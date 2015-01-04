Story highlights Valencia defeat Real Madrid 2-1 at Mestalla Stadium

Result brings to an end Los Blanco's 22 game winning streak

Barcelona miss chance to go top after losing at Real Sociedad

(CNN) The dawning of the New Year is often seen as a time for new beginnings.

But the first fixture of 2015 marked the end of a 22-game winning streak for Real Madrid which went down 2-1 to an all-action Valencia side Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 12 minutes but Los Blancos were pegged back at the beginning of the second half when Antonio Barragan's strike deflected off Pepe and beyond Iker Casillas.

Nicolas Otamendi then rose highest in the Madrid box to power a header beyond Casillas a little over 10 minutes later to give Valencia a lead they would refuse to relinquish.

Madrid did create numerous chances for the equalizer but were foiled by a mixture of poor finishing, heroic defending and some spectacular goalkeeping from Valencia's Diego Alves Carreira.

