    Real Madrid tops football rich list for 10th straight year

    By Matt Majendie

    Updated 1732 GMT (0132 HKT) January 23, 2015

    1. Real Madrid ($639m) -- The Spanish side, awash with international stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, remains in the top spot again with a revenue for 2013-14 edging closer to $700m.
    1. Real Madrid ($639m) -- The Spanish side, awash with international stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, remains in the top spot again with a revenue for 2013-14 edging closer to $700m.
    2. Manchester United ($602.3m) -- Performances may have dipped on the pitch for the club under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal but United is now a close second to Real Madrid.
    2. Manchester United ($602.3m) -- Performances may have dipped on the pitch for the club under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal but United is now a close second to Real Madrid.
    3. Bayern Munich ($566.8m) --The structure of the German giants is seen as a benchmark for most clubs but, despite that, Bayern slipped behind United in the top 10 last year.
    3. Bayern Munich ($566.8m) --The structure of the German giants is seen as a benchmark for most clubs but, despite that, Bayern slipped behind United in the top 10 last year.
    4. Barcelona ($563.5m) -- Revenue has stayed fairly static for Barcelona in the past 12 months but, while it has plateaued slightly, the likes of United and Bayern have leapfrogged them.
    4. Barcelona ($563.5m) -- Revenue has stayed fairly static for Barcelona in the past 12 months but, while it has plateaued slightly, the likes of United and Bayern have leapfrogged them.
    5. Paris St Germain ($551.5m) -- Increasingly big players among the biggest clubs in the world thanks to their Qatari backers and key playing personnel such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
    5. Paris St Germain ($551.5m) -- Increasingly big players among the biggest clubs in the world thanks to their Qatari backers and key playing personnel such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
    6. Manchester City ($481.9m) -- Another club dependent on an oil rich Arab nation is City, who once more slot in at sixth in the top 10.
    6. Manchester City ($481.9m) -- Another club dependent on an oil rich Arab nation is City, who once more slot in at sixth in the top 10.
    7. Chelsea ($451.1m) -- The London club&#39;s revenue has shot up to nearly $500m but Jose Mourinho&#39;s men remain in seventh spot overall.
    7. Chelsea ($451.1m) -- The London club's revenue has shot up to nearly $500m but Jose Mourinho's men remain in seventh spot overall.
    8. Arsenal ($417.9m) -- The Gunners, who have been spearheaded on the pitch this season by Alexis Sanchez, are the second-ranked London club.
    8. Arsenal ($417.9m) -- The Gunners, who have been spearheaded on the pitch this season by Alexis Sanchez, are the second-ranked London club.
    9. Liverpool ($355.8) -- One of the biggest movers on the list has been Premier League club Liverpool, shooting up from 12th place a year ago to inside the top 10.
    9. Liverpool ($355.8) -- One of the biggest movers on the list has been Premier League club Liverpool, shooting up from 12th place a year ago to inside the top 10.
    10. Juventus ($325.0m) -- Rounding off the top 10 is the only Serie A side to make the financial grade with an almost equal revenue in 2013-14 as the previous year.
    10. Juventus ($325.0m) -- Rounding off the top 10 is the only Serie A side to make the financial grade with an almost equal revenue in 2013-14 as the previous year.
    • Real Madrid tops Deloitte's annual Money League for the club with the highest revenue
    • Manchester United surpasses Barcelona and Bayern Munich to move into second spot
    • List is dominated by English football with all 20 Premier League clubs in the world's top 40
    London (CNN)Can anybody stop Real Madrid, on the football pitch and off it?

    For the 10th year running, European champion Real Madrid is the world's richest club in the annual Football Money League published by accountants Deloitte, with a revenue of $639 million.
      Money clearly talks in European football with the combined revenues of the top 20 clubs in the rich list rising by a staggering 14% over the last year to $7 billion.
      All of the top five clubs for the 2013-14 financial year saw their revenue surpass the $500-million mark for the first time on a list dominated by the English Premier League, home to five of this year's top 10 and eight of the 20-strong list.
      As a result of the latest Premier League broadcast rights deal, all of its teams have made it into the world's top 40 highest-earning clubs.
      This year is the 18th running of Deloitte's Money League, which has been dominated by Real for a decade, although Manchester United catapulted past both Barcelona ($563.5 million) and Bayern Munich ($566.8 million) to move into second place with revenues of $602.3 million, a hike in revenue of some $110 million.

      'Remarkable growth'

      United has been below par on the pitch in recent times, under former manager David Moyes and his successor Louis van Gaal, but figures show an 83% growth in commercial revenue over the last three years.
      That said, United is expected to slide in next year's Money League having missed out on Champions League revenues in this current season.
      Of the clubs on the list only United's "noisy neighbors" Manchester City -- as Alex Ferguson once described them -- enjoyed a greater spike in year-on-year revenue, with a $114 million rise from 2012-13 to cement their place in sixth on the list.
      "The growth experienced within the top 20 has been remarkable," said Dan Jones, partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte. "Commercial and broadcast revenues are now more important than ever to clubs to enable them to compete financially and put the best talent on the pitch.
      "This has led to further dominance from the 'big five' European leagues -- England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France -- this year, with just Turkey's Galatasaray making it in from outside of those countries.
      "Winning the Champions League for an unprecedented 10th time and staying at the top of the Money League made 2013-14 the year of the 'Doble Décima' for Real Madrid.
      "The club's continued success on the field is complemented by its financial strength and their accomplishment emphasizes their position as the most successful European club side of all time. However, their commercial supremacy is being challenged by Manchester United among others."
      Barcelona's revenue plateaued last year, seeing them drop from second spot behind arch-rival Real to fourth below Manchester United and Bayern.
      Paris Saint-Germain completes the top five while Juventus, in 10th, is the only side from Italy's Serie A to make the top 10, with Premier League sides Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool rounding off the top clubs in seventh, eighth and ninth respectively in revenue terms.
      Deloitte Football Money League 2014 (2013 revenue figures in brackets)
      1: Real Madrid: $639m ($602.7m)
      2: Man Utd: $602.3m ($492.3m)
      3: Bayern Munich: $566.8m ($500.1m)
      4: Barcelona: $563.5m ($560.5m)
      5: Paris Saint Germain: $551.5m ($463.2m)
      6: Manchester City: $481.9m ($367.2m)
      7: Chelsea: $451.1m ($352.4m)
      8: Arsenal: $417.9m ($330.2m)
      9: Liverpool: $355.8m ($279.5m)
      10: Juventus: $325m ($316.4m)