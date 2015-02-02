Roof torn off London bus after collision with tree

(CNN)One of London's iconic red double decker buses has had its roof torn off in an accident on Monday.
The bus "collided with a tree" while it was traveling down a road in central London, according to London transport official Ken Davidson.
"Five people have been treated by the London Ambulance Service for minor injuries and two of them have been taken to hospital," said London Fire Brigade Station Manager Gary Squires.
"Those involved are very lucky to have escaped serious injury."
Firemen used a winch to remove the final section of the bus roof, and London's Metropolitan police confirmed that all surrounding roads were closed following the accident.
"There will be a full investigation into this incident," says Davidson.