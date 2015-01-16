Story highlights
- Sebastian Vettel has started his new job with Ferrari
- The four time world champion joined the Italian team after quitting Red Bull
- Vettel was summoned by Ferrari team principal to the Scuderia's headquarters
(CNN)The holidays are officially over for Sebastian Vettel -- the Formula One racer has started his new job with Ferrari.
The 27-year-old is driving into the unknown after ending his rewarding relationship with Red Bull Racing, which powered him to four straight world titles and 44 grand prix victories.
It was Vettel's decision to quit Red Bull for Ferrari, a decision he said was partly inspired by a desire to follow in the footsteps of his racing idol Michael Schumacher.
But despite his willingness to replace Fernando Alonso at Ferrari, the team suggested it was the new boss who persuaded Vettel to a turn up for a first day at the office.
The team said in a statement: "At the request of Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene, Sebastian Vettel came to Maranello to visit the Gestione Sportiva.
"The purpose of the tour was to allow the four time world champion to visit all the departments and to get better acquainted with everyone he will be working with this season."
Vettel was seen wearing the distinctive scarlet colors of Ferrari for the first time and ended his Italian road trip by posing for a photograph with his new teammates.
Ferrari will unveil its car on January 30 ahead of the 2015 season, which starts in Australia on March 15.
It will take to the track for the first preseason test in Jerez, Spain during the first four days of February.
But there won't be a No.1 on Vettel's chassis -- that honor will go to Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, now a double world champion -- and instead Vettel will race under the No.5.
That could be the least of the changes the German has to cope with in his unfamiliar circumstances.
Ferrari failed to win a race in 2014 for the first time since 1993 and finished fourth in the constructor standings.
Arrivabene, who was the third man to occupy the position of Ferrari team principal in 2014, has set Vettel and his teammate Kimi Raikkonen a target of at least two race victories in the coming season.
"Vettel brings with him the experience of winning," Arrivabene, who joined from American tobacco company Phillip Morris, said at a media conference in December. "He is well equipped for the job that awaits him."