Breaking News

Is this any way to secure a plane crash scene?

By Joshua Berlinger and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 1029 GMT (1829 HKT) July 20, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Inside the MH17 crash site
Inside the MH17 crash site

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside the MH17 crash site

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside the MH17 crash site 01:52

Story highlights

  • Concern is growing that the site has not been sealed off
  • The first order of business is to collect the victims' remains
  • Keeping the crash site sterile is one of the most important steps that authorities take
Bodies, backpacks, passports and other piles of debris lay splayed across a miles-long area in the remote area in eastern Ukraine where Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 came down. The crash site is massive -- an international observer called it "one of the biggest -- or the biggest -- crime scenes in the world right now."
Concern is growing that the site has not been sealed off as it should have been and that vital evidence is being tampered with. Meanwhile, armed rebels have greeted international observers with hostility.
Experts say that this crash investigation is unprecedented due to the site's immense size and the lack of access given to investigators.
With so many questions over what happened to MH17 unanswered, experts say it is crucial that the scene is protected. What should be being done on the ground?
How should a crash site be secured?
Keeping the crash site sterile is one of the most important steps that authorities take during the investigation, David Deas, the former spokesman for the U.K. Department of Transport, told CNN's Hala Gorani.
Where victims were from
Where victims were from
Debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 sits in a field at the crash site in Hrabove, Ukraine, on September 9, 2014. The Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, over Ukrainian territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists. All 298 people on board were killed. In an October 2015 report, Dutch investigators found the flight was shot down by a warhead that fit a Buk rocket, referring to Russian technology, Dutch Safety Board Chairman Tjibbe Joustra said.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 sits in a field at the crash site in Hrabove, Ukraine, on September 9, 2014. The Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, over Ukrainian territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists. All 298 people on board were killed. In an October 2015 report, Dutch investigators found the flight was shot down by a warhead that fit a Buk rocket, referring to Russian technology, Dutch Safety Board Chairman Tjibbe Joustra said.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 sits in a field at the crash site in Hrabove, Ukraine, on September 9, 2014. The Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, over Ukrainian territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists. All 298 people on board were killed. In an October 2015 report, Dutch investigators found the flight was shot down by a warhead that fit a Buk rocket, referring to Russian technology, Dutch Safety Board Chairman Tjibbe Joustra said.
Hide Caption
1 of 58
Australian and Dutch experts examine the area of the crash on August 3, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Australian and Dutch experts examine the area of the crash on August 3, 2014.
Hide Caption
2 of 58
A woman walks with her bicycle near the crash site on August 2, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A woman walks with her bicycle near the crash site on August 2, 2014.
Hide Caption
3 of 58
Police secure a refrigerated train loaded with bodies of passengers from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 as it arrives in a Kharkiv, Ukraine, factory on July 22, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Police secure a refrigerated train loaded with bodies of passengers from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 as it arrives in a Kharkiv, Ukraine, factory on July 22, 2014.
Hide Caption
4 of 58
A pro-Russian rebel passes wreckage from the crashed jet near Hrabove on Monday, July 21, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A pro-Russian rebel passes wreckage from the crashed jet near Hrabove on Monday, July 21, 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 58
Wreckage from the jet lies in grass near Hrabove on July 21, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Wreckage from the jet lies in grass near Hrabove on July 21, 2014.
Hide Caption
6 of 58
A man covers his face with a rag as members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Dutch National Forensic Investigations Team inspect bodies in a refrigerated train near the crash site in eastern Ukraine on July 21, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A man covers his face with a rag as members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Dutch National Forensic Investigations Team inspect bodies in a refrigerated train near the crash site in eastern Ukraine on July 21, 2014.
Hide Caption
7 of 58
Emergency workers carry a victim&#39;s body in a bag at the crash site on July 21, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Emergency workers carry a victim's body in a bag at the crash site on July 21, 2014.
Hide Caption
8 of 58
A piece of the plane lies in the grass in eastern Ukraine&#39;s Donetsk region on July 21, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A piece of the plane lies in the grass in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on July 21, 2014.
Hide Caption
9 of 58
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands guard next to a refrigerated train loaded with bodies in Torez, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 20, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands guard next to a refrigerated train loaded with bodies in Torez, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 20, 2014.
Hide Caption
10 of 58
Ukrainian State Emergency Service employees sort through debris on July 20, 2014, as they work to locate the deceased.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Ukrainian State Emergency Service employees sort through debris on July 20, 2014, as they work to locate the deceased.
Hide Caption
11 of 58
A woman covers her mouth with a piece of fabric July 20, 2014, to ward off smells from railway cars that reportedly contained passengers&#39; bodies.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A woman covers her mouth with a piece of fabric July 20, 2014, to ward off smells from railway cars that reportedly contained passengers' bodies.
Hide Caption
12 of 58
Toys and flowers sit on the charred fuselage of the jet as a memorial on July 20, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Toys and flowers sit on the charred fuselage of the jet as a memorial on July 20, 2014.
Hide Caption
13 of 58
People search a wheat field for remains in the area of the crash site on July 20, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
People search a wheat field for remains in the area of the crash site on July 20, 2014.
Hide Caption
14 of 58
A woman walks among charred debris at the crash site on July 20, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A woman walks among charred debris at the crash site on July 20, 2014.
Hide Caption
15 of 58
Emergency workers load the body of a victim onto a truck at the crash site on Saturday, July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Emergency workers load the body of a victim onto a truck at the crash site on Saturday, July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
16 of 58
Emergency workers carry the body of a victim at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Emergency workers carry the body of a victim at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
17 of 58
A large piece of the main cabin is under guard at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A large piece of the main cabin is under guard at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
18 of 58
Victims&#39; bodies are placed by the side of the road on July 19, 2014, as recovery efforts continue at the crash site. International officials lament the lack of a secured perimeter.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Victims' bodies are placed by the side of the road on July 19, 2014, as recovery efforts continue at the crash site. International officials lament the lack of a secured perimeter.
Hide Caption
19 of 58
A man looks through the debris at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A man looks through the debris at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
20 of 58
An envelope bearing the Malaysia Airlines logo is seen at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
An envelope bearing the Malaysia Airlines logo is seen at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
21 of 58
Armed rebels walk past large pieces of the Boeing 777 on July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Armed rebels walk past large pieces of the Boeing 777 on July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
22 of 58
Ukrainian rescue workers walk through a wheat field with a stretcher as they collect the bodies of victims on July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Ukrainian rescue workers walk through a wheat field with a stretcher as they collect the bodies of victims on July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
23 of 58
A woman looks at wreckage on July 19, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A woman looks at wreckage on July 19, 2014.
Hide Caption
24 of 58
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe delegation arrives at the crash site on Friday, July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe delegation arrives at the crash site on Friday, July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
25 of 58
A woman walks through the debris field on July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A woman walks through the debris field on July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
26 of 58
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard at the crash site.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard at the crash site.
Hide Caption
27 of 58
Wreckage from Flight 17 lies in a field in Shaktarsk, Ukraine, on July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Wreckage from Flight 17 lies in a field in Shaktarsk, Ukraine, on July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
28 of 58
A man covers a body with a plastic sheet near the crash site on July 18, 2014. The passengers and crew hailed from all over the world, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany and Canada.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A man covers a body with a plastic sheet near the crash site on July 18, 2014. The passengers and crew hailed from all over the world, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany and Canada.
Hide Caption
29 of 58
A diver searches for the jet&#39;s flight data recorders on July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A diver searches for the jet's flight data recorders on July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
30 of 58
Coal miners search the crash site.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Coal miners search the crash site.
Hide Caption
31 of 58
Wreckage from the Boeing 777 lies on the ground July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Wreckage from the Boeing 777 lies on the ground July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
32 of 58
People search for bodies of passengers on July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
People search for bodies of passengers on July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
33 of 58
A woman walks past a body covered with a plastic sheet near the crash site July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A woman walks past a body covered with a plastic sheet near the crash site July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
34 of 58
Belongings of passengers lie in the grass on July 18, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Belongings of passengers lie in the grass on July 18, 2014.
Hide Caption
35 of 58
People inspect the crash site on Thursday, July 17, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
People inspect the crash site on Thursday, July 17, 2014.
Hide Caption
36 of 58
People walk amid the debris at the site of the crash.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
People walk amid the debris at the site of the crash.
Hide Caption
37 of 58
Debris smoulders in a field near the Russian border.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Debris smoulders in a field near the Russian border.
Hide Caption
38 of 58
Fire engines arrive at the crash site.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Fire engines arrive at the crash site.
Hide Caption
39 of 58
A man stands next to wreckage.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A man stands next to wreckage.
Hide Caption
40 of 58
Debris from the crashed jet lies in a field in Ukraine.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Debris from the crashed jet lies in a field in Ukraine.
Hide Caption
41 of 58
Family members of those aboard Flight 17 leave Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Family members of those aboard Flight 17 leave Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Hide Caption
42 of 58
A large piece of the plane lies on the ground.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A large piece of the plane lies on the ground.
Hide Caption
43 of 58
Luggage from the flight sits in a field at the crash site.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Luggage from the flight sits in a field at the crash site.
Hide Caption
44 of 58
A couple walks to the location at Schiphol Airport where more information would be given regarding the flight.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A couple walks to the location at Schiphol Airport where more information would be given regarding the flight.
Hide Caption
45 of 58
Flight arrivals are listed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Flight arrivals are listed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Hide Caption
46 of 58
Debris from the Boeing 777, pictured on July 17, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Debris from the Boeing 777, pictured on July 17, 2014.
Hide Caption
47 of 58
A man inspects debris from the plane.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A man inspects debris from the plane.
Hide Caption
48 of 58
Wreckage from the plane is seen on July 17, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Wreckage from the plane is seen on July 17, 2014.
Hide Caption
49 of 58
A man talks with security at Schiphol Airport on July 17, 2014.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A man talks with security at Schiphol Airport on July 17, 2014.
Hide Caption
50 of 58
Wreckage burns in Ukraine.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
Wreckage burns in Ukraine.
Hide Caption
51 of 58
A man stands next to the wreckage of the airliner.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A man stands next to the wreckage of the airliner.
Hide Caption
52 of 58
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Hide Caption
53 of 58
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Hide Caption
54 of 58
A piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Hide Caption
55 of 58
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Hide Caption
56 of 58
An airsickness bag believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
An airsickness bag believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Hide Caption
57 of 58
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in Ukraine
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Hide Caption
58 of 58
01 mh17 100901 mh17 wreckageMH17 Woman Bicycle01 malaysia 072202 malaysia 072203 malaysia 072201 malaysia 072102 malaysia 072103 malaysia 072104 malaysia 072103 mh17 0720 04 mh17 0720 05 malaysia 072103 malaysia wreckage 0720 04 malaysia wreckage 01 malaysia 0720 RESTRICTED08 mh17 0719 05 MH17 0719 - RESTRICTED10 mh17 071911 mh17 0719 06 mh17 0807 mh17 0719 - restricted01 malaysia crash 071902 malaysia crash 0719718 ukraine crash RESTRICTED08 malaysia crash 071706 malaysia 071807 malaysia 071808 malaysia 071809 malaysia 071801 malaysia 071802 malaysia 071803 malaysia 071804 malaysia 071805 malaysia 071817 Malaysia 071716 malaysia 071718 malaysia 19 malaysia 071704 malaysia 071705 malaysia 0717RESTRICTED 15 malaysia 071706 malaysia 071714 malaysia 0717RESTRICTED 12 malaysia 071709 malaysia 071713 malaysia 071707 malaysia 071708 malaysia 0717RESTRICTED 10 malaysia 071711 malaysia 071701 malaysia airline crash site01 malaysia wreckage 071702 malaysia wreckage 071703 malaysia wreckage 071704 malaysia wreckage 071705 malaysia wreckage 071706 malaysia wreckage 0717
Why did MH17 fly over a war zone?
Why did MH17 fly over a war zone?

    JUST WATCHED

    Why did MH17 fly over a war zone?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why did MH17 fly over a war zone? 02:08
Were red flags ignored in MH17 crash?
Were red flags ignored in MH17 crash?

    JUST WATCHED

    Were red flags ignored in MH17 crash?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Were red flags ignored in MH17 crash? 02:06
Black: The rebels are calling the shots
Black: The rebels are calling the shots

    JUST WATCHED

    Black: The rebels are calling the shots

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Black: The rebels are calling the shots 03:52
"It would be sealed off by security forces or law enforcement," Deas said.
After the site is secured, analyzing and removing the debris is an arduous process.
The investigation "will take hundreds of people several months," Tom Fuentes, a former assistant director at the FBI, told CNN's "New Day Saturday."
"They will need a convoy of trucks for the victims. They'll need a convoy of flatbed trucks, cranes to remove the debris. They'll need a location to take the debris to where it can be reassembled, examined and determine what exactly happened to the aircraft."
Why is this important and what will forensics experts look for at a crash site?
Although investigators need to survey the crash site to figure out what happened, the first order of business is to collect the victims' remains, according to Fuentes.
"Forget about the blame," Fuentes said. "You want to recover your victims, recover the remains, reunite them with their families. That's first and foremost."
Investigators also say that the proving who and what was responsible for the crash lies among the wreckage.
Seemingly minute details, like the direction in which debris fell, can provide information as to what took down the plane -- that's why it's so important to make sure the site is not tampered with.
"The only way that (culpability) is going to be truly determined is by the hard, physical evidence to prove that something did hit the aircraft," David Soucie, a former accident investigator, told "New Day."
Soucie says that evidence from the crash site can help investigators prove whether something hit the plane, what direction a missile might have come from and how far away the projectile was when it was launched.
In addition, the wreckage itself can create hazardous conditions for nearby populations, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
And the airline industry can also use the information about what exactly took down the Boeing 777 when they construct newer planes.
"Lessons can be learned for the future construction of aircraft," Deas said. Investigators "want to know why it happened, but they also want to learn lessons from it."
What should happen to the bodies of victims?
As of yesterday, the remains of the victims had not neither been moved nor tampered with, a spokesman for the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe told CNN's Christian Amanpour.
The bodies still have not been removed, more than two days after the incident, spokesman Michael Bociurkiw said from the crash site. Observers on the ground say they are starting to decompose and bloat. And with the summer heat, there are notable health implications if the bodies remain outside for too long,
The remains need to be stored in cool temperatures. And there are nearby facilities where they could be stored -- like an ice-cream factory, Bociurkiw said.
However, the facilities "are not prepared to receive" the dead, according to Bociurkiw. The crash site is large and difficult to access, nearby roads are closed and there is a lack of electricity due to the accident.
The location of some of the bodies are being marked by white flags. Civilian emergency workers told Bociurkiw that their job was to mark where the bodies were.
Moving the bodies?
"Well, that's somebody else's job," they told Bociurkiw.
How are victims' remains identified?
According to Interpol, the international police agency, it's very rare that victims can be visually identified. Interpol uses identifiers such as fingerprints, dental records or DNA samples to confirm who was on board the plane.
The agency said on Saturday that it will be deploying a team to provide "on-site assistance" within the next two days.
Dutch authorities have sent a team of at least 80 police to visit with families and gather information about the victims -- including DNA, tattoos, dental records and other specifying information.
READ: Body bags at scene of Malaysia Airlines crash; Ukraine accuses rebels of looting
READ: Opinion: How MH17 disaster backs Russia's Putin into a corner
READ: Athlete, football fans, vacationing family among Malaysia Airlines crash victims