Story highlights Radical UK preacher Anjem Choudary says convicted leader was just doing his Islamic duty

Fouad Belkacem, the leader of the Sharia4Belgium group, is jailed for 12 years

Several of his followers were also convicted on terror charges, the prosecutor's office says

(CNN) A Belgian court convicted the leader of an Islamist group and several of his followers on terror charges Wednesday for sending jihadist fighters to Syria, in a case in which 46 people were accused.

Fouad Belkacem, the leader of the Sharia4Belgium group, was jailed for 12 years by the court in the city of Antwerp, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, Fabienne Nackaerts, told CNN.

Of the 46 people accused in the case, 36 could not be found and their arrests were ordered in their absence, a news release from the Antwerp court said. Of the 10 who appeared in court, one was acquitted.

Most of those who could not be found are thought to be still fighting in Syria or to have died there.

Those accused of being leaders in the terror group were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison and fines of 24,000 to 30,000 euros ($27,170 to $33,940), the court said.

Read More