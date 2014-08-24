Poor Man Utd held by Sunderland

Story highlights Man Utd held 1-1 by Sunderland

Manchester United's poor start to the season continued with a lackluster 1-1 draw against Sunderland, leaving new coach Louis Van Gaal still seeking a first league win for his new club.

United's injury problems meant that Van Gaal again had to shuffle the pack and draft 20 year old Tyler Blackett into his defense. Unsurprisingly given the changes, Sunderland started the brighter of the two and it was against the run of play when United took the lead.

Some good work by Antonio Valencia, who had been restored to the starting line up, released Spain international Juan Mata who fired home from close range.

But rather than build on the goal, United let Sunderland back into the game.

Sunderlands's big summer signing Jack Rodwell, once considered one of England's brightest prospects, scored his first goal for the club to secure a point that left Van Gaal still waiting for his first league win as Manchester United coach.

"In the first half we played an equal match with Sunderland. We didn't create so much but scored a fantastic goal," Van Gaal said after the game.

"Football is played for creating chances and making goals. We haven't created so many chances today," he added. "We probably had more ball possession and were more dominant than the last match but you have to win your game at that moment and we couldn't, so that's a pity."

Di Maria to arrive?

As the transfer window draws to a close on September 1st, United will likely add to their squad with Real Madrid's Argentina international Angel Di Maria heavily rumored to be joining for what may be a British transfer record.

Leading Spanish newspaper Marca reported Sunday that the two clubs had agreed a fee of 75 million euros ($99 million) for Di Maria.

"I cannot say anything about transfers, you have to understand that," Van Gaal said.

"Now you have to wait and see. When the moment is there Manchester United shall announce it ... It is not only Di Maria, maybe (Arturo) Vidal or (Lionel) Messi!" he added, half jokingly.

According to reports from Spain, Di Maria has already said goodbye to his teammates.

"He has come and has not practiced. It's not official yet, but he came to say goodbye," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Press Association.

"We gave thanks for what he has done for this club and wish him luck for the future. It is not official, but it is solved."

Unhappy Redknapp return

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur hosted Queens Park Rangers and welcomed back former coach Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp, who enjoyed a successful spell in charge at White Hart Lane, masterminded QPR's return to the Premier League but could do little to stop his old club run away comfortable 4-0 winners.

Nacer Chadli scored twice, whilst Eric Dier and Emmanuel Adebayor completed the scoring.

In Sunday's other game, Hull City continued their fine start to the season with a 1-1 home draw against Stoke City.

Hull were reduced to 10 men early in the first half but still had the best of the play and managed to take the lead through Croatia international Nikica Jelavic before half time.

Hull held on for most of the second half but conceded a late, undeserved equalizer when Ryan Shawcross bundled the ball home from close range.