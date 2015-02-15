(CNN) If you're an ardent supporter of the India or Pakistan cricket team, chances are you were unreachable during the hours of the much-anticipated match between the two arch-rivals.

Aside from the customary bowl of Lay's chips and a bottle of ice-cold Limca or Kingfisher beer, fans were also armed with their cell phones, as they took to Twitter to express their delights and disappointments. And it's not just the people in India or Pakistan that took part.

Brighter the blip, more the tweets! Around the world, here's how popular #IndVsPak is. Via @Trendsmap . pic.twitter.com/oU6fqlHIm5

I want pak to play till the end. I have full bottle of whiskey to finish #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/5UumCNgOyc

And even international sporting stars boldly chose a side.

Pakistan also has heroes of its own, thank you very much.

Two minutes silence for this man #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/9lzgHhZ2HL — Ashutosh Dubey (@dubeyism) February 15, 2015

Tensions were high but humor is also rife.

When an umpires wife asks for a divorce does she say "It's Over?" #IndvsPak #sorry — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) February 15, 2015

And each nation surely has their own way of celebrating.

Any PAK fan interested in selling firecrackers please contact me. Thanks! #IndvsPak — Haatim Tau (@HaatimTau) February 15, 2015

Today's result may not actually matter to the progression of either side in the tournament. But that didn't make the slightest bit of difference to the fans who live and breathe the sport.

Religion divides us Cricket unites us.... #indvspak — Rutsie (@IRutsie) February 15, 2015

In the end, victory belonged to India, with the country's Prime Minister and President chiming in with their praises.

Congrats Team India. Well played. We are all very proud of you. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2015