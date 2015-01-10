Story highlights Chelsea go clear at top of EPL after 2-0 victory over Newcastle United

Title rivals Manchester City held 1-1 away at Everton

Liverpool, Burnley, Leicester and West Brom all win

(CNN) Chelsea regained their lead at the top of the English Premier League Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Coupled with Manchester City's failure to win at Everton, the result means Jose Mourinho's side are now two points clear in first position having been tied level with City at the beginning of the day.

Yet although the London club were ultimately triumphant, they didn't have it all their own way at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle had the best of the first half chances, with Remy Cabella being denied by a fine Petr Cech save and Moussa Sissoko striking a post for the visitors.

But it was Chelsea who went into the break 1-0 up thanks to Oscar's strike 43rd minute strike.

