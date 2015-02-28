Story highlights Lewis Hamilton fastest on second last day of F1 testing at Circuit de Catalunya

Mercedes look to have the edge on other constructors

(CNN) Reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was the fastest man on the tracks during the second last day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona Saturday.

The Mercedes driver notched up the best lap of the day after changing from the slower medium compound to soft tires.

Yet his time of one minute, 23.022 seconds was still marginally slower than that achieved by team-mate and 2014 driver's championship rival, Nico Rosberg on the soft tires on Friday.

The Englishman later told reporters he would have liked more laps having missed last week's practice session due to illness but was content with how the car was performing.

"It's been generally good," Hamilton said in quotes carried by the AFP news agency. "The team has done a great job to get all the components here and reliability has been strong. We are in as good a shape as we can be."

