Tiger Woods withdraws from Ryder Cup consideration

Tiger Woods, who quit a recent PGA Tour event because of back spasms, withdrew Wednesday from consideration for the United States Ryder Cup team, the golfer announced on his website.

"I've been told by my doctors and trainer that my back muscles need to be rehabilitated and healed. They've advised me not to play or practice now," Woods wrote.

Woods, 38, was a potential selection by U.S. captain Tom Watson for the team, but the 14-time major tournament winner said the match play event against Europe's best golfers meant too much and he shouldn't play if he couldn't give it his best effort.

"Of course, I'm disappointed that Tiger Woods has asked not to be considered for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and that his health is not where he would like it to be," Watson said, according to the PGA's website. "However, I think we can all agree that we need Tiger Woods in this great sport, and he has taken the high road by informing me early on in the selection process."

Nine golfers have automatically qualified for the team: Rickie Fowler, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker and Bubba Watson.

Tom Watson will pick three other golfers for the team and announce their selections on September 2.

The Ryder Cup will be held September 26-28 in Perthshire, Scotland. The European team is the defending champion.

Woods has been been on the Ryder Cup team seven times and has a record of 13-17-2.

On August 3, Woods withdrew from the Bridgestone Invitational midway through the final round. He described the injury as spasms through his lower back.

Woods played in but didn't make the cut for the PGA Championship in Kentucky after shooting consecutive rounds of 74.

He said he plans to return to tournament golf at the World Challenge tournament at Isleworth in Orlando, Florida, beginning December 1.