Russian lawmakers revoke Putin's power to use military in Ukraine

By Laura Smith-Spark and Alla Eshchenko, CNN

Updated 1738 GMT (0138 HKT) June 25, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored vehicle as they take up a position in a sunflower field near Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 10. Here&#39;s a look at the upheaval that has persisted in eastern Ukraine since the election of President Petro Poroshenko.
A man rides a bike past the tail of a bombshell outside Slovyansk, Ukraine, on July 10.
Eugenia Gubareva cries on July 10 after finding clothes belonging to her parents, who were killed during a bomb shelling in Mikolaivka, Ukraine.
A man cleans up debris in his apartment after a shelling in Slovyansk on July 10.
People walk under a destroyed railroad bridge near the village of Novobakhmutivka on Monday, July 7.
A woman cries as her house burns after a bombing in Slovyansk on Monday, June 30.
People say goodbye to volunteer soldiers in Kiev, Ukraine, before they leave for the eastern part of the country to join the ranks of a special battalion on Monday, June 23.
People take refuge in a bomb shelter during clashes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia fighters in Slovyansk on Sunday, June 22.
Riot police surround the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, an Orthodox Christian monastery in Kiev where radical masked activists gather to protest against separatists on June 22.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko awards wounded soldiers with state awards in a military hospital in Kiev on Saturday, June 21.
Debris lies scattered at an airport in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 14, after the crash of a Ukrainian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane. A military spokesman said the aircraft was shot down by pro-Russian separatists, killing all 49 aboard.
A pro-Russian fighter collects ammunition from the debris of the downed military aircraft on June 14.
Pro-Russian fighters walk past the wreckage of the downed aircraft.
A military vehicle was destroyed during a clash between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists Friday, June 13, in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Locals in Mariupol gather around a burning military vehicle at the site of a battle between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian fighters on June 13.
A pro-Russian fighter in Slovyansk checks a woman&#39;s documents as she leaves the city on Thursday, June 12.
A pro-Russian fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in Slovyansk on June 12.
A girl looks out of a bus window as she leaves Slovyansk on Monday, June 9.
Poroshenko holds the ceremonial mace during his inauguration ceremony Saturday, June 7, in Kiev. Poroshenko was elected three months after the ouster of former President Viktor Yanukovych.
A Ukrainian tank opens fire during a battle with pro-Russian separatist fighters in Slovyansk on Friday, June 6.
A Ukrainian soldier prepares explosives during a battle with pro-Russian separatists in Slovyansk on June 6.
A Ukrainian soldier observes the road at a checkpoint outside of Amvrosiivka, Ukraine, on Thursday, June 5.
Ukrainian soldiers take position during a battle with pro-Russian separatists outside Slovyansk on June 5.
Pro-Russian militants stand guard at a barricade and checkpoint in Donetsk on Sunday, June 1.
A Ukrainian soldier shoots a grenade launcher during a battle with pro-Russian separatists in Slovyansk on Saturday, May 31.
A protester from Kiev&#39;s Independence Square gestures May 31 as fellow protesters burn tires to protect their barricades from being dismantled by communal services.
A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier takes position during a battle with pro-Russian separatist fighters May 31 in Slovyansk.
Ukrainian soldiers rest at a checkpoint outside Slovyansk on Thursday, May 29.
Smoke rises from a shot-down Ukrainian Army helicopter outside Slovyansk on May 29.
A man stands in front of a truck that was bombed by Ukrainian soldiers during clashes with armed rebels Tuesday, May 27, in Donetsk.
Medical staff prepare to clean the body of a pro-Russian militant at the Kalinina morgue in Donetsk on May 27.
The body of a pro-Russian militant lies on a stretcher at a morgue in Donetsk on May 27. He was killed in clashes around Donetsk&#39;s airport, which was seized by pro-Russian separatists a day earlier. Ukrainian forces moved in and reclaimed the facility.
Firefighters work on extinguishing a fire at a local sports hall in Donetsk on May 27.
People pile up sandbags to set up a shooting position on the road leading from the Donetsk airport on May 27.
A man dressed in a prisoner costume takes part in a protest against government corruption May 27 in Kiev.
Pro-Russian militants take position on the roof of Donetsk International Airport on Monday, May 26.
A pro-Russian militant takes position on the roof of the Donetsk airport on May 26.
A man runs for cover during fighting around the airport on May 26.
Smoke rises from the airport on May 26 after an airstrike by the Ukrainian military.
Pro-Russian gunmen take positions near the airport on May 26.
Men stand next to pro-Russian militants as a woman runs away during clashes near the airport on May 26.
A pro-Russian militant guards a checkpoint on May 26, blocking a highway that links the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
A pro-Russian militant teaches recruits how to use a machine gun in Senyonovka, Ukraine, on May 26.
A woman walks May 26 near barricades built by protesters in Kiev&#39;s Independence Square. Vitali Klitschko, Kiev&#39;s future mayor and a former boxing champion, promised to dismantle the iconic protest encampment that helped oust Yanukovych but now clogs traffic and draws public complaints.
Ukraine&#39;s newly elected president, Petro Poroshenko, talks alongside Klitschko, right, during a news conference in Kiev on May 26. Poroshenko, a billionaire candy tycoon known as the &quot;Chocolate King,&quot; is a seasoned politician known for his pro-European Union views.
Election commission officials count ballots at a polling station in Kiev on Sunday, May 25.
Artist Ivan Voronov, 91, and his wife, Svetlana Samoilechenko, 86, cast votes from their Kiev home on May 25.
An elderly woman casts her vote May 25 as a mobile Ukrainian election committee visited Orane, a village north of Kiev.
A woman holds the hand of a pro-Russian gunman in Donetsk&#39;s Lenin Square on May 25. A large separatist rally was held in Donetsk around lunchtime. The protesters chanted pro-Russian slogans as they were addressed by separatist leaders.
A man prepares a ballot at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Dobropillya on May 25.
Story highlights

  • NATO agrees to a package of support to help Ukraine defend itself
  • Russia's Federation Council cancels resolution authorizing use of troops in Ukraine
  • President Vladimir Putin asked for the step in light of peace talks, his spokesman says
  • John Kerry and other NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Belgium
Russia's upper house of parliament voted Wednesday to revoke the right of President Vladimir Putin to use troops in Ukraine as efforts continue to calm a separatist uprising in Ukraine's east.
The Federation Council had approved Putin's request for a resolution allowing the use of force on March 1.
But Tuesday, Putin sent a letter to the speaker of the upper house seeking to cancel the resolution. One lawmaker voted against revoking the powers Wednesday, with 153 in favor.
Putin's request was made in light of ongoing talks on how to settle the crisis in Ukraine's eastern regions, said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a tense standoff since March when Russia annexed the previously Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and massed troops along other parts of its border with Ukraine.
Ukraine's new President, Petro Poroshenko, declared a cease-fire last week in Kiev's fight against pro-Russia separatists in an effort to calm the situation.
Ukraine announces unilateral cease-fire
Novak: Ukraine dispute was not political
Deadline for Ukraine's gas debt passes
The violence continued Tuesday when Ukrainian authorities said pro-Russia militants shot down a military helicopter in eastern Ukraine, killing nine.
However, peace talks involving representatives from all sides were under way Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Ukraine's official Ukrinform news agency said.
Those participating included Ukrainian government officials, pro-Russia separatists from the restive eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Russian officials and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the United States and Europe plan on additional sanctions against Russia, depending on what choices it makes ahead.
Asked if the parliament vote to revoke Putin's power to use force in Ukraine was sufficient action to delay sanctions, Kerry said that he needed to see more.
The parliamentary action is a positive step, Kerry said, but it could be easily reversed.
The greatest difference will be made when Putin publicly calls for separatists in Ukraine to lay down their arms, Kerry said.
NATO chief: Peace plan a step forward
NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday endorsed a package of support strengthening the ability of Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance, to defend itself.
Agreed to after talks in Belgium with Ukraine's new foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, the package includes "the creation of new trust funds to support defense capacity building in critical areas such as logistics, command and control, cyber defense and to help retired military personnel to adapt to civilian life," according to NATO.
"Ukraine has a clear vision for rebuilding its defense and security sector and a clear strategy for resolving the crisis," NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said.
Poroshenko's peace plan is "a major step forward and we fully support it," he added.
Inside Slovyansk: A week of bombardment
Where unrest has occurred in E. Ukraine
Rasmussen also called on Russia "to create conditions for the implementation of the peace plan, to end its support for separatist troops, and to stop the flow of weapons and fighters across its border."
The meeting comes ahead of a NATO summit in Wales in September "at a time when security challenges are multiplying beyond our borders," Rasmussen said.
"Today we stressed the importance of our collective defense."
The ministers from the 28 NATO members -- some of whom are former Soviet states whose nerves have been frayed by Russia's actions against Ukraine -- also agreed to maintain the suspension of practical civilian and military cooperation with Russia.
"There will be no business as usual with Russia until Russia comes back into line with its international obligations," Rasmussen said.
Coordinated sanctions
Kerry met with Klimkin ahead of Wednesday's talks.
Kerry also met Tuesday evening with EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and representatives of other world powers, a senior State Department official said.
Kerry discussed their joint support for Poroshenko's peace plan and the importance of preparing additional coordinated sanctions if Putin does not take further steps, the official said.
The United States and European Union have already imposed targeted economic sanctions against certain Russians and companies over Russia's activities in Ukraine.
The resolution authorizing Russia to use force in Ukraine was passed three weeks before Russia completed its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, which other world powers condemned.
Read: Ukrainian helicopter shot down days after cease-fire, official says
Read: Ukrainian border guards hurt in separatist attack on 1st day of cease-fire