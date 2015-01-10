Story highlights
(CNN)Roger Federer completed his 999th career victory Saturday as he outclassed Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the Brisbane International.
The stylish Swiss took just 53 minutes to win in straight sets 6-2 6-2 and ease into Sunday's final with Milos Raonic.
The big-serving Canadian defeated Kei Nishikori 7-6 6-7 7-6 in the day's other semi-final.
If Federer triumphs Sunday, he will chalk up his 83rd career title and become only the third man to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins after Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.
"I was able to play straightforward tennis ... just really aggressive," said Federer in comments carried by the ATP Tour website.
"Against a really good player, it's a great result."
Federer hinted that the quickfire nature of the victory could give him the edge against Raonic Sunday.
" (I'm) happy I didn't waste much energy like this," he said. "I'm fresh for the finals. I've probably got a slight advantage over Milos in that regard."
Referring to the 1,000 victory milestone on court immediately after the match, Federer added that it will be a proud moment when it happens.
"I hope it's going to happen in Australia, lets put it that way," he said. "Either tomorrow or next week at the Aussie Open," which begins in Melbourne on January 19.
"It would be unbelievable to get a 1,000th win the finals, especially here in Brisbane."
"I've enjoyed myself so much here in the last couple of years. I'll try hard, I'll give everything."
Meanwhile, in the women's final late Saturday, Maria Sharapova scored a thrilling three-set victory over Ana Ivanovic of Serbia to claim the 34th title of her career.
Sharapova won 6-7 6-3 6-3 after a tense match lasting over two and a half hours on the Pat Rafter Arena.
Top seed Sharapova had to come from a set behind to see off the determined challenge of former world number one Ivanovic.
Two breaks of service in the deciding set settled the match in the Russian's favor as she prepares for the Australian Open in Melbourne.