Breaking News

Lionel Messi Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2242 GMT (0642 HKT) June 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 22: Lionel Messi reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on March 22, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 22: Lionel Messi reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on March 22, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi, who plays for FC Barcelona and Argentina's national team.

Goal of a lifetime? Messi weds longtime girlfriend in hometown
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
Soccer star Lionel Messi, right, and Antonela Rocuzzo pose for pictures at their wedding on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, Argentina.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
Soccer star Lionel Messi, right, and Antonela Rocuzzo pose for pictures at their wedding on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, Argentina.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
FC Barcelona&#39;s Lionel Messi kisses long-time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate Barcelona&#39;s win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in Madrid in May 2016.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses long-time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate Barcelona's win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in Madrid in May 2016.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Roccuzzo was also born in Rosario. The couple&#39;s wedding will take place in the City Center Casino, in the Las Flores neighborhood of Rosario. The couple are parents to to four-year-old Thiago and one-year-old Mateo.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
Roccuzzo was also born in Rosario. The couple's wedding will take place in the City Center Casino, in the Las Flores neighborhood of Rosario. The couple are parents to to four-year-old Thiago and one-year-old Mateo.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
According to CNN Espanol&#39;s Ivan Sarmenti, 260 guests -- including Messi&#39;s Barcelona teammates -- will attend and 150+ journalists will cover the event.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
According to CNN Espanol's Ivan Sarmenti, 260 guests -- including Messi's Barcelona teammates -- will attend and 150+ journalists will cover the event.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
A huge security presence is expected at the venue. There will be no access for the public, while Las Flores is one of the city&#39;s most dangerous districts.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
A huge security presence is expected at the venue. There will be no access for the public, while Las Flores is one of the city's most dangerous districts.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Messi and Roccuzzo are pictured on holiday in Ibiza with Cesc Fabregas and his girlfriend Daniella Semaan, who are expected to attend the wedding.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
Messi and Roccuzzo are pictured on holiday in Ibiza with Cesc Fabregas and his girlfriend Daniella Semaan, who are expected to attend the wedding.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
The couple are seen arriving for the wedding of Messi&#39;s teammate Andres Iniesta in Altafulla, Spain in July, 2012. Among guests expected at Messi and Roccuzzo&#39;s wedding are some of Messi&#39;s current and former teammates, including Gerard Pique and his pop star wife, Shakira.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
The couple are seen arriving for the wedding of Messi's teammate Andres Iniesta in Altafulla, Spain in July, 2012. Among guests expected at Messi and Roccuzzo's wedding are some of Messi's current and former teammates, including Gerard Pique and his pop star wife, Shakira.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Messi and Roccuzzo ride a jet ski in Ibiza, Spain, in August 2011.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
Messi and Roccuzzo ride a jet ski in Ibiza, Spain, in August 2011.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
The couple leave a beach in Rio de Janeiro after the arrival of photographers in July 2010, around the time world media became aware they were in a relationship.
Photos: Messi marries Roccuzzo
The couple leave a beach in Rio de Janeiro after the arrival of photographers in July 2010, around the time world media became aware they were in a relationship.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
02 messi wedding 0630 RESTRICTED01 Lionel Messi Antonella Roccuzzo FILE May 201602 Lionel Messi Antonella Roccuzzo FILE May 201603 Lionel Messi Antonella Roccuzzo FILE Jan 201604 Lionel Messi Antonella Roccuzzo FILE Jan 201605 Lionel Messi Antonella Roccuzzo FILE RESTRICTED Jul 2013Messi Roccuzzo marriage 306 Lionel Messi Antonella Roccuzzo FILE RESTRICTED Aug 201107 Lionel Messi Antonella Roccuzzo FILE Jul 2010
Personal:
Birth date: June 24, 1987
    Birth place: Rosario, Argentina
    Birth name: Lionel Andrés Messi
    Father: Jorge Messi, factory worker
    Read More
    Mother: Celia Cuccittini de Messi
    Marriage: Antonela Roccuzzo (June 30, 2017-present)
    Children: Ciro, Mateo and Thiago
    Other Facts:
    As a young boy, Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency. At age 13, he signed with Futbol Club Barcelona and moved to Spain. As part of the contract, FC Barcelona agreed to pay for Messi's hormone treatments.
    All-time leading scorer of FC Barcelona and Spanish soccer league La Liga.
    Winner of the Ballon d'Or, or footballer of the year, a record five times: a record four consecutive years (2009-2012) and again for 2015.
    Won the European Golden Shoe award six times: 2009-10, 2011-12 , 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.
    Timeline:
    1995-2000 - Plays for the local club team, Newell's Old Boys, in Rosario, Argentina.
    2000-2003 - Signs with FC Barcelona and works his way up through Barca's youth squads.
    November 16, 2003 - Makes his team debut, as a replacement in a friendly match against FC Porto.
    October 16, 2004 - Makes his official debut for FC Barcelona against Espanyol. Barca wins 1-0.
    2007 - Establishes the Leo Messi Foundation, working to improve access to education and health care for children.
    August 2008 - Leads Argentina's soccer team to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Beijing.
    March 11, 2010 - Messi is announced as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
    2011-2012 season - Sets the all-time record for most goals scored in a single season for a major European football league, with 73 goals.
    June 2013 - Prosecutors in Barcelona file tax fraud charges against Messi and his father for the period between 2007 and 2009. The complaint alleges that Messi and his father, aiming to lower their Spanish tax bill, sought to manage the player's lucrative income from image rights through shell companies set up overseas. Messi denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
    June 25, 2013 - Prosecutors in Barcelona tell CNN that Lionel Messi paid €10 million ($13 million) in taxes to cover the tax period 2010-2011, but efforts to prosecute him for alleged tax fraud from 2007 to 2009 are still ongoing.
    August 14, 2013 - Messi and his father, Jorge Messi, make a "reparatory" payment of €5 million ($6.6 million) to Spanish authorities for allegedly committing tax fraud between 2007 and 2009.
    September 27, 2013 - Messi and his father testify in a Barcelona court in a preliminary hearing over allegations they defrauded Spanish tax authorities of more than $5 million.
    March 16, 2014 - Scores a hat-trick (three goals during a game), to become FC Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 371 goals, eclipsing the record set by Paulino Alcantara, who scored 369 goals.
    May 2014 - Signs a new contract with FC Barcelona for a reported annual net of €20 million ($27 million).
    June 2014 - A Spanish state prosecutor asks the judge to drop the tax fraud charges against Lionel Messi, but not his father.
    July 13, 2014 - Messi wins the Golden Ball award for the best player of the World Cup tournament.
    July 28, 2014 - A judge rules that the tax fraud case against Messi and his father will proceed, despite the Spanish state prosecutor's June request that the charges against Messi be dropped.
    November 22, 2014 - Messi scores a hat-trick (three goals during a game) to become the Spanish league's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals, surpassing Telmo Zarra's previous record of 251 goals.
    October 8, 2015 - A Spanish court rules that Messi and his father will stand trial for tax fraud charges.
    May 31, 2016 - The tax fraud trial begins for Messi and his father.
    June 27, 2016 - Says he probably will retire from international soccer after Argentina loses the Copa America final to Chile on penalties.
    July 6, 2016 - A Barcelona court fines Messi €2 million ($2.3 million) and also sentences him to 21 months in prison for tax fraud. However, because this is the first time Messi has committed an offense he is not expected to serve jail time as long as he doesn't break the law again. The Spanish courts officially reduce Messi's prison sentence to an additional €252,000 ($287,000) fine in July 2017.
    August 12, 2016 - Messi announces that he will play for Argentina once again, having stated in June that he would retire from international soccer.
    July 5, 2017 - Barcelona and Messi announce a contract extension that will keep Messi at Barca until June 30, 2021, and is reportedly worth €565,000 ($645,000) a week.
      January 13, 2019 - Scores his 400th Spanish league goal in his 435th appearance, extending his record as La Liga's all-time top scorer. Messi is the first player to score 400 times in any of Europe's "big five" leagues.
      June 2019 - Is ranked No. 1 on Forbes' annual list of the world's highest paid athletes, with estimated earnings of $127 million.