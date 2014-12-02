Breaking News

The refloated wreck of the Costa Concordia is towed to the Italian port of Genoa on Sunday, July 27, to be scrapped, ending the ship&#39;s final journey two and a half years after it capsized at a cost of 32 lives.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe refloated wreck of the Costa Concordia is towed to the Italian port of Genoa on Sunday, July 27, to be scrapped, ending the ship's final journey two and a half years after it capsized at a cost of 32 lives.
The Concordia is towed into the port of Genoa on July 27.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe Concordia is towed into the port of Genoa on July 27.
Tugboats tow the wreck of the Costa Concordia as it leaves Italy&#39;s Giglio Island on Wednesday, July 23.
The Costa Concordia disasterTugboats tow the wreck of the Costa Concordia as it leaves Italy's Giglio Island on Wednesday, July 23.
A view from a porthole shows the wreck of the Costa Concordia as it&#39;s being towed on July 23. It&#39;ll take about two years to dismantle the massive cruise liner.&lt;br /&gt;
The Costa Concordia disasterA view from a porthole shows the wreck of the Costa Concordia as it's being towed on July 23. It'll take about two years to dismantle the massive cruise liner.
The Costa Concordia cruise ship sits in front of the harbor of Giglio Island after it was refloated using air tanks attached to its sides on Tuesday, July 22. Environmental concerns prompted the decision to undertake the expensive and difficult process of refloating the ship rather than taking it apart on site.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe Costa Concordia cruise ship sits in front of the harbor of Giglio Island after it was refloated using air tanks attached to its sides on Tuesday, July 22. Environmental concerns prompted the decision to undertake the expensive and difficult process of refloating the ship rather than taking it apart on site.
The ship&#39;s name appears above the water on Monday, July 21. The ship is expected to arrive in Genoa on Sunday, August 27.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe ship's name appears above the water on Monday, July 21. The ship is expected to arrive in Genoa on Sunday, August 27.
Tugboats pull the Costa Concordia after the first stage of the refloating operation on Wednesday, July 16.
The Costa Concordia disasterTugboats pull the Costa Concordia after the first stage of the refloating operation on Wednesday, July 16.
A small boat passes by the wreckage on Tuesday, July 15.
The Costa Concordia disasterA small boat passes by the wreckage on Tuesday, July 15.
Water is expelled from the caissons hooked onto the Costa Concordia on Monday, July 14. The ship will be towed north to the port in Genoa, Italy.
The Costa Concordia disasterWater is expelled from the caissons hooked onto the Costa Concordia on Monday, July 14. The ship will be towed north to the port in Genoa, Italy.
Thirty-two people died when the 114,000-ton vessel, seen here on July 14, ran aground off Giglio in January 2012.
The Costa Concordia disasterThirty-two people died when the 114,000-ton vessel, seen here on July 14, ran aground off Giglio in January 2012.
In December 2013, crews managed to rotate the ship into an upright position.
The Costa Concordia disasterIn December 2013, crews managed to rotate the ship into an upright position.
To float the ship, seen here on Thursday, June 26, crews attached 30 steel tanks to fill with compressed air.
The Costa Concordia disasterTo float the ship, seen here on Thursday, June 26, crews attached 30 steel tanks to fill with compressed air.
Ship captain Francesco Schettino, left, returned to the Concordia in February for the first time since he ran the liner aground. He is on trial on charges of manslaughter, causing a maritime disaster and abandoning ship with passengers still on board. He denies wrongdoing.
The Costa Concordia disasterShip captain Francesco Schettino, left, returned to the Concordia in February for the first time since he ran the liner aground. He is on trial on charges of manslaughter, causing a maritime disaster and abandoning ship with passengers still on board. He denies wrongdoing.
Experts inspect the ship&#39;s damage in January. They boarded the vessel to collect new evidence, focusing on the ship&#39;s bridge and the onboard elevators.
The Costa Concordia disasterExperts inspect the ship's damage in January. They boarded the vessel to collect new evidence, focusing on the ship's bridge and the onboard elevators.
The wreckage of the Costa Concordia cruise ship sits near the harbor of Giglio on Tuesday, September 17, after a &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/09/15/world/europe/italy-costa-concordia-salvage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;salvage crew rolled the ship off its side&lt;/a&gt;.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe wreckage of the Costa Concordia cruise ship sits near the harbor of Giglio on Tuesday, September 17, after a salvage crew rolled the ship off its side.
The ship had been lying on its side for 20 months off the island of Giglio. Here, members of the U.S. company Titan Salvage and the Italian marine contractor Micoperi pass by the wreckage.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe ship had been lying on its side for 20 months off the island of Giglio. Here, members of the U.S. company Titan Salvage and the Italian marine contractor Micoperi pass by the wreckage.
Damage to the right side of the ship is apparent in September.
The Costa Concordia disasterDamage to the right side of the ship is apparent in September.
Using a vast system of steel cables and pulleys, maritime engineers work on Monday, September 16, to hoist the ship&#39;s massive hull off the reef where it capsized.
The Costa Concordia disasterUsing a vast system of steel cables and pulleys, maritime engineers work on Monday, September 16, to hoist the ship's massive hull off the reef where it capsized.
The project to upright the Costa Concordia continues on September 16. The nearly $800 million effort reportedly is the largest maritime salvage operation ever.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe project to upright the Costa Concordia continues on September 16. The nearly $800 million effort reportedly is the largest maritime salvage operation ever.
A water line marks the former level of the stricken Costa Concordia as the salvaging operation continues on September 16. The procedure, known as parbuckling, has never been carried out on a vessel as large as Costa Concordia before.
The Costa Concordia disasterA water line marks the former level of the stricken Costa Concordia as the salvaging operation continues on September 16. The procedure, known as parbuckling, has never been carried out on a vessel as large as Costa Concordia before.
Members of Titan and Micoperi work at the wreck site early on September 16.
The Costa Concordia disasterMembers of Titan and Micoperi work at the wreck site early on September 16.
Technicians work to salvage the half-submerged ship in July 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterTechnicians work to salvage the half-submerged ship in July 2013.
Giant hollow boxes have been attached to the side of the ship, seen here in May 2013. Attempts to refloat the ship will be aided by the compartments.
The Costa Concordia disasterGiant hollow boxes have been attached to the side of the ship, seen here in May 2013. Attempts to refloat the ship will be aided by the compartments.
A commemorative plaque honoring the victims of the cruise disaster is unveiled in Giglio on January 14, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterA commemorative plaque honoring the victims of the cruise disaster is unveiled in Giglio on January 14, 2013.
Survivors, grieving relatives and locals release lanterns into the sky in Giglio after a minute of silence on January 13, 2013, marking the one-year anniversary of the shipwreck. The 32 lanterns -- one for each of the victims -- were released at 9:45 p.m. local time, the moment of impact.
The Costa Concordia disasterSurvivors, grieving relatives and locals release lanterns into the sky in Giglio after a minute of silence on January 13, 2013, marking the one-year anniversary of the shipwreck. The 32 lanterns -- one for each of the victims -- were released at 9:45 p.m. local time, the moment of impact.
A man holds an Italian flag on his balcony overlooking the port of Giglio on January 13, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterA man holds an Italian flag on his balcony overlooking the port of Giglio on January 13, 2013.
A man works in front of the shipwreck on January 12, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterA man works in front of the shipwreck on January 12, 2013.
A couple walks along the port of Giglio at night on January 12, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterA couple walks along the port of Giglio at night on January 12, 2013.
A man sits in his boat in front of the half-submerged cruise ship on January 8, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterA man sits in his boat in front of the half-submerged cruise ship on January 8, 2013.
Cranes and floating decks surrounding the ship light up the dusk sky on January 9, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterCranes and floating decks surrounding the ship light up the dusk sky on January 9, 2013.
Workers stand on the edge of the ship on January 8, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterWorkers stand on the edge of the ship on January 8, 2013.
A crew passes by the hulking remains on January 7, 2013.
The Costa Concordia disasterA crew passes by the hulking remains on January 7, 2013.
People enjoy a day in the sun with a view of the cruise liner on July 1, 2012.
The Costa Concordia disasterPeople enjoy a day in the sun with a view of the cruise liner on July 1, 2012.
Military rescue workers approach the cruise liner on January 22, 2012.
The Costa Concordia disasterMilitary rescue workers approach the cruise liner on January 22, 2012.
Members of the Italian coast guard conduct a search-and-rescue mission on January 21, 2012.
The Costa Concordia disasterMembers of the Italian coast guard conduct a search-and-rescue mission on January 21, 2012.
Rescue operations to search for missing people resumed on January 20, 2012, after being suspended for a third time as conditions caused the vessel to shift on the rocks.
The Costa Concordia disasterRescue operations to search for missing people resumed on January 20, 2012, after being suspended for a third time as conditions caused the vessel to shift on the rocks.
The Costa Serena, the sister ship of the wrecked Costa Concordia, passes by on January 18, 2012.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe Costa Serena, the sister ship of the wrecked Costa Concordia, passes by on January 18, 2012.
A bird flies overhead the Costa Concordia on January 18, 2012. Rescue operations were suspended as the ship slowly sank farther into the sea.
The Costa Concordia disasterA bird flies overhead the Costa Concordia on January 18, 2012. Rescue operations were suspended as the ship slowly sank farther into the sea.
The ship was sailing a few hundred meters off the rocky Tuscan coastline.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe ship was sailing a few hundred meters off the rocky Tuscan coastline.
An Italian coast guard helicopter flies over Giglio&#39;s harbor on January 16, 2012.
The Costa Concordia disasterAn Italian coast guard helicopter flies over Giglio's harbor on January 16, 2012.
Rescuers search the waters near the stricken ship on January 16, 2012.
The Costa Concordia disasterRescuers search the waters near the stricken ship on January 16, 2012.
The Concordia, pictured on January 15, 2012, was on a Mediterranean cruise from Rome when it hit rocks off the coast of Giglio.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe Concordia, pictured on January 15, 2012, was on a Mediterranean cruise from Rome when it hit rocks off the coast of Giglio.
The ship starts keeling over early on January 14, 2012. Evacuation efforts started promptly but were made &quot;extremely difficult&quot; by the position of the listing ship, officials said.
The Costa Concordia disasterThe ship starts keeling over early on January 14, 2012. Evacuation efforts started promptly but were made "extremely difficult" by the position of the listing ship, officials said.
Rescued passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano, Italy, on January 14, 2012. The Costa Concordia was carrying 3,200 passengers and 1,000 crew members.
The Costa Concordia disasterRescued passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano, Italy, on January 14, 2012. The Costa Concordia was carrying 3,200 passengers and 1,000 crew members.
(CNN)Thrust from obscurity to notoriety overnight, Captain Francesco Schettino is the man at the center of recriminations over the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster.

The liner capsized after it struck rocks off Italy's Giglio Island in the Tyrrhenian Sea in January 2012. No one died on impact but 32 lives were lost during the subsequent chaotic evacuation of the 4,200 people on board the ship.
    On Wednesday, an Italian court found Schettino guilty of manslaughter and other charges related to the wreck, and sentenced him to 16 years in prison.
    Over the past two years, the judges in the captain's trial have heard from a wide variety of people, including passengers, crew members and technical experts.
    Costa Concordia captain found guilty

    Just before the judges got the case, the captain took the opportunity to speak again.
    Breaking down in tears, Schettino recalled that January day three years ago.
    "I died along with the 32 others," he said. And since then, Schettino insisted, he's become a victim, processed by a "media meat grinder."

    'A mystery so far'

    Schettino, 52 at the time of the accident, admitted he had been "showboating" when he sailed the luxury cruise liner so close to the island of Giglio, where submerged rocks tore through the hull. However, he said earlier the rocks were uncharted, and he did everything he could to preserve the lives of crew and passengers.
    The captain has previously pointed the finger at the Indonesian helmsman, whom he said did not speak English or Italian well enough to understand his orders, as well as the Costa cruise company for not providing maps with the rocks he hit appropriately marked.
    READ MORE: How Costa Concordia was raised
    Schettino has also blamed the ship itself, saying the generators did not work so the elevators did not function, hindering some people's escape.
    Schettino's lead lawyer Domenico Pepe began closing arguments on Monday by saying the champagne bottle used to christen the ship when it was put into service in 2006 did not break.
    "Everything about this ship and this process since then has been a mystery so far," he said.
    Earlier in the trial Moldovan dancer Dominca Cemortan, who dined with the captain and was with him on the command bridge, gave evidence for the prosecution.
    Cemortan boarded the ship as a passenger but had worked on another Costa Cruises ship captained by Schettino a few weeks earlier. The dancer admitted on the stand under duress that she and Schettino had a sexual relationship, something the captain had previously denied. She also accused Schettino of calling for a helicopter to rescue him, which he has denounced her for in a separate lawsuit.

    'Constantly trained'

    A native of Castellamare di Stabbia, near the southern city of Naples, Schettino comes from a seafaring family, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reports.
    He graduated from the well-regarded Nino Bixio nautical institute in Piano di Sorrento, in Naples province, 30 years ago, according to the news agency Adnkronos.
    He joined Costa in 2002 as a safety officer, served as a staff captain, and was appointed captain in 2006, according to the cruise line. Like all Costa masters, Schettino was "constantly trained, passing all tests."
    Costa chairman Pier Luigi Foschi, who retired after the disaster, had said Schettino had never been involved in an accident before. However, in court it was revealed that in June 2010 he scraped his ship, the Aida Blu, against a port wall in Germany.
    After the 2012 accident Foschi played down the possibility that alcohol played a role in the disaster, saying he did not believe Schettino drank, and that all crew were subject to random drug and alcohol tests by Costa Cruises.
    But Foschi placed the blame for the wreck squarely on the captain, saying it was his choice to deviate from frequently traveled routes in order to "impress the passengers," as Schettino admitted.
    Schettino is also accused of abandoning his passengers, who were unable to look after themselves, and to whom he had a responsibility as captain, when he left the ship before they did.
    Pepe tried to explain why his client left the ship ahead of so many passengers.
    He used a graphic to illustrate the inclination of the ship at the time Schettino apparently lost his balance and fell into the lifeboat that took him to shore. He said that once on shore, Schettino was able to conduct the rescue operation and that he never lost control of the operation.
    The attorney also addressed the famous exchange between Gregorio De Falco -- commander of the Livorno Port Authority the night of the accident -- and Schettino, during which De Falco told Schettino to "get back on board for f**k's sake." Pepe called De Falco's tone degrading and said the commander was unprofessional and egotistic at a moment when he should have been a voice of calm.
    Schettino initially appears to play down the scale of the disaster, saying only that a "technical failure" has occurred. He then tells an official he has abandoned the vessel, according to the transcripts, which prosecutors say match those used in their investigation.
    But as the official questions his decision, Schettino appears to reverse course and says he did not abandon ship but was "catapulted into the water" after the ship ran into a rock, began taking on water and started listing.
    As the night unfolds, the coast guard commander repeatedly questions why Schettino, as captain, is not on the ship when passengers are still aboard.
    But Schettino appears unwilling either to go back on board or to take charge of the desperate evacuation efforts, the transcripts reveal.
    In addition to questions over how Schettino handled himself after the wreck, questions also lingered about whether the captain should have ordered an evacuation sooner and why no "mayday" distress signal was sent.
    READ MORE: What the Concordia leaves behind

    CNN's Peter Wilkinson and Barbie Latza Nadeau contributed to this report.