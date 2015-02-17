Breaking News

Up to speed: The latest developments in the aftermath of the Denmark attacks

By Jethro Mullen, CNN

Updated 2118 GMT (0518 HKT) February 27, 2015

(CNN)Denmark is still coming to terms with the weekend's deadly terrorist attacks in Copenhagen.

On Monday, residents of the city gathered for a vigil to honor the two people killed in the shootings. But on Tuesday, police temporarily cordoned off the area where one of the attacks took place to investigate what was thought to be a "suspicious" letter.
Here are the latest developments in the aftermath of the shooting spree.

    THE SCENE

    Frayed nerves: Police on Tuesday cordoned off the area around the cafe where a gunman on Saturday had fired shots into a free-speech forum. A CNN team at the scene said it appeared the suspicious letter had been removed by a member of the bomb disposal unit, but the sight of heavily armed Danish police searching the area with sniffer dogs was unlikely to ease the city's frayed nerves.
    THE INVESTIGATION

    Swearing allegiance: The man suspected of carrying out the attacks, identified as Omar Abdel Hamid El-Hussein, swore fidelity to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a post on what appears to be the suspect's Facebook page just before the shooting spree.
    Charges filed: Charges have been filed against two men who are accused of agreeing to help to hide the gunman, the men's attorney said Monday.
    Ties that bind: El-Hussein's ties to criminal gangs highlight the links between gangs and extremists in Denmark, experts say. "There is a closer nexus between immigrant criminal gangs and violent extremists in Denmark than anywhere else," said Magnus Ranstorp of the Swedish National Defence College.

    THE IMPACT

    Coming together: Denmark began the healing process Monday night with a candlelight vigil at which Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt appealed for national unity.
    Anti-semitism fears: The attacks, one of whose targets was a synagogue, have heightened concerns among Denmark's Jewish population. "We've been fearing something like this could happen in Denmark for quite a while," a Jewish community leader told CNN.
    Open arms: Following the shootings, the Israeli government has reiterated an invitation to Jews in Europe and elsewhere, saying that "Israel is waiting for you with open arms."

    THE ARTIST

    In hiding: Lars Vilks, the Swedish artist who says he was probably the target of the cafe shooting, has gone into hiding.
    "I've just got to know that I will not be able to return to my home," Vilks, who is on an al Qaeda hit list, told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "They will put me away somewhere else."
