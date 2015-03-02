Story highlights Kremlin critic and opposition figure Boris Nemtsov was fatally shot in Moscow on Friday

In 2014 he had told CNN's Anthony Bourdain his fame offered some protection

Nemtsov criticized Putin's Russia in the interview saying the power system was corrupt

(CNN) Slain Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov knew criticizing the Kremlin was dangerous, but thought his fame would protect him.

Nemtsov had been arrested several times for speaking against Putin's government. The most recent arrests were in 2011 when he protested the results of parliamentary elections and in 2012 when tens of thousands protested against Putin.

In an interview with CNN's Anthony Bourdain last year, Nemtsov spoke of the deaths of other Kremlin critics, but said his fame offered some protection.

"I'm a well-known guy, and this is a safety because if something happens with me, it will be scandal not only in Moscow city but throughout the world," he said then.

