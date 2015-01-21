Story highlights Real Madrid tops Deloitte's annual Money League for the club with the highest revenue

Manchester United surpasses Barcelona and Bayern Munich to move into second spot

List is dominated by English football with all 20 Premier League clubs in the world's top 40

London (CNN) Can anybody stop Real Madrid, on the football pitch and off it?

For the 10th year running, European champion Real Madrid is the world's richest club in the annual Football Money League published by accountants Deloitte, with a revenue of $639 million.

Money clearly talks in European football with the combined revenues of the top 20 clubs in the rich list rising by a staggering 14% over the last year to $7 billion.

All of the top five clubs for the 2013-14 financial year saw their revenue surpass the $500-million mark for the first time on a list dominated by the English Premier League, home to five of this year's top 10 and eight of the 20-strong list.

As a result of the latest Premier League broadcast rights deal, all of its teams have made it into the world's top 40 highest-earning clubs.

