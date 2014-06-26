Breaking News

Victims' ages from 5 to 75: Jimmy Savile sex abuse revealed

By Richard Allen Greene, CNN

Updated 2007 GMT (0407 HKT) June 26, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

British radio disc jockey, television star and charity fund-raiser Sir Jimmy Savile poses for a photo at Buckingham Palace, London, after receiving the Order of the British Empire in 1972. Since his death a year ago at age 84, Savile has been knocked off his perch as a national treasure, accused of being a predatory pedophile who used his fame and position to abuse youngsters, sometimes on BBC premises.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileBritish radio disc jockey, television star and charity fund-raiser Sir Jimmy Savile poses for a photo at Buckingham Palace, London, after receiving the Order of the British Empire in 1972. Since his death a year ago at age 84, Savile has been knocked off his perch as a national treasure, accused of being a predatory pedophile who used his fame and position to abuse youngsters, sometimes on BBC premises.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Dancers on the BBC TV show &quot;Top of the Pops&quot; adjust Savile&#39;s track suit top for him during the making of the show in 1973.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileDancers on the BBC TV show "Top of the Pops" adjust Savile's track suit top for him during the making of the show in 1973.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Savile poses with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children fund-raising presentation in 1980.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile poses with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children fund-raising presentation in 1980.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Savile pours a cup of tea.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile pours a cup of tea.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Savile calls from the Wren House International Telephone Exchange in London in 1975 as part of a &quot;Fun And Happiness Weekend,&quot; organized by the National Association of Youth Clubs.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile calls from the Wren House International Telephone Exchange in London in 1975 as part of a "Fun And Happiness Weekend," organized by the National Association of Youth Clubs.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Savile arrives in London in 1972 on his way to Buckingham Palace, where he is to be awarded the Order of the British Empire.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile arrives in London in 1972 on his way to Buckingham Palace, where he is to be awarded the Order of the British Empire.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
The first presenter of long-running music program &quot;Top of the Pops,&quot; Savile poses by a portrait of himself in February 1965, while enjoying his regular breakfast of Coke and a cigar in a central London hotel room.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileThe first presenter of long-running music program "Top of the Pops," Savile poses by a portrait of himself in February 1965, while enjoying his regular breakfast of Coke and a cigar in a central London hotel room.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Savile and his mother pose outside Buckingham Palace in London, where he receive his Order of the British Empire in 1972.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile and his mother pose outside Buckingham Palace in London, where he receive his Order of the British Empire in 1972.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Savile shows off his Order of the British Empire to members of the &quot;Second Generation&quot; song and dance troupe.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile shows off his Order of the British Empire to members of the "Second Generation" song and dance troupe.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Savile stands on the sidewalk with his motor home.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile stands on the sidewalk with his motor home.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Savile holds a newly-printed &quot;Lucky Jim&quot; poster. The posters feature a portrait of the DJ, along with a text reading: &quot;The Lucky Jim poster can bring you health, wealth, happiness. This is a genuine duplicate signature and what&#39;s more Jimmy has actually touched YOUR poster!&quot;
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile holds a newly-printed "Lucky Jim" poster. The posters feature a portrait of the DJ, along with a text reading: "The Lucky Jim poster can bring you health, wealth, happiness. This is a genuine duplicate signature and what's more Jimmy has actually touched YOUR poster!"
Hide Caption
11 of 15
British Secretary of State for Social Services Norman Fowler presents Savile with a check for half a million pounds in 1982 as the government&#39;s contribution to an appeal for a new spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileBritish Secretary of State for Social Services Norman Fowler presents Savile with a check for half a million pounds in 1982 as the government's contribution to an appeal for a new spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Savile waves with Jersey Holiday Queen Gaynor Lacey at the Jersey Battle of Flowers carnival in 1972.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileSavile waves with Jersey Holiday Queen Gaynor Lacey at the Jersey Battle of Flowers carnival in 1972.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Days before his 80th birthday in 2006, Savile prepares for the Great North Run in Newcastle, northern England.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileDays before his 80th birthday in 2006, Savile prepares for the Great North Run in Newcastle, northern England.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
The funeral cortege of Savile arrives at Leeds Cathedral for a funeral service on November 9, 2011, in Leeds, England.
Photos: Photos: The life of Jimmy Savile
The life of Jimmy SavileThe funeral cortege of Savile arrives at Leeds Cathedral for a funeral service on November 9, 2011, in Leeds, England.
Hide Caption
15 of 15

Story highlights

  • One-time British TV star Jimmy Savile turns out to have been a prolific sexual abuser
  • Victims ranged in age from 5 to 75, hospital investigations find
  • Savile abused at least 60 people over several decades at one hospital alone, report says
  • Twenty-eight hospitals in UK reported Thursday on Savile, with five more to come
Jimmy Savile was once one of the most beloved people in Britain, a radio DJ and television star with big hair, a big cigar and an even bigger attitude.
But since he died in 2011, Savile has become one of the most reviled figures in the country as it becomes clear that he sexually abused untold numbers of people over decades -- many of them children, hospital patients or mentally handicapped.
His charity work gave him easy access to hospitals across the UK, 28 of which published reports Thursday into the abuse that Savile committed.
British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt damned Savile as "a callous, opportunistic, wicked predator who abused and raped individuals ... who expected and had a right to expect to be safe" over a period of five decades.
Here are some of the hospitals' findings published Thursday:
BBC star raped dozens, police say
BBC star raped dozens, police say

    JUST WATCHED

    BBC star raped dozens, police say

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

BBC star raped dozens, police say 03:05
TV icon sex abuse scandal rocks the BBC
TV icon sex abuse scandal rocks the BBC

    JUST WATCHED

    TV icon sex abuse scandal rocks the BBC

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

TV icon sex abuse scandal rocks the BBC 02:40
• Number of people reporting abuse or "inappropriate encounters" by Savile at Leeds General Infirmary: 60
• Number of others reporting having been abused by Savile elsewhere in Leeds or West Yorkshire: Four
Age range of people he abused: 5 to 75 years old
• Number of victims who were patients: 33 -- 19 children and 14 adults
• Number of victims who were staff: 19
• Number of victims who were not patients or staff but had a connection to the infirmary: Eight
• Number of people who reported the abuse at the time: Nine -- four children and five adults
Earliest known case of Savile abuse in Leeds: 1962, when he was 36
Latest known case: 2009, when he was 82
• Number of people reporting having been sexually assaulted by Savile at Broadmoor, a high-security mental health hospital: Ten, plus one case of indecent exposure involving a minor
• Number who were patients: Six -- one male and five females
• Number who were staff: Two
• Number who were minors: Two
• Number of other hospitals besides Leeds General Infirmary and Broadmoor reporting on Savile abuse Thursday: 26
• Number of hospitals that will report on Savile later this year: Five
READ: Ex-Scout tells of abuse at hands of Savile
READ: Celebrity publicist Max Clifford sentenced to 8 years for assaults on teenage girls