform also said three soldiers were killed Saturday morning near Mariupol.

The attack on the plane, which represents one of the bloodiest single events in that nation's current period of turmoil, spurred a diplomatic flurry to limit further escalation of the crisis.

Telephone diplomacy

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a telephone discussion Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the crisis in Ukraine.

Hollande and Merkel expressed their deep concern about the ongoing fighting in eastern Ukraine, particularly Saturday's attack, the Elysee Palace said. The French and German leaders stressed the importance of reaching a cease-fire in Ukraine and avoiding the transfer of fighters and weapons across the Ukrainian-Russian border, according to Hollande's office.

Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored vehicle as they take up a position in a sunflower field near Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 10. Here's a look at the upheaval that has persisted in eastern Ukraine since the election of President Petro Poroshenko. Hide Caption 1 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A man rides a bike past the tail of a bombshell outside Slovyansk, Ukraine, on July 10. Hide Caption 2 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Eugenia Gubareva cries on July 10 after finding clothes belonging to her parents, who were killed during a bomb shelling in Mikolaivka, Ukraine. Hide Caption 3 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A man cleans up debris in his apartment after a shelling in Slovyansk on July 10. Hide Caption 4 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – People walk under a destroyed railroad bridge near the village of Novobakhmutivka on Monday, July 7. Hide Caption 5 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A woman cries as her house burns after a bombing in Slovyansk on Monday, June 30. Hide Caption 6 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – People say goodbye to volunteer soldiers in Kiev, Ukraine, before they leave for the eastern part of the country to join the ranks of a special battalion on Monday, June 23. Hide Caption 7 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – People take refuge in a bomb shelter during clashes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia fighters in Slovyansk on Sunday, June 22. Hide Caption 8 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Riot police surround the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, an Orthodox Christian monastery in Kiev where radical masked activists gather to protest against separatists on June 22. Hide Caption 9 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko awards wounded soldiers with state awards in a military hospital in Kiev on Saturday, June 21. Hide Caption 10 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Debris lies scattered at an airport in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 14, after the crash of a Ukrainian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane. A military spokesman said the aircraft was shot down by pro-Russian separatists, killing all 49 aboard. Hide Caption 11 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian fighter collects ammunition from the debris of the downed military aircraft on June 14. Hide Caption 12 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian fighters walk past the wreckage of the downed aircraft. Hide Caption 13 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A military vehicle was destroyed during a clash between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists Friday, June 13, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Hide Caption 14 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Locals in Mariupol gather around a burning military vehicle at the site of a battle between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian fighters on June 13. Hide Caption 15 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian fighter in Slovyansk checks a woman's documents as she leaves the city on Thursday, June 12. Hide Caption 16 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in Slovyansk on June 12. Hide Caption 17 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A girl looks out of a bus window as she leaves Slovyansk on Monday, June 9. Hide Caption 18 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Poroshenko holds the ceremonial mace during his inauguration ceremony Saturday, June 7, in Kiev. Poroshenko was elected three months after the ouster of former President Viktor Yanukovych. Hide Caption 19 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian tank opens fire during a battle with pro-Russian separatist fighters in Slovyansk on Friday, June 6. Hide Caption 20 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian soldier prepares explosives during a battle with pro-Russian separatists in Slovyansk on June 6. Hide Caption 21 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian soldier observes the road at a checkpoint outside of Amvrosiivka, Ukraine, on Thursday, June 5. Hide Caption 22 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian soldiers take position during a battle with pro-Russian separatists outside Slovyansk on June 5. Hide Caption 23 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian militants stand guard at a barricade and checkpoint in Donetsk on Sunday, June 1. Hide Caption 24 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian soldier shoots a grenade launcher during a battle with pro-Russian separatists in Slovyansk on Saturday, May 31. Hide Caption 25 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A protester from Kiev's Independence Square gestures May 31 as fellow protesters burn tires to protect their barricades from being dismantled by communal services. Hide Caption 26 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier takes position during a battle with pro-Russian separatist fighters May 31 in Slovyansk. Hide Caption 27 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian soldiers rest at a checkpoint outside Slovyansk on Thursday, May 29. Hide Caption 28 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Smoke rises from a shot-down Ukrainian Army helicopter outside Slovyansk on May 29. Hide Caption 29 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A man stands in front of a truck that was bombed by Ukrainian soldiers during clashes with armed rebels Tuesday, May 27, in Donetsk. Hide Caption 30 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Medical staff prepare to clean the body of a pro-Russian militant at the Kalinina morgue in Donetsk on May 27. Hide Caption 31 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – The body of a pro-Russian militant lies on a stretcher at a morgue in Donetsk on May 27. He was killed in clashes around Donetsk's airport, which was seized by pro-Russian separatists a day earlier. Ukrainian forces moved in and reclaimed the facility. Hide Caption 32 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Firefighters work on extinguishing a fire at a local sports hall in Donetsk on May 27. Hide Caption 33 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – People pile up sandbags to set up a shooting position on the road leading from the Donetsk airport on May 27. Hide Caption 34 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A man dressed in a prisoner costume takes part in a protest against government corruption May 27 in Kiev. Hide Caption 35 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian militants take position on the roof of Donetsk International Airport on Monday, May 26. Hide Caption 36 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian militant takes position on the roof of the Donetsk airport on May 26. Hide Caption 37 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A man runs for cover during fighting around the airport on May 26. Hide Caption 38 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Smoke rises from the airport on May 26 after an airstrike by the Ukrainian military. Hide Caption 39 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian gunmen take positions near the airport on May 26. Hide Caption 40 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Men stand next to pro-Russian militants as a woman runs away during clashes near the airport on May 26. Hide Caption 41 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian militant guards a checkpoint on May 26, blocking a highway that links the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Hide Caption 42 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian militant teaches recruits how to use a machine gun in Senyonovka, Ukraine, on May 26. Hide Caption 43 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A woman walks May 26 near barricades built by protesters in Kiev's Independence Square. Vitali Klitschko, Kiev's future mayor and a former boxing champion, promised to dismantle the iconic protest encampment that helped oust Yanukovych but now clogs traffic and draws public complaints. Hide Caption 44 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine under new elected leadership – Ukraine's newly elected president, Petro Poroshenko, talks alongside Klitschko, right, during a news conference in Kiev on May 26. Poroshenko, a billionaire candy tycoon known as the "Chocolate King," is a seasoned politician known for his pro-European Union views. Hide Caption 45 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Election commission officials count ballots at a polling station in Kiev on Sunday, May 25. Hide Caption 46 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – Artist Ivan Voronov, 91, and his wife, Svetlana Samoilechenko, 86, cast votes from their Kiev home on May 25. Hide Caption 47 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – An elderly woman casts her vote May 25 as a mobile Ukrainian election committee visited Orane, a village north of Kiev. Hide Caption 48 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A woman holds the hand of a pro-Russian gunman in Donetsk's Lenin Square on May 25. A large separatist rally was held in Donetsk around lunchtime. The protesters chanted pro-Russian slogans as they were addressed by separatist leaders. Hide Caption 49 of 50 Photos: Photos: Ukraine after the election Ukraine after the election – A man prepares a ballot at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Dobropillya on May 25. See the crisis in Ukraine before the election Hide Caption 50 of 50

The Kremlin said the three leaders also talked about the drafting of a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at promoting a settlement. The European leaders stressed the need for an agreement on continuing Russian natural gas deliveries to Ukraine, according to the Elysee.

In a phone conversation with Hollande, Poroshenko urged the European Union to immediately consider sanctions against Russia, including the termination of "military-technical cooperation," Poroshenko's office said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who expressed condolences for the loss of life and "strong concern" about the flow of heavy weapons and militants across the border from Russia, a senior State Department official said.

Kerry also talked with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, voicing his concern over the downing of the Ukrainian transport plane and pressing Lavrov to "make clear" Russia's commitment to peace, a cease-fire and political dialogue, the state department official said.

Video shows plane shot down

In a statement, Poroshenko said the army and state border service had closed 248 kilometers of Ukraine's border.

"The goal is for us to take back control of Ukraine over the state border and provide adequate response to terrorists," he said.

Video posted to YouTube claimed to show the plane being shot down. Small flashes can be seen climbing skyward, followed by large flashes on the ground on the distant horizon.

The plane was also carrying military machinery and supplies, the ministry said. Officials originally had said the incident occurred late Friday but later updated the time.

In an indication of the continued opposition from some quarters to the Kiev government, the state security office said in a statement Saturday that a homemade bomb was found overnight outside a gate to Poroshenko's office.

The device was made of grenades and a kilogram of other material, such as metal screws, and had a threatening note attached that demanded that the President stop military action against the separatists, the statement said. The person who left it was spotted but fled without detonating it.

The Kiev-based government is carrying out what it calls an anti-terrorist operation, centered in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, to try to regain control from pro-Russia separatists.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a tense standoff since March, when Russia annexed Crimea and massed troops along its border with Ukraine. Moscow has since begun to withdraw those forces.