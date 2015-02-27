Story highlights Nico Rosberg sets fastest time in F1 testing near Barcelona

(CNN) Nico Rosberg took out the 2015 Mercedes on faster soft tires for the first time Friday and the result looks ominous for the team's rivals ahead of the new season.

Last year's champion constructor had been content to allow world champion Lewis Hamilton and Rosberg rack up the laps on medium compound tires but in the afternoon session at the Circuit de Catalunya, the German star was given his head.

He lapped in one minute 22.792 seconds, a full 0.7 seconds quicker than the next best of Felipe Massa in the Williams.

It was also over a second better than his nearest rival on the day, Massa's teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland.

With the opening grand prix of the season in just over a fortnight in Australia, Mercedes has laid down the groundwork to repeat its 2014 triumphs where it won 16 of the 19 races.

