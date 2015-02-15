(CNN)If you're an ardent supporter of the India or Pakistan cricket team, chances are you were unreachable during the hours of the much-anticipated match between the two arch-rivals.
One billion people are expected to have tuned in to the one-day Group B match of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup held in Adelaide, Australia.
In fact, it's tipped to be the most watched in the history of the game. And India are the reigning champions, having defeated their neighbor five times since they first came head to head in 1992 -- now making it a sixth.
Aside from the customary bowl of Lay's chips and a bottle of ice-cold Limca or Kingfisher beer, fans were also armed with their cell phones, as they took to Twitter to express their delights and disappointments. And it's not just the people in India or Pakistan that took part.
And even international sporting stars boldly chose a side.
Pakistan also has heroes of its own, thank you very much.
Tensions were high but humor is also rife.
And each nation surely has their own way of celebrating.
Today's result may not actually matter to the progression of either side in the tournament. But that didn't make the slightest bit of difference to the fans who live and breathe the sport.
In the end, victory belonged to India, with the country's Prime Minister and President chiming in with their praises.