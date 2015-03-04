Story highlights UK campaign group proposes to transform Houses of Parliament into affordable housing units

(CNN) It's the home of British politics, steeped in history, tradition and centuries-old pomp.

But could the ornate splendor of the UK's Houses of Parliament be about to offer a solution to London's housing crisis?

In all honesty, probably not.

However, that hasn't stopped housing campaign group, Generation Rent , from proposing to transform the Palace of Westminster into affordable new homes.

The group's eye-catching idea is to move the seat of British democracy from one of London's most exclusive neighborhoods to a new location in the city of Hull, northern England.