Roof torn off London bus after collision with tree

A London bus "collided with a tree" while it was traveling down a road in the center of the city, according to London transport official Ken Davidson.

A London bus "collided with a tree" while it was traveling down a road in the center of the city, according to London transport official Ken Davidson.

London bus has its roof taken off

Photos: London bus has its roof taken off

Photos: London bus has its roof taken off

"Five people have been treated by the London Ambulance Service for minor injuries and two of them have been taken to hospital," said London Fire Brigade Station Manager Gary Squires.