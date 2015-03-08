LPGA Tour: 'Incredible' Inbee Park beats No. 1 Lydia Ko

Story highlights Inbee Park wins LPGA Tour event in Singapore on Sunday

South Korean denies No. 1 Lydia Ko her third successive victory

Ko finishes second, with former No. 1 Stacey Lewis third

Park has now played 92 holes without dropping a shot

(CNN) To beat the world's best golfers you often have to be flawless -- and that's what Inbee Park managed at the HSBC Women's Champions tournament, playing 72 holes without dropping a shot.

The South Korean triumphed by two strokes from teen prodigy Lydia Ko, who took Park's world No. 1 ranking last month -- at 17 the youngest player of either gender to reach the summit.

Ko, born in Korea but raised in New Zealand, had to settle for second place at Sentosa in Singapore on Sunday -- International Women's Day -- after winning her previous two events.

"She played great all week," Ko said of her 26-year-old rival, who will stay second when the new rankings are released next week. "No bogeys around here and on a course where you can hit a good shot and you can get bad luck. That's pretty phenomenal."

Park, who finished 15 under par, won not only $210,000 for winning the LPGA event but also $7,500 from a bet with her dad -- with the stakes at $500 for a birdie and $1,000 for a bogey.

