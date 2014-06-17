World Cup by the numbers: Brazil's unbroken streak

Story highlights Brazil is set to play its 99th match in World Cup history Tuesday

This is Mexico's 15th World Cup, putting the country fourth in total appearances

Germany's Thomas Muller brings his World Cup goal tally to eight, level with Maradona

Iran's 0-0 draw against Nigeria marks the first time Iran hasn't given up a goal

Two of the most experienced sides in the World Cup face off against each other Tuesday, including the host Brazil, the only country never to have missed a World Cup.

Brazil's match against Mexico will be the South American giant's 99th match since the tournament began in 1930.

But Mexico's players are no slouches. This is the 15th time the country has made it to the World Cup, putting it fourth behind Brazil (20 times), Italy and Germany (18 each), and Argentina (16). The game against Brazil will be its 51st Cup match.

Belgium begins its 2014 campaign Tuesday, hoping to improve on its previous 11 appearances, when it has averaged only 1.28 goals per game.

The team will be optimistic facing Algeria, which has appeared in three previous World Cups and never made it beyond the group stage. (Belgium did defeat Germany and Chile in the group stage in 1982, but was eliminated in the away-goals tiebreaker.)

Algeria hasn't won a World Cup match since defeating Chile in 1982 and hasn't scored in its last five matches.

Russia and South Korea are the final two teams to make their 2014 debuts, playing the last match of the day Tuesday. Russia is on a winning streak, not having lost in the last 10 matches it has played, counting both qualifying matches and friendlies.

But South Korea has won the first game it played in each of the last three World Cups.

Tuesday's matches follow what should have been an exciting clash of the titans Germany and Portugal.

But it turned out to be a lopsided match dominated by one giant: Germany's Thomas Muller.

Not only did he score the first hat trick of the 2014 tournament, but he has now scored eight goals in his World Cup career, putting him level with legends like Diego Maradona.

But while it took the Argentine legend 21 matches to score eight goals, it's taken Muller only seven. Only 20 players in World Cup history have scored more than eight goals.

American Clint Dempsey helped Team USA beat Ghana for the first time and scored the fifth-fastest goal in World Cup history in the process.

Dempsey found the net only 29 seconds into the match, but Hakan Sukur of Turkey seems to be in no danger of being dethroned as the fastest scorer in tournament history. He scored only 11 seconds into a match against South Korea in 2002, helping Turkey to a third-place tournament finish over the co-hosts.

And while Iranians might have been disappointed with a 0-0 draw against Nigeria on Monday, the game did set a record for Iran -- it's the first time in World Cup history that its players have kept their opponents from scoring.

It was their 10th World Cup match. They've won one, tied three and lost six.

Nigeria has reason to be less pleased with Monday's result. It has now gone nine World Cup matches without a win.