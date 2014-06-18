Ukraine to implement unilateral cease-fire

Photos: Ukraine after the election
Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored vehicle as they take up a position in a sunflower field near Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 10. Here's a look at the upheaval that has persisted in eastern Ukraine since the election of President Petro Poroshenko.
Ukraine after the election – A man rides a bike past the tail of a bombshell outside Slovyansk, Ukraine, on July 10.
Ukraine after the election – Eugenia Gubareva cries on July 10 after finding clothes belonging to her parents, who were killed during a bomb shelling in Mikolaivka, Ukraine.
Ukraine after the election – A man cleans up debris in his apartment after a shelling in Slovyansk on July 10.
Ukraine after the election – People walk under a destroyed railroad bridge near the village of Novobakhmutivka on Monday, July 7.
Ukraine after the election – A woman cries as her house burns after a bombing in Slovyansk on Monday, June 30.
Ukraine after the election – People say goodbye to volunteer soldiers in Kiev, Ukraine, before they leave for the eastern part of the country to join the ranks of a special battalion on Monday, June 23.
Ukraine after the election – People take refuge in a bomb shelter during clashes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia fighters in Slovyansk on Sunday, June 22.
Ukraine after the election – Riot police surround the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, an Orthodox Christian monastery in Kiev where radical masked activists gather to protest against separatists on June 22.
Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko awards wounded soldiers with state awards in a military hospital in Kiev on Saturday, June 21.
Ukraine after the election – Debris lies scattered at an airport in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 14, after the crash of a Ukrainian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane. A military spokesman said the aircraft was shot down by pro-Russian separatists, killing all 49 aboard.
Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian fighter collects ammunition from the debris of the downed military aircraft on June 14.
Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian fighters walk past the wreckage of the downed aircraft.
Ukraine after the election – A military vehicle was destroyed during a clash between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists Friday, June 13, in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Ukraine after the election – Locals in Mariupol gather around a burning military vehicle at the site of a battle between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian fighters on June 13.
Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian fighter in Slovyansk checks a woman's documents as she leaves the city on Thursday, June 12.
Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in Slovyansk on June 12.
Ukraine after the election – A girl looks out of a bus window as she leaves Slovyansk on Monday, June 9.
Ukraine after the election – Poroshenko holds the ceremonial mace during his inauguration ceremony Saturday, June 7, in Kiev. Poroshenko was elected three months after the ouster of former President Viktor Yanukovych.
Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian tank opens fire during a battle with pro-Russian separatist fighters in Slovyansk on Friday, June 6.
Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian soldier prepares explosives during a battle with pro-Russian separatists in Slovyansk on June 6.
Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian soldier observes the road at a checkpoint outside of Amvrosiivka, Ukraine, on Thursday, June 5.
Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian soldiers take position during a battle with pro-Russian separatists outside Slovyansk on June 5.
Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian militants stand guard at a barricade and checkpoint in Donetsk on Sunday, June 1.
Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian soldier shoots a grenade launcher during a battle with pro-Russian separatists in Slovyansk on Saturday, May 31.
Ukraine after the election – A protester from Kiev's Independence Square gestures May 31 as fellow protesters burn tires to protect their barricades from being dismantled by communal services.
Ukraine after the election – A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier takes position during a battle with pro-Russian separatist fighters May 31 in Slovyansk.
Ukraine after the election – Ukrainian soldiers rest at a checkpoint outside Slovyansk on Thursday, May 29.
Ukraine after the election – Smoke rises from a shot-down Ukrainian Army helicopter outside Slovyansk on May 29.
Ukraine after the election – A man stands in front of a truck that was bombed by Ukrainian soldiers during clashes with armed rebels Tuesday, May 27, in Donetsk.
Ukraine after the election – Medical staff prepare to clean the body of a pro-Russian militant at the Kalinina morgue in Donetsk on May 27.
Ukraine after the election – The body of a pro-Russian militant lies on a stretcher at a morgue in Donetsk on May 27. He was killed in clashes around Donetsk's airport, which was seized by pro-Russian separatists a day earlier. Ukrainian forces moved in and reclaimed the facility.
Ukraine after the election – Firefighters work on extinguishing a fire at a local sports hall in Donetsk on May 27.
Ukraine after the election – People pile up sandbags to set up a shooting position on the road leading from the Donetsk airport on May 27.
Ukraine after the election – A man dressed in a prisoner costume takes part in a protest against government corruption May 27 in Kiev.
Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian militants take position on the roof of Donetsk International Airport on Monday, May 26.
Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian militant takes position on the roof of the Donetsk airport on May 26.
Ukraine after the election – A man runs for cover during fighting around the airport on May 26.
Ukraine after the election – Smoke rises from the airport on May 26 after an airstrike by the Ukrainian military.
Ukraine after the election – Pro-Russian gunmen take positions near the airport on May 26.
Ukraine after the election – Men stand next to pro-Russian militants as a woman runs away during clashes near the airport on May 26.
Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian militant guards a checkpoint on May 26, blocking a highway that links the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Ukraine after the election – A pro-Russian militant teaches recruits how to use a machine gun in Senyonovka, Ukraine, on May 26.
Ukraine after the election – A woman walks May 26 near barricades built by protesters in Kiev's Independence Square. Vitali Klitschko, Kiev's future mayor and a former boxing champion, promised to dismantle the iconic protest encampment that helped oust Yanukovych but now clogs traffic and draws public complaints.
Ukraine under new elected leadership – Ukraine's newly elected president, Petro Poroshenko, talks alongside Klitschko, right, during a news conference in Kiev on May 26. Poroshenko, a billionaire candy tycoon known as the "Chocolate King," is a seasoned politician known for his pro-European Union views.
Ukraine after the election – Election commission officials count ballots at a polling station in Kiev on Sunday, May 25.
Ukraine after the election – Artist Ivan Voronov, 91, and his wife, Svetlana Samoilechenko, 86, cast votes from their Kiev home on May 25.
Ukraine after the election – An elderly woman casts her vote May 25 as a mobile Ukrainian election committee visited Orane, a village north of Kiev.
Ukraine after the election – A woman holds the hand of a pro-Russian gunman in Donetsk's Lenin Square on May 25. A large separatist rally was held in Donetsk around lunchtime. The protesters chanted pro-Russian slogans as they were addressed by separatist leaders.
