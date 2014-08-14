Breaking News

Ukraine fighting: Rebel official resigns; shells fall on Donetsk

By Victoria Butenko and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 2015 GMT (0415 HKT) August 14, 2014

A pro-Russian gunman stands next to a bomb crater after shelling near Donetsk on Thursday.
Story highlights

  • Rebel leader in Luhansk says injuries keep him from effectively doing his job
  • Resignation comes as Ukrainian military steps up efforts to capture Luhansk and Donetsk
  • Donetsk leaders: Shelling hits nearly all parts of city
A pro-Russian rebel leader in one eastern Ukrainian city resigned and shells reportedly rocked another rebel-held area Thursday as the Ukrainian military kept up its deadly offensive to retake separatist strongholds.
The latest developments come after weeks of heavy fighting that is said to have killed hundreds of people and prompted the Red Cross to urge more humanitarian assistance, saying thousands in Ukraine's battle-torn east were believed to be without access to water, electricity and medical aid.
In the contested city of Luhansk, the self-declared governor of the rebels there resigned in a video posted Thursday on social media, saying that the region was "at the edge of a human catastrophe" and that injuries he'd suffered have kept him from focusing sufficiently on the job.
Valeriy Bolotov didn't specify his injuries, but rebels previously said he'd been wounded in a firefight with Ukrainian forces in May.
"The aftermath (of my) injury does not let me fully work on the post to the benefit of the Luhansk people in this difficult war time," said Bolotov, who said he was offering his position to the Luhansk rebels' "defense minister," Igor Plotnitskiy.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops have stepped up efforts to retake areas in and around Luhansk and Donetsk, two cities that have been rebel strongholds for months.
Shells hit Donetsk, city leaders say
Shelling hit nearly all districts Donetsk on Thursday, city leaders said. Two shopping centers were damaged, and a fire raged near an oil storage facility, the Donetsk city council said on its website.
The defense minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic resigned, according to a statement released online by the republic Thursday. The Cabinet accepted Igor Strelkov's resignation, saying he had transferred to another position, according to the statement, which did not provide further details.
Pro-Russian rebels fire artillery Tuesday, October 14, at Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport, which is on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine. Fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in the country has left more than 3,000 people dead since mid-April, according to the United Nations.
Pro-Russian rebels fire artillery Tuesday, October 14, at Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport, which is on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine. Fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in the country has left more than 3,000 people dead since mid-April, according to the United Nations.
Crisis in Ukraine Pro-Russian rebels fire artillery Tuesday, October 14, at Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport, which is on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine. Fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in the country has left more than 3,000 people dead since mid-April, according to the United Nations.
Smoke rises behind the train station in Donetsk, Ukraine, during an artillery battle between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces on Sunday, October 12.
Crisis in Ukraine Smoke rises behind the train station in Donetsk, Ukraine, during an artillery battle between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces on Sunday, October 12.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, center, inspects Ukrainian army positions close to Donetsk on Friday, October 10.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, center, inspects Ukrainian army positions close to Donetsk on Friday, October 10.
The main terminal of Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is hit by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, October 8.
Crisis in Ukraine The main terminal of Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is hit by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, October 8.
Pro-Russian rebels fire mortars toward Ukrainian positions near to the Donetsk airport on October 8.
Crisis in Ukraine Pro-Russian rebels fire mortars toward Ukrainian positions near to the Donetsk airport on October 8.
A pro-Russian rebel walks past a burning house after shelling in the town of Donetsk, Ukraine, on Sunday, October 5.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel walks past a burning house after shelling in the town of Donetsk, Ukraine, on Sunday, October 5.
An Ukrainian sniper aims his weapon at a checkpoint near Popasna, Ukraine, on Thursday, October 2.
Crisis in Ukraine An Ukrainian sniper aims his weapon at a checkpoint near Popasna, Ukraine, on Thursday, October 2.
Smoke rises from the area near the Donetsk airport after heavy shelling on October 2.
Crisis in Ukraine Smoke rises from the area near the Donetsk airport after heavy shelling on October 2.
An injured man is transported at a hospital after shelling in Donetsk on Wednesday, October 1.
Crisis in Ukraine An injured man is transported at a hospital after shelling in Donetsk on Wednesday, October 1.
A woman injured at a bus station cries at a Donetsk hospital on October 1.
Crisis in Ukraine A woman injured at a bus station cries at a Donetsk hospital on October 1.
A pro-Russian rebel guards a damaged school in Donetsk on October 1.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel guards a damaged school in Donetsk on October 1.
Ukrainian servicemen patrol in the Donetsk region on Friday, September 26.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian servicemen patrol in the Donetsk region on Friday, September 26.
A pro-Russian rebel guards a destroyed bridge in Nyzhnya Krynka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, September 23.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel guards a destroyed bridge in Nyzhnya Krynka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, September 23.
Residents clean up debris at a building damaged by rockets in Debaltseve, Ukraine, on Monday, September 22.
Crisis in Ukraine Residents clean up debris at a building damaged by rockets in Debaltseve, Ukraine, on Monday, September 22.
A firefighter checks out a damaged office building after shelling in Donetsk on Sunday, September 21.
Crisis in Ukraine A firefighter checks out a damaged office building after shelling in Donetsk on Sunday, September 21.
A Ukrainian soldier guards pro-Russian rebels during a prisoner exchange near Donetsk on September 21.
Crisis in Ukraine A Ukrainian soldier guards pro-Russian rebels during a prisoner exchange near Donetsk on September 21.
Members of the Ukrainian military, held as prisoners of war, sit in a bus waiting to be exchanged near Donetsk on Saturday, September 20.
Crisis in Ukraine Members of the Ukrainian military, held as prisoners of war, sit in a bus waiting to be exchanged near Donetsk on Saturday, September 20.
Smoke rises after an explosion at a weapons factory controlled by pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk on September 20. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
Crisis in Ukraine Smoke rises after an explosion at a weapons factory controlled by pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk on September 20. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
A Ukrainian helicopter patrols an area near Donetsk on September 20.
Crisis in Ukraine A Ukrainian helicopter patrols an area near Donetsk on September 20.
A firefighter walks past the rubble of a building destroyed by shelling in Donetsk on Wednesday, September 17.
Crisis in Ukraine A firefighter walks past the rubble of a building destroyed by shelling in Donetsk on Wednesday, September 17.
A protester holds a smoke bomb during a demonstration outside the Presidential Palace in Kiev, Ukraine, on September 17. Activists protested the adoption of legislation giving greater autonomy to rebel-held parts of eastern Ukraine&#39;s Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Crisis in Ukraine A protester holds a smoke bomb during a demonstration outside the Presidential Palace in Kiev, Ukraine, on September 17. Activists protested the adoption of legislation giving greater autonomy to rebel-held parts of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
A man covers the body of his mother, who was killed on a bus during a battle in Donetsk on Tuesday, September 16.
Crisis in Ukraine A man covers the body of his mother, who was killed on a bus during a battle in Donetsk on Tuesday, September 16.
People walk through a market Monday, September 15, in the Kievsky district of Donetsk.
Crisis in Ukraine People walk through a market Monday, September 15, in the Kievsky district of Donetsk.
Smoke rises around the Donetsk International Airport on Saturday, September 13, as shelling continues between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian army.
Crisis in Ukraine Smoke rises around the Donetsk International Airport on Saturday, September 13, as shelling continues between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian army.
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard as residents rally in support of a united Ukraine in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on September 13.
Crisis in Ukraine A Ukrainian soldier stands guard as residents rally in support of a united Ukraine in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on September 13.
Russian trucks, flying Russian flags and carrying humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine, line up at a border checkpoint in Donetsk on September 13.
Crisis in Ukraine Russian trucks, flying Russian flags and carrying humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine, line up at a border checkpoint in Donetsk on September 13.
Workers unload supplies from Russia in Luhansk, Ukraine, on September 13. More than 200 Russian trucks entered Ukraine with supplies for the city, which has been cut off from electricity and water for weeks.
Crisis in Ukraine Workers unload supplies from Russia in Luhansk, Ukraine, on September 13. More than 200 Russian trucks entered Ukraine with supplies for the city, which has been cut off from electricity and water for weeks.
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on September 13.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on September 13.
People look at a large crater from a reported missile strike that hit a bus station Friday, September 12, in Makiivka, Ukraine.
Crisis in Ukraine People look at a large crater from a reported missile strike that hit a bus station Friday, September 12, in Makiivka, Ukraine.
Workers clear rubble Thursday, September 11, after the bombing of a mine in Donetsk.
Crisis in Ukraine Workers clear rubble Thursday, September 11, after the bombing of a mine in Donetsk.
A column of Ukrainian forces is seen in Volnovakha, Ukraine, on September 11.
Crisis in Ukraine A column of Ukrainian forces is seen in Volnovakha, Ukraine, on September 11.
An elderly woman sits next to a Ukrainian soldier standing guard in Volnovakha on September 11.
Crisis in Ukraine An elderly woman sits next to a Ukrainian soldier standing guard in Volnovakha on September 11.
Armed pro-Russian rebels walk September 11 in front of the destroyed Luhansk International Airport. The rebels took control of the airport on September 1 after heavy fighting with the Ukrainian army.
Crisis in Ukraine Armed pro-Russian rebels walk September 11 in front of the destroyed Luhansk International Airport. The rebels took control of the airport on September 1 after heavy fighting with the Ukrainian army.
Residents of Lutuhyne, Ukraine, push containers in a wheelbarrow September 11 as they walk between destroyed armored vehicles left behind by the Ukrainian army.
Crisis in Ukraine Residents of Lutuhyne, Ukraine, push containers in a wheelbarrow September 11 as they walk between destroyed armored vehicles left behind by the Ukrainian army.
Ukrainian troops protect themselves from a nearby shooting in Debaltseve on Tuesday, September 9.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian troops protect themselves from a nearby shooting in Debaltseve on Tuesday, September 9.
Young residents of Berdyansk, Ukraine, dig trenches September 9 to help Ukrainian forces protect the city from possible rebel attacks.
Crisis in Ukraine Young residents of Berdyansk, Ukraine, dig trenches September 9 to help Ukrainian forces protect the city from possible rebel attacks.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, inspects military personnel during a visit to Mariupol on Monday, September 8.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, inspects military personnel during a visit to Mariupol on Monday, September 8.
A pro-Russian rebel stands next to a truck with a heavy machine gun attached to it Sunday, September 7, in Donetsk.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel stands next to a truck with a heavy machine gun attached to it Sunday, September 7, in Donetsk.
Homes smolder after being hit by shelling in Donetsk on September 7.
Crisis in Ukraine Homes smolder after being hit by shelling in Donetsk on September 7.
A woman stands next to a road sign September 7 after an overnight bombing attack at an Ukrainian army checkpoint on the outskirts of Mariupol.
Crisis in Ukraine A woman stands next to a road sign September 7 after an overnight bombing attack at an Ukrainian army checkpoint on the outskirts of Mariupol.
Ukrainian troops stand on a deserted road as they patrol the border area of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions Friday, September 5, near Debaltseve.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian troops stand on a deserted road as they patrol the border area of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions Friday, September 5, near Debaltseve.
A man repairs damage to a building caused by shelling in Donetsk on September 5.
Crisis in Ukraine A man repairs damage to a building caused by shelling in Donetsk on September 5.
Smoke rises on the outskirts of Mariupol after pro-Russian rebels fired heavy artillery on September 5.
Crisis in Ukraine Smoke rises on the outskirts of Mariupol after pro-Russian rebels fired heavy artillery on September 5.
Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road close to where pro-Russian rebels fired heavy artillery outside Mariupol on September 5.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road close to where pro-Russian rebels fired heavy artillery outside Mariupol on September 5.
A wounded Ukrainian soldier is helped by a medical team on the outskirts of Mariupol on September 5.
Crisis in Ukraine A wounded Ukrainian soldier is helped by a medical team on the outskirts of Mariupol on September 5.
A pro-Russian rebel holds a destroyed weapon in the village of Novokaterynivka, Ukraine, on Thursday, September 4.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel holds a destroyed weapon in the village of Novokaterynivka, Ukraine, on Thursday, September 4.
Unmarked military vehicles burn on a country road in Berezove, Ukraine, on September 4 after a clash between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels. For months, Ukrainian government forces have been fighting the rebels near Ukraine&#39;s eastern border with Russia.
Crisis in Ukraine Unmarked military vehicles burn on a country road in Berezove, Ukraine, on September 4 after a clash between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels. For months, Ukrainian government forces have been fighting the rebels near Ukraine's eastern border with Russia.
People wait by their cars near Berezove on September 4 as rockets hit the road ahead.
Crisis in Ukraine People wait by their cars near Berezove on September 4 as rockets hit the road ahead.
A pro-Russian rebel holds a dog, which has a hand grenade attached to its leash, in Donetsk on Wednesday, September 3.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel holds a dog, which has a hand grenade attached to its leash, in Donetsk on Wednesday, September 3.
Pro-Russian rebels fire at Ukrainian army positions in Donetsk on September 3.
Crisis in Ukraine Pro-Russian rebels fire at Ukrainian army positions in Donetsk on September 3.
A Ukrainian military vehicle patrols in the Donetsk region on September 3.
Crisis in Ukraine A Ukrainian military vehicle patrols in the Donetsk region on September 3.
Pro-Russian rebels hold a man near a column of destroyed Ukrainian military vehicles in Novokaterynivka on Tuesday, September 2.
Crisis in Ukraine Pro-Russian rebels hold a man near a column of destroyed Ukrainian military vehicles in Novokaterynivka on Tuesday, September 2.
A Ukrainian military truck passes by a serviceman resting in his military camp in Ukraine&#39;s Donetsk region on September 2.
Crisis in Ukraine A Ukrainian military truck passes by a serviceman resting in his military camp in Ukraine's Donetsk region on September 2.
A destroyed Ukrainian military vehicle sits abandoned on the side of the road near Novokaterynivka on September 2.
Crisis in Ukraine A destroyed Ukrainian military vehicle sits abandoned on the side of the road near Novokaterynivka on September 2.
Men clear rubble in Ilovaisk, Ukraine, on Sunday, August 31.
Crisis in Ukraine Men clear rubble in Ilovaisk, Ukraine, on Sunday, August 31.
Ukrainian troops leave the rebel-held town of Starobesheve on Saturday, August 30.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian troops leave the rebel-held town of Starobesheve on Saturday, August 30.
A Ukrainian loyalist fighter from the Azov Battalion stands guard on a hill on the outskirts of Mariupol on August 30.
Crisis in Ukraine A Ukrainian loyalist fighter from the Azov Battalion stands guard on a hill on the outskirts of Mariupol on August 30.
A pro-Russian rebel listens to the news on a transistor radio in the town of Novoazovsk, Ukraine, on Friday, August 29.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel listens to the news on a transistor radio in the town of Novoazovsk, Ukraine, on Friday, August 29.
Ukrainian soldiers stop on a roadside as they wait for the start of their march into Mariupol on Wednesday, August 27.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian soldiers stop on a roadside as they wait for the start of their march into Mariupol on Wednesday, August 27.
A man opens a box filled with rocket-propelled grenades left by the Ukrainian army in Starobesheve.
Crisis in Ukraine A man opens a box filled with rocket-propelled grenades left by the Ukrainian army in Starobesheve.
A pro-Russian rebel walks through a local market damaged by shelling in Donetsk on Tuesday, August 26.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel walks through a local market damaged by shelling in Donetsk on Tuesday, August 26.
Ukrainian servicemen of the volunteer battalion Azov leave for Novoazovsk on August 26.
Crisis in Ukraine Ukrainian servicemen of the volunteer battalion Azov leave for Novoazovsk on August 26.
Pro-Russian rebels escort captured Ukrainian soldiers in a central square in Donetsk on Sunday, August 24.
Crisis in Ukraine Pro-Russian rebels escort captured Ukrainian soldiers in a central square in Donetsk on Sunday, August 24.
People yell as Ukrainian prisoners are paraded through Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on August 24.
Crisis in Ukraine People yell as Ukrainian prisoners are paraded through Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on August 24.
A pro-Russian rebel delivers a speech atop a damaged Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in Donetsk on August 24.
Crisis in Ukraine A pro-Russian rebel delivers a speech atop a damaged Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in Donetsk on August 24.
People look at damaged Ukrainian military equipment in Donetsk on August 24.
Crisis in Ukraine People look at damaged Ukrainian military equipment in Donetsk on August 24.
The first trucks of a Russian aid convoy roll on the main road to Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, August 22. The head of Ukraine&#39;s security service called the convoy a &quot;direct invasion&quot; under the guise of humanitarian aid since it entered the country without Red Cross monitors.
Crisis in UkraineThe first trucks of a Russian aid convoy roll on the main road to Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, August 22. The head of Ukraine's security service called the convoy a "direct invasion" under the guise of humanitarian aid since it entered the country without Red Cross monitors.
A pro-Russian rebel holds shrapnel from a rocket after shelling in Donetsk on August 22.
Crisis in UkraineA pro-Russian rebel holds shrapnel from a rocket after shelling in Donetsk on August 22.
Residents sit in a makeshift bomb shelter during a shelling in Makiivka on Wednesday, August 20.
Crisis in UkraineResidents sit in a makeshift bomb shelter during a shelling in Makiivka on Wednesday, August 20.
Dogs play together as a Russian convoy carrying aid supplies stops at a border control point with Ukraine on August 20.
Crisis in UkraineDogs play together as a Russian convoy carrying aid supplies stops at a border control point with Ukraine on August 20.
Ukrainian forces take their position not far from Luhansk on August 20.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian forces take their position not far from Luhansk on August 20.
Clouds of smoke are on the horizon as Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels clash in Yasynuvata, Ukraine, on Tuesday, August 19.
Crisis in UkraineClouds of smoke are on the horizon as Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels clash in Yasynuvata, Ukraine, on Tuesday, August 19.
An Ukrainian helicopter flies near Kramatorsk on August 19.
Crisis in UkraineAn Ukrainian helicopter flies near Kramatorsk on August 19.
Ukrainian soldiers load a missile during fighting with pro-Russian rebels Monday, August 18, near Luhansk.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian soldiers load a missile during fighting with pro-Russian rebels Monday, August 18, near Luhansk.
Boys play at a refugee camp, set up by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, near the Russian-Ukrainian border on August 18.
Crisis in UkraineBoys play at a refugee camp, set up by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, near the Russian-Ukrainian border on August 18.
Ukrainian soldiers carry weapons at a checkpoint near Debaltseve on Saturday, August 16.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian soldiers carry weapons at a checkpoint near Debaltseve on Saturday, August 16.
Pro-Russian rebels greet each other as they pass near Krasnodon, Ukraine, on August 16.
Crisis in UkrainePro-Russian rebels greet each other as they pass near Krasnodon, Ukraine, on August 16.
A fireman tries to extinguish a fire after shelling in Donetsk on August 16.
Crisis in UkraineA fireman tries to extinguish a fire after shelling in Donetsk on August 16.
Ukrainian border guards patrol near Novoazovsk on Friday, August 15.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian border guards patrol near Novoazovsk on Friday, August 15.
Trucks of a Russian humanitarian convoy are parked in a field outside the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, in the Rostov region of Russia about 20 miles from the Ukraine border, on August 15. Ukrainian officials were preparing to inspect the convoy, which was bound for the conflict-torn east.
Crisis in UkraineTrucks of a Russian humanitarian convoy are parked in a field outside the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, in the Rostov region of Russia about 20 miles from the Ukraine border, on August 15. Ukrainian officials were preparing to inspect the convoy, which was bound for the conflict-torn east.
A truck driver from the convoy jumps out of a trailer on August 15. The Ukrainian government had expressed fears that the convoy was a large-scale effort to smuggle supplies or troops to pro-Russian rebels.
Crisis in UkraineA truck driver from the convoy jumps out of a trailer on August 15. The Ukrainian government had expressed fears that the convoy was a large-scale effort to smuggle supplies or troops to pro-Russian rebels.
A tank belonging to pro-Russian rebels moves along a street in Donetsk on August 15.
Crisis in UkraineA tank belonging to pro-Russian rebels moves along a street in Donetsk on August 15.
A Ukrainian soldier walks past a line of self-propelled guns as a column of military vehicles prepares to head to the front line near Ilovaisk on Thursday, August 14.
Crisis in UkraineA Ukrainian soldier walks past a line of self-propelled guns as a column of military vehicles prepares to head to the front line near Ilovaisk on Thursday, August 14.
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a mortar at a position near Ilovaisk on August 14.
Crisis in UkraineA Ukrainian soldier prepares a mortar at a position near Ilovaisk on August 14.
A man inspects damage at his house after a shelling in Donetsk on August 14.
Crisis in UkraineA man inspects damage at his house after a shelling in Donetsk on August 14.
A convoy of trucks, which Moscow said was carrying relief goods for war-weary civilians, moves from Voronezh, Russia, toward Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on August 14.
Crisis in UkraineA convoy of trucks, which Moscow said was carrying relief goods for war-weary civilians, moves from Voronezh, Russia, toward Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on August 14.
Pro-Russian rebels on the outskirts of Donetsk stand at a checkpoint near a bullet-riddled bus on Wednesday, August 13.
Crisis in UkrainePro-Russian rebels on the outskirts of Donetsk stand at a checkpoint near a bullet-riddled bus on Wednesday, August 13.
A pro-Russian rebel inspects damage after shelling in Donetsk on Thursday, August 7.
Crisis in UkraineA pro-Russian rebel inspects damage after shelling in Donetsk on Thursday, August 7.
Smoke billows from a Ukrainian fighter jet crash near the village of Zhdanivka, Ukraine, on August 7.
Crisis in UkraineSmoke billows from a Ukrainian fighter jet crash near the village of Zhdanivka, Ukraine, on August 7.
Residents of eastern Ukraine cry in a hospital basement being used as a bomb shelter August 7 in Donetsk.
Crisis in UkraineResidents of eastern Ukraine cry in a hospital basement being used as a bomb shelter August 7 in Donetsk.
Ordnance from a Ukrainian rocket launcher shoots toward a pro-Russian militant position in the Donetsk region on August 7.
Crisis in UkraineOrdnance from a Ukrainian rocket launcher shoots toward a pro-Russian militant position in the Donetsk region on August 7.
Relatives of Ukrainian military member Kyril Andrienko, who died in combat in eastern Ukraine, gather during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, on August 7.
Crisis in UkraineRelatives of Ukrainian military member Kyril Andrienko, who died in combat in eastern Ukraine, gather during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, on August 7.
Refugees from southeastern Ukraine wait at a refugee camp in Donetsk on Wednesday, August 6.
Crisis in UkraineRefugees from southeastern Ukraine wait at a refugee camp in Donetsk on Wednesday, August 6.
A pro-Russian rebel adjusts his weapon in Donetsk on August 6.
Crisis in UkraineA pro-Russian rebel adjusts his weapon in Donetsk on August 6.
Men walk past a bomb crater in Donetsk on August 6.
Crisis in UkraineMen walk past a bomb crater in Donetsk on August 6.
A man steps out of his car as Ukrainian soldiers inspect the vehicle at a checkpoint in Debaltseve on August 6.
Crisis in UkraineA man steps out of his car as Ukrainian soldiers inspect the vehicle at a checkpoint in Debaltseve on August 6.
Ukrainian servicemen sit on a bus near Slovyansk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, August 5.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian servicemen sit on a bus near Slovyansk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, August 5.
A pro-Russian separatist guards a road as Australian, Malaysian and Dutch investigators prepare to examine the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 near the village of Rossipne, Ukraine, on August 5. U.S. and Ukrainian officials allege that a Russian-made missile shot down the plane from rebel-held territory, killing all 298 people on board. Russia and the rebel fighters deny involvement.
Crisis in UkraineA pro-Russian separatist guards a road as Australian, Malaysian and Dutch investigators prepare to examine the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 near the village of Rossipne, Ukraine, on August 5. U.S. and Ukrainian officials allege that a Russian-made missile shot down the plane from rebel-held territory, killing all 298 people on board. Russia and the rebel fighters deny involvement.
Rescue workers carry the body of a woman who was killed during a bomb shelling in Donetsk on August 5.
Crisis in UkraineRescue workers carry the body of a woman who was killed during a bomb shelling in Donetsk on August 5.
A boy stands in a hallway of a refugee hostel run by pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk on Monday, August 4.
Crisis in UkraineA boy stands in a hallway of a refugee hostel run by pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk on Monday, August 4.
Ukrainian servicemen from the Donbass volunteer battalion clean their guns Sunday, August 3, in Popasna, Ukraine.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian servicemen from the Donbass volunteer battalion clean their guns Sunday, August 3, in Popasna, Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers fire shells toward rebel positions near Pervomaysk, Ukraine, on Saturday, August 2.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian soldiers fire shells toward rebel positions near Pervomaysk, Ukraine, on Saturday, August 2.
Ukrainian troops patrol near the village of Novoselovka on Thursday, July 31.
Crisis in UkraineUkrainian troops patrol near the village of Novoselovka on Thursday, July 31.
A woman says goodbye to her mother as she flees her home in Shakhtersk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, July 29. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/27/world/gallery/ukraine-after-election/index.html&quot;&gt;See more photos of the crisis from earlier this year&lt;/a&gt;
Crisis in UkraineA woman says goodbye to her mother as she flees her home in Shakhtersk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, July 29. See more photos of the crisis from earlier this year
Fighting in the Donetsk region has killed 74 people and injured 116 others in the past three days, the region's health care department said. Days of shelling in Donetsk has pushed some residents underground into cellars and half-built basements.
Ukraine's forces have been increasing pressure on the rebel fighters, and Ukrainian officials say they expect to be able to fully recapture the city by Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24.
Near Luhansk, up to 20 civilians were killed in shelling Wednesday at Peremozhne village, said Irina Verigina, the Kiev-backed governor of the Luhansk region.
The ongoing fighting -- sparked last year with a political crisis over whether Ukraine would seek closer ties with Europe or Russia -- has left more than 2,000 people dead and just under 5,000 wounded in eastern Ukraine since mid-April, according to estimates from U.N. officials that they called "conservative."
Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and seek shelter either elsewhere in Ukraine or across the border in Russia, the United Nations says.
More than 800 people died and more than 1,600 others have been injured in this year's fighting in the Donetsk region alone, the health care department said. The department did not give a breakdown of combatants and civilians.
Ukraine: Humanitarian aid coming to Luhansk
Thursday's developments come amid a diplomatic struggle between Russia and Western nations that accuse it of supplying weapons to the rebels in Ukraine.
Russia has denied allegations that it is supporting separatists in Ukraine and maintains it wants to see a diplomatic solution to the crisis. But U.S. and Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of saying one thing while doing another: building up troops along the border and continuing to support pro-Russian separatists.
Ukraine and Russia also are at loggerheads over humanitarian aid. Russia insists that it should be allowed to provide aid to the war-torn region, many of whose residents are Russian speakers. According to the Russian news agency ITAR-Tass, Russia this week sent trucks with hundreds of tons of grain and other supplies toward the border, bound for Luhansk.
But Ukraine's government, fearing the mission was actually an attempt to smuggle supplies to pro-Russian rebels, has said it will keep the convoy out. Ukraine has said any aid must first go through the Red Cross, which so far has said it doesn't have any agreement with Russia about an aid convoy.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform reported Thursday that the government was giving 250,000 tons of water, food and other aid to the Red Cross for distribution in the Luhansk region.
The United States and the European Union have applied steadily increasing sanctions against Russian officials, banks and other interests since March, when Russia annexed the Black Sea Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. Russia's move came a month after Ukraine's parliament ousted pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych.
Yanukovych left office after violent protests against his government in the capital, Kiev. Those protests were motivated in part by his decision to back out of a trade deal with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia.
READ: Aid or invasion? Question looms as Russian convoy nears Ukraine
READ: Opinion: Why Vladimir Putin isn't going to make peace