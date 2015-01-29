Story highlights Andy Murray's fiancee, Kim Sears, caught on camera, mouthing off -- apparently about Murray's opponent

(CNN) It turns out that it isn't just the players who let the tension of the Australian Open get to them. Kim Sears, the fiancee of finalist Andy Murray, was caught on camera mouthing off -- apparently about his semifinal opponent, Czech player Tomas Berdych.

The match was a tense one from the beginning, with much of the pre-game narrative focusing on Murray's ex-coach, Dani Vallverdu, who is now in Berdych's corner.

The Scot, who is not above unleashing a torrent of curse words on court, downplayed his intended's outburst after the victory.

"In the heat of the moment you can say stuff that you regret," he said.

