UK police arrest 2 women on Syria terror charges

London (CNN) Two women have been arrested in England on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offenses, West Midlands Police said Wednesday.

One woman, aged 23, is suspected of preparing for acts of terrorism and the second, aged 33, is suspected of failing to disclose information, a police statement said.

Both were detained at their homes in the town of Walsall, north of Birmingham, on Wednesday morning by officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

They are currently being held at a police station in the area, police said.

The United Kingdom last summer raised its terror threat level to severe, the second-highest level.