(CNN) The holidays are officially over for Sebastian Vettel -- the Formula One racer has started his new job with Ferrari.

The 27-year-old is driving into the unknown after ending his rewarding relationship with Red Bull Racing, which powered him to four straight world titles and 44 grand prix victories.

It was Vettel's decision to quit Red Bull for Ferrari , a decision he said was partly inspired by a desire to follow in the footsteps of his racing idol Michael Schumacher.

But despite his willingness to replace Fernando Alonso at Ferrari, the team suggested it was the new boss who persuaded Vettel to a turn up for a first day at the office.

The team said in a statement: "At the request of Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene, Sebastian Vettel came to Maranello to visit the Gestione Sportiva.

