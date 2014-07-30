Carlos Tevez thanks fans following father's kidnap ordeal

Story highlights Carlos Tevez's father suffers kidnap ordeal in Buenos Aires

Argentine football star Carlos Tevez has thanked his fans for their support following his father's kidnap ordeal in Buenos Aires.

Segundo Tevez was captured while driving his car in the district of Morón, around 20 kilometers west of the center of the Argentine capital, on Tuesday morning before being released later in the day, according to state news agency Telam.

Tevez, who plays for Italian champion Juventus, later confirmed the news of his father's release and thanked fans for their messages of support on his official Facebook page

"Thank you all for the support as always. I tell you that my father is well, safe and sound. This is the most important!"

Local media also reported that a ransom of 400,000 Argentine pesos ($49,000) was paid for his father's release.

Tevez had planned to fly back to Argentina upon hearing the news of the abduction, but will now stay in Italy as Juventus prepares to start its Serie A title at the end of August.

statement on the club's official website read: "Carlos Tevez will remain in Turin after receiving the news that his father, kidnapped during the night on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, has now been set free.

"The striker was all set to return to his homeland after leave of absence had been granted by the club, but will now continue his preseason preparations at Juventus Center, where he is due to train (on Wednesday)."

Tevez joined Juve from English Premier League side Manchester City in June 2013 and scored 19 goals last season as the team romped to a 30th league title, finishing a record-breaking 17 points clear of second-placed Roma.

Tevez did not play at the 2014 World Cup, where Argentina lost in the final -- the last of his 64 international appearances was in 2011.