Rio Ferdinand: Soccer authorities must get ruthless on racism

Get ruthless. That is Rio Ferdinand's message to soccer's authorities in the fight to tackle the scourge of racism.

The former England and Manchester United star also believes football's world and European governing bodies should consult current players when meting out punishments.

Ferdinand, currently plying his trade for English Premier League strugglers Queens Park Rangers, thinks the game still has a long road to travel in what is proving an exhaustive and complex battle.

The 35-year-old's brother Anton was at the center of one of the most high-profile English cases of recent times, when he accused Chelsea captain John Terry of racial abuse.

And Ferdinand is resolute in his belief that the war on discrimination is one football cannot wage alone.

"There were a lot of campaigns that were going on over the years that I was a part of and I thought 'Yes. Football is doing a great job, especially in England,'" Ferdinand told CNN.

Photos: In defense of Ferguson In defense of Ferguson – Rio Ferdinand joined Manchester United in 2002 for a fee of £30 million ($48.5 million) which made him the world's most expensive defender at the time. He won six Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League during his 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

"And then all of a sudden (the Terry case) made me realize that it was just put under the carpet a little bit and it was still there. But it made me realize that football can't be the tool that kind of eradicates racism.

"It's got to be a social element to it. Schools, parenting, education has got to play a bigger role in getting rid of racism.

"There has been progress but there's also been times where you think 'I thought we'd got past that.'

"I think sometimes the powers that be sometimes aren't ruthless enough in handing out punishments and that where I'd like there to be sometimes more dialogue maybe with people that are playing the game still -- people of different races to be in the decision making process as well.

"So that people who are making the decisions understand that it does hurt when these type of things happen on a football pitch or a stadium or around sports."

Ferdinand cites the incident involving his brother and ex-England captain Terry, as well as former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez's eight-match ban for abusing Patrice Evra -- then of Manchester United -- as evidence that racism is still a major issue in today's game.

Terry was found not guilty in court of abusing Anton Ferdinand during a Premier League match in October 2011 but the Football Association later banned him for four matches and fined him £220,000 ($355,000) on the same charge. Terry later apologized for the language he used.

Ferdinand calls Terry "an idiot" in his autobiography #2sides in reference to the case and now thinks a conversation at the time might have helped heal some of the wounds.

"I do a whole chapter on the relationship between myself and John and my brother and, yes, I think that would have solved a lot of problems if there would've been a conversation, an apology, at the beginning," he explained.

"I think things might have gone a bit differently, but again the powers that be made a lot of decisions that we maybe didn't agree with at the time.

"That could've maybe had a different outcome to the whole situation if we were listened to. But, as I said, it's all stuff that I've had to go over and talk about in the book and it's been a bit of a healing process so to speak."

Incidents of racism haven't been restricted to on-field events, with chants from fans also prompting soccer's authorities to issue sanctions.

There have been a string of incidents over recent seasons, with CSKA Moscow's European Champions League tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday held behind closed doors due to a racist incident in last season's competition.

Brazilian club Gremio was banned from a cup competition in September after an opponent's goalkeeper was racially abused during a match.

And Ferdinand thinks heftier fines would act as firm deterrent, with stadium bans dished out to repeat offenders.

"If it's going to be money, then it's got to be huge amounts," he explained. "There's vast amounts of money in the game so it should be reflected in the punishment.

"If you're going to hand a Federation a £60,000 ($96,000) fine when that Federation's pulling in millions a year that is not going to hurt. So it's got to equate to what they generate I think. Or you ban them from playing in their home country.

"If you say to a country 'Listen you're not going to play your national games in your country now after what just happened in the stadium,' I think the fans will start thinking a bit differently.

"And as I said that doesn't stop racism. It just stops it in a stadium.

JUST WATCHED Barnes: Only education will stop racism Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Barnes: Only education will stop racism 00:30

Racism in football – Racism has long been a stain on football but a resurgence of incidents in recent years has prompted soccer's authorities to launch a renewed bid to rid the game of discrimination for good. Here a Fenerbahce fan holds a banana towards Galatasaray's Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba during a Turkish league match in May 2013. The spark for a raft of racism reforms from the game's power brokers came when AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng walked off in a match with Italian lower league side Pro Patria in January after their fans abused him with monkey noises. The game was abandoned and his protest made headline news the world over. He told the World Sport Presents Racism in Football documentary: "I decided to walk off the pitch because I said to myself, in this kind of environment, in this situation, I don't want to play football anymore." He told the World Sport Presents Racism in Football documentary: "I decided to walk off the pitch because I said to myself, in this kind of environment, in this situation, I don't want to play football anymore." Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Boateng's AC Milan teammate Mario Balotelli has been the subject of racial abuse over a number of years. He and Boateng were abused by AS Roma fans during a match at the San Siro in May that was briefly suspended by the officials as a result. A public address announcement implored visiting supporters to stop their chants. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Balotelli has had to deal with racism throughout his career. As far back as 2009, when he played for Inter, he was racially abused by opposing Juventus fans. Here, Inter's fans hold up banners in support of the striker. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Balotelli told Pedro Pinto he was prepared to walk off if he receives more racial abuse: "After what happened to me in (the Roma) game, I felt a little bit alone when I was home. I always said that if that happened in the stadium, like if nobody said anything, I don't care. But this time I think I changed my mind a little bit, and if it is going to happen one more time, I'm going to leave the pitch because it's so stupid." Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Boateng's walk-off prompted the game's governing body to act and FIFA president Sepp Blatter invited the midfielder to sit on a task force dedicated to tackling racism in football. A raft of reforms have now been passed that could see teams relegated or expelled from competitions. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – The head of FIFA's racism task force, Jeffrey Webb, told CNN the new measures could be "a defining moment in the fight against racism and discrimination." He labeled the recent abuse of Balotelli and Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba as "ignorant" and "unbelievable." Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Blatter's new-found vigor to tackle racism was at odds with his sentiments in a 2011 interview with CNN when he expressed his belief that there was no on-field racism in football and that players who think they have been abused should simply say "this is a game." He later said his comments had been misinterpreted. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – One of the most high-profile incidents in England saw Liverpool striker Luis Suarez banned for eight-matches for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra in October 2011. Prior to the teams' return fixture the following February, Suarez refused to shake Evra's hand. Suarez subsequently apologized. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Former England captain John Terry was found not guilty in a criminal court of racially abusing rival footballer Anton Ferdinand but was banned for four-matches by the Football Association. He accepted the charge, a £220,000 fine and apologized, saying: "I accept that the language I used, regardless of the context, is not acceptable on the football field or indeed in any walk of life." Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – The Serbian Football Association was hit with an $84,000 fine after a brawl between their under-21 team and England's in the city of Krusevac in October 2012. England player Danny Rose (far right) said he had been subjected to monkey chants throughout the game. The Serbian FA insisted their fine was for the altercation. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Serbian fans are renowned for creating an intimidating atmosphere, as CNN discovered at the Belgrade derby in May. Despite previous incidents, there was no hint of racism in the match, though the Serbian Football Association's technical director Savo Milosevic did reveal they have no program in place to tackle racism. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – European football's governing body, UEFA also passed new laws on racism. They introduced a minimum 10-match ban for racist abuse by players or officials and escalating measures for clubs including fines and stadium closures for repeat offenders. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Racism in football Racism in football – Various initiatives across Europe's leagues help to try and combat racism and offer opportunities to those communities that are under represented at the top of the game. The Asian Stars event, recently held at Chelsea's training ground, aims to encourage participation among aspiring Asian players at all levels of football. Hide Caption 15 of 15

Liverpool's Italian striker Mario Balotelli is the most abused player according to Kick It Out's April 2015 report. In May 2013, Balotelli told CNN he would leave the field of play if he suffered more racial abuse. The 24-year-old scored 30 goals in 54 games for Milan and was an integral part of the Italy side which reached the final of the European Championships in 2012. Balotelli scored the winning goal when Italy defeated England 2-1 at the World Cup in Brazil.

"So that's why I always talk about a bigger idea on racism and a social element rather than just football but it stops it in a stadium and hopefully that can be then hopefully replicated, maybe, in society."

Much of the spotlight has centered on Russia, hosts of the 2018 World Cup.

The country's football association was fined after its fans directed racist abuse at a Czech Republic player during Euro 2012.

CSKA Moscow has twice been forced to play matches either behind closed doors or with part of its stadium shut due to racist incidents, one after Manchester City's Yaya Toure was subjected to monkey chants in October 2013.

The most recent, against Bayern Munich this week, was in response to an incident during a match with Czech club Viktoria Plzen, also last season.

But Ferdinand thinks countries should be given a chance to clean up their act, with Russia being no exception.

"Yes they've had issues in the past but I think they should be given that opportunity to rectify that," he said.

"There's no bigger event on the planet than the World Cup and this is a time they can cover themselves in some glory.

"That's down to their federation and the people that run their game to make sure that they put in place things to happen that if they do step out of line there's going to be big punishments and as I said, that's the only way that they can kind of rectify any mistakes they've made in the past."

Ferdinand has been linked with a role within FIFA but says while he is always available to consult he is firmly focused on playing for the time being.

"No I'm not in the line for any of those positions to be honest with you," he added.

"I'm concentrating on playing football. I'm happy playing football. If they want a conversation about various things, I'm always here and willing to be speak.

"Once I retire then things like that maybe can be approached and looked upon but right now all my efforts are in trying to help QPR stay up in the Premier League."