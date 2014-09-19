Breaking News

What Scotland's 'No' vote means for David Cameron

By Robin Oakley, CNN

Updated 1049 GMT (1849 HKT) September 19, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People opposed to Scottish independence celebrate the final results of a historic referendum Friday, September 19, in Edinburgh, Scotland. A majority of voters -- 55% to 45% -- rejected the possibility of Scotland breaking away from the United Kingdom and becoming an independent nation.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesPeople opposed to Scottish independence celebrate the final results of a historic referendum Friday, September 19, in Edinburgh, Scotland. A majority of voters -- 55% to 45% -- rejected the possibility of Scotland breaking away from the United Kingdom and becoming an independent nation.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
A supporter of an independent Scotland cries as referendum results are announced September 19 in Edinburgh.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA supporter of an independent Scotland cries as referendum results are announced September 19 in Edinburgh.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
A discarded &quot;Yes&quot; sticker lies on cobblestones along Edinburgh&#39;s Royal Mile on September 19.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA discarded "Yes" sticker lies on cobblestones along Edinburgh's Royal Mile on September 19.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Alistair Darling, leader of the pro-union &quot;Better Together&quot; campaign, addresses supporters in Glasgow, Scotland, after the announcement of the referendum&#39;s final results September 19.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesAlistair Darling, leader of the pro-union "Better Together" campaign, addresses supporters in Glasgow, Scotland, after the announcement of the referendum's final results September 19.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Dejected independence supporters make their way home in Edinburgh on September 19.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesDejected independence supporters make their way home in Edinburgh on September 19.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Ballots cast against Scottish independence get stacked on a table as votes are counted in Edinburgh on September 19.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesBallots cast against Scottish independence get stacked on a table as votes are counted in Edinburgh on September 19.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Ballot boxes are opened as counting begins Thursday, September 18, in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesBallot boxes are opened as counting begins Thursday, September 18, in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
Ballot counting was tiring for staffers working through the night at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesBallot counting was tiring for staffers working through the night at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
Ballot papers are counted in Aberdeen after the polls closed on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesBallot papers are counted in Aberdeen after the polls closed on September 18.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond passes an pro-union campaigner in Ellon, Scotland, on September 18. Salmond, leader of the independence movement, later accepted defeat and urged supporters to do the same.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesScottish First Minister Alex Salmond passes an pro-union campaigner in Ellon, Scotland, on September 18. Salmond, leader of the independence movement, later accepted defeat and urged supporters to do the same.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
Campaigners on both sides of Scotland&#39;s independence referendum stand outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesCampaigners on both sides of Scotland's independence referendum stand outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
A man walks to a polling station to cast his vote in Ballater, Scotland, on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA man walks to a polling station to cast his vote in Ballater, Scotland, on September 18.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
Campaigners stand outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesCampaigners stand outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
People wait to cast ballots inside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesPeople wait to cast ballots inside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
A voter arrives at a polling place September 18 in Edinburgh.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA voter arrives at a polling place September 18 in Edinburgh.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
A pro-union campaigner distributes leaflets at a polling station in Glasgow on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA pro-union campaigner distributes leaflets at a polling station in Glasgow on September 18.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
Salmond talks with supporters September 18 in Turriff, Scotland.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesSalmond talks with supporters September 18 in Turriff, Scotland.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
A dog wearing a pro-independence bandana walks down a street September 18 in Glasgow.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA dog wearing a pro-independence bandana walks down a street September 18 in Glasgow.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Darling, second from left, stands with his wife, Maggie, outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesDarling, second from left, stands with his wife, Maggie, outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Salmond chats with reporters after casting his vote September 18 in Strichen, Scotland.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesSalmond chats with reporters after casting his vote September 18 in Strichen, Scotland.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
A pro-independence campaigner displays his message September 18 in Strichen.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA pro-independence campaigner displays his message September 18 in Strichen.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown talks to pro-union campaigners outside a polling station in Queensferry, Scotland, on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesFormer British Prime Minister Gordon Brown talks to pro-union campaigners outside a polling station in Queensferry, Scotland, on September 18.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
A young voter leaves a polling station September 18 in Edinburgh.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesA young voter leaves a polling station September 18 in Edinburgh.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
Campaigners on both sides of the issue stand outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Photos: Photos: Scotland votes
Scotland votesCampaigners on both sides of the issue stand outside a polling station in Edinburgh on September 18.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
01 scotland 091902 scotland 091903 scotland 091904 scotland 091905 scotland 091931 week in photos 091906 scotland 091908 scotland 0919scotland ballot nails07 scotland 091912 scotland 091813 scotland 091814 scotland 091801 scotland 091808 scotland 091809 scotland 091810 scotland 091811 scotland 091802 scotland 091803 scotland 091804 scotland 091805 scotland 091806 scotland 091807 scotland 0918

Story highlights

  • Scotland votes "no" in referendum about whether to leave the United Kingdom
  • Final polls showed a narrow race after years of campaigning on either side
  • Failure of "yes" vote saves UK Prime Minister from humiliating defeat
  • Oakley: Cameron will breathe a sigh of relief at a partial reprieve
David Cameron has had the narrowest of political escapes. Success for the "Better Together" campaign has saved him from catastrophe: he will not, after all, live on in history as the Prime Minister on whose watch the Scottish nation chose to leave the United Kingdom. But serious questions will now be asked in his party and in the country about his future.
Cameron will also face an almighty battle in Parliament to deliver the consolation prize of greatly enhanced powers for the Scottish Parliament, the so-called "Devo Max" package, which he was forced to concede in the panicky latter stages of the No campaign.
On Friday morning, the tired but relieved-looking Premier told reporters at 10 Downing Street that it would have broken his heart to see Scotland leave the UK.
"The people of Scotland have spoken," Cameron said. "They have kept our country of four nations together, and like millions of other people, I am delighted."
Cameron called on the country to move forward with a "balanced settlement, fair to the people of Scotland -- and importantly, to everyone in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as well."
Cameron &#39;delighted&#39; with Scotland vote
Cameron 'delighted' with Scotland vote

    JUST WATCHED

    Cameron 'delighted' with Scotland vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cameron 'delighted' with Scotland vote 01:56
British media: Scotland votes no
British media: Scotland votes no

    JUST WATCHED

    British media: Scotland votes no

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

British media: Scotland votes no 01:15
First Minister of Scotland concedes
First Minister of Scotland concedes

    JUST WATCHED

    First Minister of Scotland concedes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

First Minister of Scotland concedes 01:01
Scotland and England&#39;s rocky relationship
Scotland and England's rocky relationship

    JUST WATCHED

    Scotland and England's rocky relationship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Scotland and England's rocky relationship 01:54
But although Scottish voters ultimately rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45%, this story is far from over for Cameron.
READ: Scotland decides: The final count
Did Gordon Brown save it?
Cameron and his party were not the only ones to blame for a referendum campaign that so nearly led to the break-up of the United Kingdom. But he is being widely blamed for a variety of tactical and strategic errors. Many members of Parliament (MPs) will say that he and the "Better Together" campaign were only rescued by the campaigning fervor and passion of the former Labour Party leader and Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Cameron had sought to detach the questions of Scottish independence and his own future. Warning the Scots that what they were walking into was not a trial separation but a final break, he pleaded with them not to throw away the union in a protest vote just because they disliked him and his party. (Of the 59 Scottish seats in the Westminster Parliament only one is held by a Conservative MP).
QUIZ: How Scottish are you?
Insisting on the finality of a constitutional divorce was probably his best card. But in emphasizing that the question on the ballot paper was not his future but the future of the union, Cameron was also acknowledging that he is held to blame by many for boosting the nationalist vote.
Where Cameron went wrong
He is blamed firstly for the terms he agreed on the staging of the referendum. Critics lambast Cameron now for giving Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond two years to build momentum for his cause, and for opening the vote to 16 year olds. They blame him for agreeing to a ballot paper question which meant that the supporters of independence were the ones campaigning for a "Yes" while their opponents were bound to look negative in seeking a "No."
They blame him for agreeing to let one vote decide the issue: when a Labour government in the 1970s agreed to a referendum on setting up a Scottish Parliament it insisted that 40% of those voting must approve the change. There was a majority for the Parliament but the 40% margin was not achieved and the Scots had to wait another 20 years for their own Parliament.
Above all, the critics insist Cameron was wrong to exclude from the ballot paper the compromise option of the so-called "Devo Max" — a huge extension in the tax-raising and spending powers of the Scottish Parliament. This devolution of power from London to Edinburgh appealed to many as an achievable compromise which would have taken the steam out of the separatist case. But Cameron overruled such advice, only to find that he and the other Westminster party leaders were forced to concede Devo Max anyway — win or lose the vote — as the campaign threatened to run away from them.
Even during the lead-up to the vote, when many Conservative MPs kept quiet for fear of making things worse for the Better Together campaign, some were warning that the concessions on Devo Max wrung from Cameron by Gordon Brown might not be deliverable.
What comes next?
Conservative MPs are already vociferously demanding that any concessions to the Scottish Parliament must be balanced by greater powers for the English regions -- namely, by reducing the number of Scottish MPs in the Westminster Parliament and by ending the process whereby Scottish MPs at Westminster can vote on English-only matters while English MPs have no say in matters delegated to the Scottish Parliament.
As a moderate and pragmatic politician, Cameron has had an uneasy tenure already over a right-leaning party growing ever more Euro-skeptic as it faces the rise of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP). The further difficulties he will face in pushing through legislation to honor his commitments to the Scots will do nothing to add to his authority.
But Cameron will breathe a sigh of relief at a partial reprieve: had he seen the Scots depart from the UK he might well have faced a rebellion in his party which could have gone as far as the tabling of a vote of no confidence in his leadership -- a process which requires 15% of his MPs (46 of them) to sign up to the proposition.
For the moment at least he soldiers on. But there is further trouble looming. Opinion polls indicate that next month his party will lose its first Parliament seat to UKIP in a by-election caused by the defection of former Tory MP Douglas Carswell.
READ: 5 inspired secessionist movements