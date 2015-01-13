Story highlights A group reports more than 50 anti-Muslim incidents, including shootings, threats

French Muslims call for authorities to act as mosques are attacked with shots, graffiti

Leading Muslim cleric urges calm ahead of publication of new Charlie Hebdo issue

(CNN) France's Muslims warn of a growing anti-Islam backlash as the country slowly comes to terms with last week's deadly attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish supermarket.

Groups representing French Muslims have urged authorities to step in to protect them in the same way as they have boosted security around Jewish sites.

"All Muslim organizations in France are concerned about the numerous anti-Muslim acts seen in the past few days and call on the authorities to be vigilant to ensure the security of mosques," said Dalil Boubakeur, rector of the Great Mosque of Paris and president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls told CNN's French affiliate BFMTV on Monday that a number of mosques had been attacked in recent days, with shots being fired in some cases.

In other instances, religious buildings have been set on fire, a pig's head has been stuck to a prayer room door and messages of hate have been sprayed on walls, according to French media reports.

