NFL star Adrian Peterson's appeal denied

Appeals officer holds up the suspension

The NFL has denied Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson's appeal of a season-long suspension, league spokesman Greg Aiello tweeted Friday night.

The decision was made by appeals officer Harold Henderson. Henderson said, "I conclude that the player has not demonstrated that the process and procedures surrounding his discipline were not fair and consistent," according to Aiello's tweet.

In November, Peterson was suspended without pay for the rest of the 2014 season because he violated the league's personal conduct policy "in an incident of abusive discipline that he inflicted on his 4-year-old son last May," the league said.

The National Football League Players Association said: "The NFLPA expected this outcome, given the hearing officer's relationship and financial ties to the NFL. The decision itself ignores the facts, the evidence and the collective bargaining agreement.

"This decision also represents the NFL's repeated failure to adhere to due process and confirms its inconsistent treatment of players. Our union is considering immediate legal remedies."