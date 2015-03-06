End of an era for Serena Williams

Story highlights Serena Williams is no longer working with hitting partner Sascha Bajin

(CNN) In tennis, a hitting partner is someone who often does more than just practice with a big star. They sometimes have to be psychologists, waiters, chauffeurs and even bodyguards.

They may get to travel the world but the job isn't without its perils.

Two years ago, for example, the father of Bernard Tomic, one of the most hyped players in the last decade, was found guilty of assaulting the player's former hitting partner, Thomas Drouet.

Now, one of the longest lasting relationships -- and one of the highest profile -- has come to an end.

Sascha Bajin, a constant in Serena Williams' life the past eight years, suggested on Twitter earlier this week that he was no longer working with the 19-time grand slam winner and has instead begun a partnership with Williams' friend and tennis rival, Victoria Azarenka.

