Russia accuses West of seeking regime change in Moscow

Story highlights Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes the claim at an event in Moscow

"Practically no one denies this," he tells a policy committee

A Russia expert calls Lavrov's words "a new low in relations"

In Ukraine last week, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden criticized "Russian aggression"

(CNN) With tensions simmering over the deadly crisis in Ukraine, Russia has accused the West of seeking regime change in Moscow, prompting renewed comparisons with the Cold War era.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia made the comments at an event Saturday as he attacked Western sanctions on Russian interests.

"As for the concept behind the use of coercive measures, the West is making it clear it does not want to try to change the policy of the Russian Federation ... they want to change the regime -- practically no one denies this," Lavrov said at a meeting of a foreign and domestic policy council in Moscow.

His words reflect the deterioration of his government's relations with the United States and many European nations over the conflict in Ukraine. Western powers accuse Russia of sending troops and equipment to help separatists in eastern Ukraine in their fight against Ukrainian government forces.

Moscow has voiced moral support for the rebels and sent aid convoys into the region, but it has repeatedly denied military involvement.

