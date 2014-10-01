Li Na: Tennis glitterati bid long goodbye to a great

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell Li Na was treated to an emotional farewell in front of her fellow countrymen and women at the National Tennis Center in Beijing during the China Open. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell She had to wipe away tears as the ceremony unfolded just days after announcing her decision to quit tennis because of recurring knee problems. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell Some 40 WTA players attended the ceremony, including U.S. Open finalist and former world no. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who was similarly tearful. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell This year's Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was among those to talk at the event, paying tribute in her speech by concluding, "We will miss you, champion." Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell As players like Jelena Jankovic bid farewell, a banner was unfurled saying: "Yes, this is Li Na's Motherland -- China". Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell The one-time world No.2 eventually managed a smile on a lap of honor as the crowd in the capital chanted, "Li Na, I love you." Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell She will always be remembered as the first Asian player to win a grand slam title courtesy of her victory at the 2011 French Open. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell The 32-year-old doubled her grand slam tally at this year's Australian Open, which she admitted was a career high in her farewell speech. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Li Na's fond farewell Accompanied by husband Jiang Shan, she was earlier giving flowers by 14-time grand slam winner Rafa Nadal, who earlier tweeted "I wish you all the best in your new life." Hide Caption 9 of 10