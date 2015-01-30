Ron Dennis: McLaren 'will return to winning ways'

Story highlights McLaren boss Ron Dennis discusses British team's chances for 2015 Formula One season

(CNN) A previous five-year collaboration led to total domination of Formula One and McLaren chief executive officer Ron Dennis is confident its new partnership with Honda can bring back that winning feeling to the team.

Since 1995, McLaren has been using Mercedes-Benz engines, but after two difficult seasons in F1 their new deal with the Japanese car manufacturer renews one of the most successful partnerships in motorsport's elite class.

"The first few races I predict will be problematic, as we wrestle with what we hope are performance advantages, and inevitably performance advantages sometimes carry unreliability with them," Dennis told CNN's Amanda Davies in an exclusive interview.

"Once we've got that in control, I think our competitiveness will be quickly established, and I feel when coupled to two world champions, and the talents of Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button, I think that the outcome I hope will be inevitable: that we'll return to our winning ways," he added.

During those halcyon days of domination, McLaren and Honda won 44 out of the 80 grand prix they raced as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost secured a clean sweep of world titles between 1988 and 1991.

