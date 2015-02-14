Story highlights Anders Fannemel breaks ski-jumping world record 24 hours after it is set

Slovenia's Peter Prevc had originally broken the record with a leap of 250 meters

But then the Norwegian went 1.5m further to set a new mark

(CNN) On the swoop of the Vikersundbakken hill ski jump, it was a case of anything you can do, I can do better.

When Peter Prevc soared a massive 250 meters (820 feet) to set a new ski jumping world record in Norway on Saturday, he must have been confident the record would stand for some time.

After all, the previous mark had been in the record books for four years and Prevc had soared 3.5 meters (11 feet) further than that.

But the Slovenian had barely had a chance to celebrate his place in the annals of ski jumping history when his best effort was eclipsed by Norwegian rival Anders Fannemel.

The 23-year-old nudged the record leap another 1.5 meters (5 feet) further Sunday at the same venue.

Congrats to this three boys. Especially to @andersfannemel for new WR. pic.twitter.com/Qx8GeOC8fk — Peter Prevc (@peterprevc) February 15, 2015