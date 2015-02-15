Story highlights India beats Pakistan in World Cup cricket opener for both sides

India is the reigning champion after 2011 triumph on home soil

Virat Kohli century inspires 76-run victory in Adelaide

Early victories for hosts Australia and New Zealand on opening weekend of tournament

(CNN) India made the perfect start to its defense of cricket's World Cup with an emphatic 76-run victory over arch-rival Pakistan in a Pool B opener in Adelaide Sunday.

Inspired by a century from man-of-the-match Virat Kohli, India piled up 300 for seven wickets in its 50 overs, with Pakistan dismissed for 224 in 47 overs.

The match was played before a sell-out crowd of over 40,000 at the Adelaide Oval, the vast majority supporters of the two powerhouses of Asian cricket.

Pakistan's pursuit of a formidable total on a slow wicket was hampered by indifferent batting against a persistent Indian bowling attack, led by paceman Mohammed Shami, who took four wickets for 35 runs.

