Lionel Messi Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi, who plays for FC Barcelona and Argentina's national team.

The couple leave a beach in Rio de Janeiro after the arrival of photographers in July 2010, around the time world media became aware they were in a relationship.

The couple leave a beach in Rio de Janeiro after the arrival of photographers in July 2010, around the time world media became aware they were in a relationship.

Messi and Roccuzzo ride a jet ski in Ibiza, Spain, in August 2011.

Messi and Roccuzzo ride a jet ski in Ibiza, Spain, in August 2011.

The couple are seen arriving for the wedding of Messi's teammate Andres Iniesta in Altafulla, Spain in July, 2012. Among guests expected at Messi and Roccuzzo's wedding are some of Messi's current and former teammates, including Gerard Pique and his pop star wife, Shakira.

The couple are seen arriving for the wedding of Messi's teammate Andres Iniesta in Altafulla, Spain in July, 2012. Among guests expected at Messi and Roccuzzo's wedding are some of Messi's current and former teammates, including Gerard Pique and his pop star wife, Shakira.

Messi and Roccuzzo are pictured on holiday in Ibiza with Cesc Fabregas and his girlfriend Daniella Semaan, who are expected to attend the wedding.

Messi and Roccuzzo are pictured on holiday in Ibiza with Cesc Fabregas and his girlfriend Daniella Semaan, who are expected to attend the wedding.

A huge security presence is expected at the venue. There will be no access for the public, while Las Flores is one of the city's most dangerous districts.

A huge security presence is expected at the venue. There will be no access for the public, while Las Flores is one of the city's most dangerous districts.

According to CNN Espanol's Ivan Sarmenti, 260 guests -- including Messi's Barcelona teammates -- will attend and 150+ journalists will cover the event.

According to CNN Espanol's Ivan Sarmenti, 260 guests -- including Messi's Barcelona teammates -- will attend and 150+ journalists will cover the event.

Roccuzzo was also born in Rosario. The couple's wedding will take place in the City Center Casino, in the Las Flores neighborhood of Rosario. The couple are parents to to four-year-old Thiago and one-year-old Mateo.

Roccuzzo was also born in Rosario. The couple's wedding will take place in the City Center Casino, in the Las Flores neighborhood of Rosario. The couple are parents to to four-year-old Thiago and one-year-old Mateo.

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses long-time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate Barcelona's win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in Madrid in May 2016.

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses long-time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate Barcelona's win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in Madrid in May 2016.

Soccer star Lionel Messi, right, and Antonela Rocuzzo pose for pictures at their wedding on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, Argentina.

Soccer star Lionel Messi, right, and Antonela Rocuzzo pose for pictures at their wedding on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, Argentina.

Personal:

Birth date: June 24, 1987

Birth place: Rosario, Argentina

Birth name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Father: Jorge Messi, factory worker

Mother: Celia Cuccittini de Messi

Children: Ciro, Mateo and Thiago

Other Facts:

As a young boy, Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency. At age 13, he signed with Futbol Club Barcelona and moved to Spain. As part of the contract, FC Barcelona agreed to pay for Messi's hormone treatments.

All-time leading scorer of FC Barcelona and Spanish soccer league La Liga.

Won the European Golden Shoe award six times: 2009-10, 2011-12 , 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Timeline:

1995-2000 - Plays for the local club team, Newell's Old Boys, in Rosario, Argentina.

2000-2003 - Signs with FC Barcelona and works his way up through Barca's youth squads.

November 16, 2003 - Makes his team debut , as a replacement in a friendly match against FC Porto.

2007 - Establishes the Establishes the Leo Messi Foundation , working to improve access to education and health care for children.

August 2008 - Leads Argentina's soccer team to a gold medal at the Leads Argentina's soccer team to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Beijing.

March 11, 2010 - Messi is announced as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

2011-2012 season - Sets the all-time record for most goals scored in a single season for a major European football league, Sets the all-time record for most goals scored in a single season for a major European football league, with 73 goals.

June 2013 - Prosecutors in Barcelona file tax fraud charges against Messi and his father for the period between 2007 and 2009. The complaint alleges that Messi and his father, aiming to lower their Spanish tax bill, sought to manage the player's lucrative income from image rights through shell companies set up overseas. Messi denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

May 2014 - Signs a new contract with FC Barcelona for a reported annual net of €20 million ($27 million).

June 2014 - A Spanish state prosecutor asks the judge to drop the tax fraud charges against Lionel Messi, but not his father.

July 28, 2014 - A judge rules that the tax fraud case against Messi and his father will proceed, despite the Spanish state prosecutor's June request that the charges against Messi be dropped.

November 22, 2014 - Messi scores a hat-trick (three goals during a game) Messi scores a hat-trick (three goals during a game) to become the Spanish league's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals , surpassing Telmo Zarra's previous record of 251 goals.

October 8, 2015 - A Spanish court rules that Messi and his father will stand trial for tax fraud charges.

May 31, 2016 - The tax fraud trial begins for Messi and his father.

June 27, 2016 - from international soccer after Argentina loses the Copa America final to Chile on penalties. Says he probably will retire from international soccer after Argentina loses the Copa America final to Chile on penalties.

August 12, 2016 - once again, having stated in June that he would retire from international soccer. Messi announces that he will play for Argentina once again, having stated in June that he would retire from international soccer.

July 5, 2017 - that will keep Messi at Barca until June 30, 2021, and is reportedly worth €565,000 ($645,000) a week. Barcelona and Messi announce a contract extension that will keep Messi at Barca until June 30, 2021, and is reportedly worth €565,000 ($645,000) a week.

January 13, 2019 - , extending his record as La Liga's all-time top scorer. Messi is the first player to score 400 times in any of Europe's "big five" leagues. Scores his 400th Spanish league goal in his 435th appearance , extending his record as La Liga's all-time top scorer. Messi is the first player to score 400 times in any of Europe's "big five" leagues.