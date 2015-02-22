Story highlights Real Madrid beats Elche 2-0 in La Liga

Re-opens four point gap on chasing Barcelona

Liverpool wins 2-0 at Southampton in vital EPL clash

Late Harry Kane goal rescues Tottenham against West Ham

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first La Liga goal in four games to seal Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Elche Sunday which re-opens its four point lead over Barcelona at the top.

Ronaldo also played his part in the 56th opener for Karim Benzema which broke a frustrating deadlock for the league leaders at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Later his firm header after a cross by Isco extinguished any hope of a home comeback, his 29th league goal of the season.

Real, looking to take advantage of Barcelona's shock home defeat to Malaga Saturday, had been frustrated by the superb goalkeeping of Przemyslaw Tyton and some wasteful finishing with both Gareth Bale and Ronaldo left to rue first half missed chances.

Read More