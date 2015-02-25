Qatar 2022: FIFA rules out compensation for clubs

Story highlights FIFA states that European clubs will not receive any compensation following the proposal to play the 2022 World Cup in November-December.

Secretary General Jerome Valcke says financial compensation is not necessary given that clubs have seven years 'to reorganize'

Frenchman says Qatar will not host the Confederations Cup, often labeled the World Cup warm-up, in 2021

2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in June, adds Valcke

(CNN) A bad week for European football continued on Wednesday when world governing body FIFA announced it will not compensate clubs if the 2022 World Cup is moved to November-December.

On Tuesday, Karl-Heinze Rummenigge, the chairman of the European Clubs' Association, said his organization's members wanted financial compensation following the proposed change.

This was to cover the costs that Europe's clubs and leagues will spend on rescheduling their championships, many of which run between August and May.

But FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke dashed those hopes when speaking in Qatar, the country that will host the 2022 finals.

Read More