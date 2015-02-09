Story highlights David Beckham makes charity work his top priority as he launches the "7" campaign alongside UNICEF

The charity gives funds to children in danger zones across the world

This is Beckham's tenth year of being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

(CNN) He's a football star, a fashion mogul and a prospective sport team owner, but David Beckham is in no doubt as to his most pressing concern.

"My number one priority is the '7' fund," Beckham told CNN at the launch in London.

Seven was the number emblazoned on the back of Beckham's shirt as he shot to stardom and he now hopes it will now bring hope to children who are at risk from numerous dangers, including those effected by the Ebola crisis.

Beckham, who retired from playing in May 2013, is keen for his own children -- Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper -- to understand the plight of others across the globe.

