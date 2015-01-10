Story highlights Roger Federer is one match shy of his 1,000th career victory

Swiss outclasses Grigor Dimitrov in Brisbane International semifinal

Federer faces Milos Raonic in Sunday's final

Maria Sharapova wins women's title in Brisbane

(CNN) Roger Federer completed his 999th career victory Saturday as he outclassed Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the Brisbane International.

The stylish Swiss took just 53 minutes to win in straight sets 6-2 6-2 and ease into Sunday's final with Milos Raonic.

The big-serving Canadian defeated Kei Nishikori 7-6 6-7 7-6 in the day's other semi-final.

If Federer triumphs Sunday, he will chalk up his 83rd career title and become only the third man to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins after Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

"I was able to play straightforward tennis ... just really aggressive," said Federer in comments carried by the ATP Tour website.

Read More