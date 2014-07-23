Breaking News

In somber ceremony, Dutch receive the first remains of MH17 victims

By Michael Pearson and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 0215 GMT (1015 HKT) July 24, 2014

For the Dutch, a day of mourning
For the Dutch, a day of mourning

Story highlights

  • At crash site, observer says, "it's like everyone picked up and left"
  • "There's a lot of anger, but today was really a day for grief," Dutch journalist says
  • Victim's brother-in-law says watching procession from afar was surreal
  • The bodies arrive at a Dutch military base for forensic analysis
A lone bugler sounding the traditional military farewell "Last Post" marked the arrival Wednesday in the Netherlands of the first dead from the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.
The grieving nation then held a moment of silence to honor those killed in the crash of the jetliner, downed last week by a suspected surface-to-air missile over war-torn eastern Ukraine.
In a ceremony rich with martial symbolism -- from saluting soldiers to the haunting tune used to send war dead to their rest -- 40 simple wooden caskets were solemnly unloaded from two military planes. Soldiers then walked them to waiting hearses and lowered them inside before rendering a final salute.
The only sounds were the hushed orders of soldiers and a whipping wind.
A long line of hearses, accompanied by police, carried the remains slowly toward a Dutch military base in Hilversum, where forensic investigators will begin the grim work of identifying them. Thousands of Dutch residents lined roads and overpasses along parts of the route to pay respects to the dead.
A line of hearses arrives at the Korporaal van Oudheusdenkazerne in Hilversum, Netherlands, on Saturday, July 26, as bodies from the crash of Malaysia Flight 17 are brought to the Netherlands where they will be identified. Flight 17 was shot down over Ukraine, killing all 298 people aboard. Of the people who died, 193 were Dutch citizens.
Hearses carrying the coffins with the remains of the victims leave Eindhoven airbase on July 26
Dutch military personnel carry coffins to a waiting hearse at the Eindhoven airbase on Friday, July 25.
An Australian military cargo plane, carrying some of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, leaves Kharkiv, Ukraine, en route to the Netherlands on Friday, July 25.
People watch from a bridge in Boxtel, Netherlands, as hearses carry victims to Hilversum, Netherlands, on Thursday, July 24.
Dutch military personnel carry coffins in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on July 24.
Flowers are thrown from a bridge Wednesday, July 23, as hearses carry victims to Hilversum.
Military personnel in Eindhoven carry a coffin July 23 that holds one of the victims.
Dutch Queen Maxima, center, stands between King Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Mark Rutte as a minute of silence is observed in Eindhoven on July 23.
Dutch military personnel carry a coffin to a hearse in Eindhoven on July 23.
Flags fly at half-staff as hearses pass by in Eindhoven on July 23.
A transport airplane with the Royal Netherlands Air Force, carrying the bodies of some Flight 17 victims, takes off from Kharkiv on July 23.
A Ukrainian honor guard loads a coffin onto a cargo plane at Kharkiv's airport on July 23.
As they wait for victims' bodies to arrive on July 23, members of the media report in front of a military airport in Eindhoven.
Police officers secure a refrigerated train loaded with bodies as it arrives at a Kharkiv factory on Tuesday, July 22.
A police officer in Kharkiv walks past a refrigerated container car loaded with bodies on July 22.
A man covers his face with a rag as authorities inspect bodies in a refrigerated train Monday, July 21.
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands guard next to a refrigerated train in Torez, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 20.
Emergency workers carry the body of a victim at the crash site in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, July 19.
Workers load bodies of victims onto a truck at the crash site on July 19.
Identifying MH17 victims a complex task
Identifying MH17 victims a complex task

Family: They were just incredible kids
Family: They were just incredible kids

Ukraine Amb: Jets shot down from Russia
Ukraine Amb: Jets shot down from Russia

Some applauded as the hearses finally passed through the base gates, some tossed flowers on the vehicles. Others stood silently, red-eyed.
"The Netherlands are in shock, and Hilversum, as well," said the city's mayor, Pieter Broertjes.
Harun Calehr, whose two nephews were among the 298 people killed in the crash, called the ceremony "very moving and a beautiful tribute."
"It feels like we're just a big grieving family, and that somewhat helps in coping with this horrible, devastating event," he told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Shane Hattingh watched the procession on TV in South Africa, still wondering where the remains of his brother-in-law, Cameron Dalziel, might be.
"It's totally surreal. It was the weirdest feeling, knowing that my brother-in-law could be in one of those caskets. I just found myself wanting him to be there, but at the same time, that's too selfish," Hattingh said, adding that he hopes the victims who were children were the ones landing in the Netherlands first.
Hattingh said his sister, Cameron's wife, also watched the procession. "She's destroyed," he said, and her son has said his whole body is sore from crying. At this point, he said, his family only knows that Cameron, a helicopter rescue pilot who had recently moved to Malaysia with his family, was sitting in business class on Flight 17 -- a part of the plane that reportedly didn't sustain as much damage.
"We can only hope that things will work out for us, and we can get Cameron home and start the grieving process. ... My sister, she has no hope. It's about putting the left foot in front of the right," he said.
The somber ceremony in Eindhoven followed a moving and meaningful send-off in Ukraine. There, white-gloved Ukrainian soldiers respectfully carried the bodies of the victims to the aircraft that flew them home to a waiting Dutch king and queen on the nation's official day of mourning.
The honors afforded the remains contrasted sharply with how they were first treated in death -- blown out of the sky, then allowed to remain exposed to the elements for days. In some cases, furious Dutch officials say, they were stripped of their personal belongings.
Of the 298 people who died aboard Flight 17, 193 were Dutch citizens, and it was impossible to miss the signs that the Netherlands was a nation in mourning Wednesday.
Flags were flown at half-staff, and the nation's iconic windmills were placed in "mourning position" with wings tilted to the right. Courts suspended all trials, and even commercials were pulled from Dutch television and radio.
Buses and trains were to stop on roads nationwide during the moment of silence, and landings at Amsterdam's Schipol airport were paused as a sign of respect. In the evening, hundreds attended a memorial service at St. Joris church in Amersfoort.
Does debris prove MH17 was shot down?
Does debris prove MH17 was shot down?

Families of crew members aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 gather for a vigil Tuesday, July 22, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. All 298 people aboard the passenger plane died when it was shot down Thursday, July 17, in a rebel-controlled part of eastern Ukraine.
A woman cries July 22 during a service near the crash site.
People in Melbourne gather to mourn the victims during a candlelight vigil at Federation Square on July 22.
In memory of two Newcastle United fans who died in the crash, two wreaths are placed on seats July 22 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. The soccer fans were traveling to New Zealand to watch their team play in a preseason tournament.
A KLM employee reaches out into a sea of flowers July 22 at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
A flower and stuffed animal sit near the crash site on Monday, July 21.
A woman in Kuala Lumpur attends a candlelight vigil on July 21.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Dutch Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, on July 21. Although the passengers came from all over the world, many of them were Dutch because the flight originated in Amsterdam.
A woman places a flower during a candlelight vigil in Kuala Lumpur on July 21.
Mourners in Eynesbury, Australia, attend a memorial service Sunday, July 20, for a family of five killed in the disaster.
Buddhist monks in the Malaysian capital light candles during a special prayer for the victims on July 20.
Wildflowers lie on an engine from the crashed jet on Saturday, July 19.
Friends of Nur Shazana Mohamed, a crew member aboard the flight, take part in a special remembrance prayer at a mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on July 19.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signs a condolence register at the Ministry of Safety and Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, July 18. "I want to see results in the form of unimpeded access and rapid recovery," Rutte said in a press briefing. "This is now priority number one."
People pray for the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 at a church outside Kuala Lumpur on July 18.
A woman in Berlin places a candle at a memorial on July 18.
People in Kiev gather to mourn the victims on July 18.
Akmar Binti Mohd Noor, whose sister was aboard Flight 17, cries outside the family holding area at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 18.
A man prays at a memorial in front of the Dutch Embassy in Kiev on July 18.
Dutch cyclists wear a black armband in honor of the crash victims during the 13th stage of the Tour de France on July 18.
Dutch Justice Minister Ivo Opstelten observes a moment of silence after signing a condolence book in The Hague on July 18.
Candlelight prayers honor the victims at a church outside Kuala Lumpur on July 18.
Floral tributes adorn the entrance to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
A Dutch flag flies at half-staff in The Hague on July 18.
People place flowers in front of the Dutch Embassy in Moscow on July 18.
Students attend a prayer July 18 in Central Java, Indonesia. Their teacher John Paulissen was a passenger on Flight 17.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and members of his government observe a moment of silence on Thursday, July 17.
People pay tribute to the victims outside the Dutch Embassy in Kiev on July 17.
Who leads the pro-Russian rebels?
Who leads the pro-Russian rebels?

MH17 bodies arrive in Kharkiv
MH17 bodies arrive in Kharkiv

"Love will win. Light will break through," one relative of a family killed in the crash told mourners.
The commemorations come amid continued confusion over who shot the plane down, and why, and what may have happened to the evidence where the plane fell to fields deep in eastern Ukrainian territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels.
"There is a lot of anger. This was a crime, and people want to make sure that this crime is being solved," said Eelco Bosch van Rosenthal, a Dutch journalist who covered Wednesday's ceremony. "But today was really a day for grief, and I think tomorrow and the next few days, then that's really a new phase starting."
'Black boxes' arrive in UK
It took days for Ukrainian rebels who control the area of the crash site to hand over the bodies and the airliner's black boxes to Malaysian officials.
Now, the bodies are at a Dutch military base, and the voice and flight data recorders are in Britain for what will be a detailed scouring by international analysts. Investigators Wednesday found that the cockpit voice recorder was damaged, but its memory was intact. There was no sign of tampering.
But Dutch crash investigators leading the inquiry said Wednesday they still don't have everything they need.
"At the time of writing, the investigators have not yet been able to visit the site of the crash and conduct their investigation under safe conditions," the Dutch Safety Board said in a statement Wednesday.
"In order to conduct an effective investigation, the investigators must have the opportunity to move around the entire investigation site freely, investigate materials and traces from up close and secure them for further study where necessary," the board said. "At present, the investigators' safety has not been guaranteed."
Instead, investigators are working in Kiev and in the Netherlands using photos and other sources of information, the board said.
Given conditions at the crash site, which sits essentially in the middle of a war zone, it's impossible to say when investigators might get the access they want.
A British security source expressed concern to CNN's Max Foster on Wednesday about potential debris-tampering at the crash site.
Conversations intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, which British security officials find persuasive, include separatists stating that they had possession of an SA-11 (Buk missile system) as early as Monday, July 14, the source said. The separatists were also talking about moving bodies, passing black boxes to Russia and a plan to scatter parts of other aircraft on the site, according to the source.
And while the black boxes are now in the hands of skilled investigators who are working hard to unspool the crucial information contained in them, it may take weeks for that analysis to yield results, the safety board said.
Similarly, work to identify the bodies may take weeks or even months, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
Some bodies unaccounted for
MH17 black boxes handed over to Malaysia
MH17 black boxes handed over to Malaysia

Cheating death twice on Malaysia Airlines
Cheating death twice on Malaysia Airlines

Debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 sits in a field at the crash site in Hrabove, Ukraine, on September 9, 2014. The Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, over Ukrainian territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists. All 298 people on board were killed. In an October 2015 report, Dutch investigators found the flight was shot down by a warhead that fit a Buk rocket, referring to Russian technology, Dutch Safety Board Chairman Tjibbe Joustra said.
Australian and Dutch experts examine the area of the crash on August 3, 2014.
A woman walks with her bicycle near the crash site on August 2, 2014.
Police secure a refrigerated train loaded with bodies of passengers from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 as it arrives in a Kharkiv, Ukraine, factory on July 22, 2014.
A pro-Russian rebel passes wreckage from the crashed jet near Hrabove on Monday, July 21, 2014.
Wreckage from the jet lies in grass near Hrabove on July 21, 2014.
A man covers his face with a rag as members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Dutch National Forensic Investigations Team inspect bodies in a refrigerated train near the crash site in eastern Ukraine on July 21, 2014.
Emergency workers carry a victim's body in a bag at the crash site on July 21, 2014.
A piece of the plane lies in the grass in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on July 21, 2014.
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands guard next to a refrigerated train loaded with bodies in Torez, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 20, 2014.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service employees sort through debris on July 20, 2014, as they work to locate the deceased.
A woman covers her mouth with a piece of fabric July 20, 2014, to ward off smells from railway cars that reportedly contained passengers' bodies.
Toys and flowers sit on the charred fuselage of the jet as a memorial on July 20, 2014.
People search a wheat field for remains in the area of the crash site on July 20, 2014.
A woman walks among charred debris at the crash site on July 20, 2014.
Emergency workers load the body of a victim onto a truck at the crash site on Saturday, July 19, 2014.
Emergency workers carry the body of a victim at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
A large piece of the main cabin is under guard at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Victims' bodies are placed by the side of the road on July 19, 2014, as recovery efforts continue at the crash site. International officials lament the lack of a secured perimeter.
A man looks through the debris at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
An envelope bearing the Malaysia Airlines logo is seen at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Armed rebels walk past large pieces of the Boeing 777 on July 19, 2014.
Ukrainian rescue workers walk through a wheat field with a stretcher as they collect the bodies of victims on July 19, 2014.
A woman looks at wreckage on July 19, 2014.
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe delegation arrives at the crash site on Friday, July 18, 2014.
A woman walks through the debris field on July 18, 2014.
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard at the crash site.
Wreckage from
A man covers a body with a plastic sheet near the crash site on July 18, 2014. The passengers and crew hailed from all over the world, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany and Canada.
A diver searches for the jet&#39;s flight data recorders on July 18, 2014.
Coal miners search the crash site.
Wreckage from the Boeing 777 lies on the ground July 18, 2014.
People search for bodies of passengers on July 18, 2014.
A woman walks past a body covered with a plastic sheet near the crash site July 18, 2014.
Belongings of passengers lie in the grass on July 18, 2014.
People inspect the crash site on Thursday, July 17, 2014.
People walk amid the debris at the site of the crash.
Debris smoulders in a field near the Russian border.
Fire engines arrive at the crash site.
A man stands next to wreckage.
Debris from the crashed jet lies in a field in Ukraine.
Family members of those aboard Flight 17 leave Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands.
A large piece of the plane lies on the ground.
Luggage from the flight sits in a field at the crash site.
A couple walks to the location at Schiphol Airport where more information would be given regarding the flight.
Flight arrivals are listed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Debris from the Boeing 777, pictured on July 17, 2014.
A man inspects debris from the plane.
Wreckage from the plane is seen on July 17, 2014.
A man talks with security at Schiphol Airport on July 17, 2014.
Wreckage burns in Ukraine.
A man stands next to the wreckage of the airliner.
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
A piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
An airsickness bag believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MatevzNovak&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
Steward swapped flights to get on MH17
Steward swapped flights to get on MH17

Officials gave conflicting reports about how many bodies were on the train that carried them from the crash site to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where they left for the Netherlands on Wednesday. And it was unclear how many bodies were inside the 40 caskets transported to the Netherlands.
Malaysian official Mohd Sakri, who traveled on the train with the remains, said there were 282 corpses and 87 body parts aboard -- the same tally Ukrainian officials earlier gave to describe the remains recovered from the crash site.
But Dutch investigators only confirmed there were at least 200 bodies transported from the crash site, said Jan Tuinder, head of the Dutch delegation.
Another Dutch official said investigators were still going through the train cars and it was possible that all the crash victims were on the train.
But officials said Monday that at the least, the bodies of 16 people were still unaccounted for. Their remains may still be scattered across a debris field spanning several miles.
As they combed the crash site on Wednesday, monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Malaysian experts searched for human remains. They spotted some in one location, he said.
"There's a lot of heavy debris still out there," spokesman Michael Bociurkiw said, "and we're not quite sure what could be underneath."
The crash site was eerily calm on Wednesday.
"It's like everyone picked up and left," he said.
A team of about 15 observers and Malaysian experts are doing everything they can, he said.
"But we feel somewhat on our own right now," Bociurkiw said. "And as I've said many times, there are people far better placed and trained than we are to do this very specialized type of work."
