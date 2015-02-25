Story highlights Greece professional football league suspended indefinitely

(CNN) The new Greek government suspended competition in the top-flight Super League indefinitely after violence at a weekend match between the top two football clubs in the country.

Sunday's game between bitter Athens city rivals Panathinaikos and away team Olympiakos was marred by a pitch invasion despite a heavy police presence.

The players and officials of Super League leader Olympiakos were also pelted with various projectiles and flares amid ugly scenes.

None of its fans attended after a previous league ruling which was put in place with the aim of avoiding confrontation at games.

Panathinaikos won the so-called "Derby of the Eternal Enemies" 2-1 to cut the gap at the top to just three points, but the focus of attention after the clash was on the continued troubles.

