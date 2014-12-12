Jurgen Klinsmann: soccer offers U.S. kids route 'all the way to the top'

Story highlights Jurgen Klinsmann insists soccer offers U.S. kids a route "all the way to the top"

The German has coached the USMNT since 2011

Klinsmann guided his adopted country to the second round of the 2014 World Cup

America's Major League Soccer hopes to expand to 24 teams by 2020

(CNN) If you're an American kid thinking of fame and fortune you have a new path to help you achieve your dreams.

U.S. national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann is insistent the sport of soccer can match the superstar-making ability of traditional American powerhouses like the NFL and the NBA.

"Soccer is a real alternative now to other sports to make it all the way to the top," the German, who led the USMNT to the second round of the 2014 World Cup, told CNN.

Soccer enjoyed an upsurge in popularity in the U.S. off the back of the team's showing in Brazil, which saw Klinsmann's team finish second in its group and suffer an agonizing extra-time defeat to Belgium in the round of 16.

The performances of players like goalkeeper Tim Howard and team captain Clint Dempsey during the tournament made them household names in their homeland and Klinsmann hopes more players can achieve such recognition.

