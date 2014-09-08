Breaking News

Palace: Catherine and William expecting 2nd child

By Jethro Mullen, CNN

Updated 1740 GMT (0140 HKT) September 8, 2014

  • The baby will become fourth in line to the British throne
  • "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace says
  • As in her first pregnancy, Catherine is suffering from acute morning sickness
  • British Prime Minister David Cameron says he is "delighted by the happy news"
Another royal baby is on the way.
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to become parents for a second time, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said. It didn't say when the due date will be.
As during her first pregnancy, Catherine is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the palace said. The condition involves nausea and vomiting more severe than the typical morning sickness many women suffer during early pregnancy.
She is being treated by doctors at Kensington Palace and didn't accompany Prince William on a planned visit Monday to Oxford.
The decision to announce the pregnancy was made when it became apparent Catherine was not well enough to go on the Oxford trip and that a number of other forthcoming engagements could be affected, a royal source told CNN.
Royal baby: The new line of succession
Royal baby: The new line of succession
Britain&#39;s Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, hold &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2018/04/world/royal-baby-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their newborn baby son&lt;/a&gt; outside a London hospital on Monday, April 23. The boy, whose name was announced several days later as Louis Arthur Charles, is their third child.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, hold their newborn baby son outside a London hospital on Monday, April 23. The boy, whose name was announced several days later as Louis Arthur Charles, is their third child.
Prince William holds the hands of his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they visit the hospital to meet their new brother.
Prince William holds the hands of his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they visit the hospital to meet their new brother.
Will and Kate attend Easter service with Queen Elizabeth II on April 1.
Will and Kate attend Easter service with Queen Elizabeth II on April 1.
Will and Kate attend the Royal Foundation Forum in London with Will&#39;s brother, Prince Harry, and Harry&#39;s fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, on Wednesday, February 28.
Will and Kate attend the Royal Foundation Forum in London with Will's brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, on Wednesday, February 28.
The couple attends the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday, February 18.
The couple attends the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday, February 18.
During a visit to Norway, Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway on Thursday, February 1. William is escorted by Norway&#39;s Queen Sonja.
During a visit to Norway, Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway on Thursday, February 1. William is escorted by Norway's Queen Sonja.
The image, used for the Duke and Duchess&#39; 2017 Christmas card, shows the couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The image, used for the Duke and Duchess' 2017 Christmas card, shows the couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during a charity event in London in October 2017.
Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during a charity event in London in October 2017.
The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin for a three-day visit in Germany in July 2017.
The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin for a three-day visit in Germany in July 2017.
This photo of Charlotte was taken in April 2017 by her mother. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
This photo of Charlotte was taken in April 2017 by her mother. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/world/gallery/royals-visit-canada-sept-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an eight-day tour of Canada&lt;/a&gt; in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends an eight-day tour of Canada in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family&#39;s pet dog, Lupo.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family's pet dog, Lupo.
Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/europe/uk-princess-charlotte-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first birthday&lt;/a&gt; in May 2016.
Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first birthday in May 2016.
US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/18/politics/gallery/obamas-meet-royals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were visiting Kensington Palace.&lt;/a&gt;
US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife were visiting Kensington Palace.
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte&#39;s christening in July 2015.
William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July 2015.
Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
The royal family celebrates Prince George&#39;s first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine&#39;s first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine&#39;s father.
The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father.
The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London in July 2013.
The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.
In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s coronation.
In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; films.
In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.
The couple attends a St. Patrick&#39;s Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
As part of their charity work, the couple attended a &quot;healthy living cookery session&quot; in London in December 2011.
As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011.
The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William&#39;s late mother, Diana.
The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana.
The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
Prince George of Cambridge arrives with parents Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for his christening on October 23, 2013. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, September 8, that a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/08/world/europe/uk-royal-pregnancy/index.html?hpt=hp_t1&quot;&gt; second baby is on the way for the royal couple.&lt;/a&gt; The child will become fourth in line to the British throne. Take a look through Queen Elizabeth&#39;s family line.
Prince George of Cambridge arrives with parents Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for his christening on October 23, 2013. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, September 8, that a second baby is on the way for the royal couple. The child will become fourth in line to the British throne. Take a look through Queen Elizabeth's family line.
Zara Phillips holds daughter Mia Grace, born in January, during horse race trials in July. Phillips, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is the daughter of Princess Anne and a cousin of Princes William and Harry. She is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.
Zara Phillips holds daughter Mia Grace, born in January, during horse race trials in July. Phillips, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is the daughter of Princess Anne and a cousin of Princes William and Harry. She is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.
Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips, attends the Gatcomb Horse Trials in Minchinhampton, England, with daughters Isla and Savannah in September 2013. Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips, attends the Gatcomb Horse Trials in Minchinhampton, England, with daughters Isla and Savannah in September 2013. Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, leave Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, with their second child, James, Viscount Severn, in December 2007. Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, leave Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, with their second child, James, Viscount Severn, in December 2007. Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie pose with their first child, Lady Louise Windsor, in January 2004.
Prince Edward and Sophie pose with their first child, Lady Louise Windsor, in January 2004.
Sarah, Duchess of York, holds 1-week-old Princess Eugenie of York outside London&#39;s Portland Hospital in March 1990. She is the daughter of the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Sarah, Duchess of York, holds 1-week-old Princess Eugenie of York outside London's Portland Hospital in March 1990. She is the daughter of the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, with their 2-week-old daughter Princess Beatrice at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in August 1988.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, with their 2-week-old daughter Princess Beatrice at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in August 1988.
Prince Charles, Princess Diana and 3-month-old Prince Harry at St. George&#39;s Chapel in Windsor, England, in December 1984. Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Charles, Princess Diana and 3-month-old Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, in December 1984. Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their oldest son, Prince William, on a royal tour of Australia in November 1982.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their oldest son, Prince William, on a royal tour of Australia in November 1982.
Princess Anne leaves St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London with 3-day-old Zara Phillips in May 1981. Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She was married to Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1992.
Princess Anne leaves St. Mary's Hospital in London with 3-day-old Zara Phillips in May 1981. Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She was married to Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1992.
Members of the royal family with Peter Phillips after his christening in December 1977. Phillips is the son of Princess Anne, seen holding him, and Capt. Mark Phillips and the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, center, and Prince Philip.
Members of the royal family with Peter Phillips after his christening in December 1977. Phillips is the son of Princess Anne, seen holding him, and Capt. Mark Phillips and the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, center, and Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew with newborn Prince Edward, the queen&#39;s fourth child, in Buckingham Palace&#39;s music room in June 1964.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew with newborn Prince Edward, the queen's fourth child, in Buckingham Palace's music room in June 1964.
Queen Elizabeth II holds newborn Prince Andrew in the music room of Buckingham Palace in March 1960. Prince Charles, from left, Prince Philip and Princess Anne are by her side.
Queen Elizabeth II holds newborn Prince Andrew in the music room of Buckingham Palace in March 1960. Prince Charles, from left, Prince Philip and Princess Anne are by her side.
Then-Princess Elizabeth with Prince Charles and newborn Princess Anne in September 1950.
Then-Princess Elizabeth with Prince Charles and newborn Princess Anne in September 1950.
Then-Princess Elizabeth holds son Prince Charles after his christening at Buckingham Palace in December 1948.
Then-Princess Elizabeth holds son Prince Charles after his christening at Buckingham Palace in December 1948.
The future King George VI and Queen Mother with their daughter Elizabeth, now queen, at her christening in May 1926.
The future King George VI and Queen Mother with their daughter Elizabeth, now queen, at her christening in May 1926.
Why does the 'spare heir' matter?
"The couple only found out very recently. The Duchess has not even reached the crucial 12-week stage," the source said.
William told reporters in Oxford that the couple were thrilled and Catherine was "feeling OK."
"It's been a tricky few days," he said. "We're hoping things settle down soon and she feels better."
The couple's first child, Prince George, was born in July 2013.
The second child will become fourth in line to the British throne.
Prince Charles is first in line, followed by William, Prince George and then eventually the new baby. The new child will knock future uncle Prince Harry down to fifth.
British Prime Minister David Cameron was among those quick to welcome the royal announcement.
"Many congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," he tweeted. "I'm delighted by the happy news that they're expecting another baby."
Read: Prince George turns 1: Five things to know
Read: Royal baby name: The history behind George Alexander Louis