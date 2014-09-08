Palace: Catherine and William expecting 2nd child

Story highlights The baby will become fourth in line to the British throne

Another royal baby is on the way.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said. It didn't say when the due date will be.

As during her first pregnancy, Catherine is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum , the palace said. The condition involves nausea and vomiting more severe than the typical morning sickness many women suffer during early pregnancy.

She is being treated by doctors at Kensington Palace and didn't accompany Prince William on a planned visit Monday to Oxford.

The decision to announce the pregnancy was made when it became apparent Catherine was not well enough to go on the Oxford trip and that a number of other forthcoming engagements could be affected, a royal source told CNN.

"The couple only found out very recently. The Duchess has not even reached the crucial 12-week stage," the source said.

William told reporters in Oxford that the couple were thrilled and Catherine was "feeling OK."

"It's been a tricky few days," he said. "We're hoping things settle down soon and she feels better."

The couple's first child, Prince George , was born in July 2013.

The second child will become fourth in line to the British throne.

Prince Charles is first in line, followed by William, Prince George and then eventually the new baby. The new child will knock future uncle Prince Harry down to fifth.

British Prime Minister David Cameron was among those quick to welcome the royal announcement.

"Many congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," he tweeted. "I'm delighted by the happy news that they're expecting another baby."