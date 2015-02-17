(CNN) Denmark is still coming to terms with the weekend's deadly terrorist attacks in Copenhagen.

On Monday, residents of the city gathered for a vigil to honor the two people killed in the shootings. But on Tuesday, police temporarily cordoned off the area where one of the attacks took place to investigate what was thought to be a "suspicious" letter.

Here are the latest developments in the aftermath of the shooting spree.

THE SCENE

Frayed nerves: Police on Tuesday cordoned off the area around the cafe where a gunman on Saturday had fired shots into a free-speech forum. A CNN team at the scene said it appeared the suspicious letter had been removed by a member of the bomb disposal unit, but the sight of heavily armed Danish police searching the area with sniffer dogs was unlikely to ease the city's frayed nerves.